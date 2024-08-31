Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The standardisation of the Ndebele language through dictionary-making

3 hrs ago | Views
The thesis assesses the contribution of dictionary-making in Ndebele on the standardisation of the language. The production of the monolingual Ndebele dictionary, Isichazamazwi SesiNdebele (ISN), raised a number of issues that have implications on the standardisation of Ndebele. There was the question of whether to keep Ndebele close to Zulu as the former has always depended on the latter for grammar books, dictionaries, and even creative literature. Actually, Ndebele in Zimbabwe is taught alongside Zulu confirming the belief held by many that Ndebele is a dialect of Zulu.

Previously only Zulu was offered at secondary school in the place of Ndebele. Basing the ISN entirely on the Ndebele language corpus meant the exclusion of Zulu. The possibility of abandoning Zulu poses two problems: first, Zulu is prestigious among the Ndebele and abandoning it might lead to the rejection of the ISN; and second, if Zulu is no longer setting the standard, then a new norm should be found. The corpus showed that Ndebele has regional varieties, contrary to often-held views, making the choice of a norm for a standard a difficult one.

Language standardisation as part of language planning is usually sanctioned by government departments or similarly authorised language boards, but other agents of standardisation like lexicographers are equally important. That is why the thesis focuses on the role of the ISN on the standardisation of Ndebele. Although editors of the ISN claimed to be descriptive in their dictionary, no dictionary can be entirely descriptive. Editors had to make decisions on vocabulary selection, on senses, pronunciation, spelling and terminology, as well as which loanwords to include and how to spell them. In that way, the standardising role of the ISN on Ndebele is a by-product of the dictionary-making process rather than the purpose of making the dictionary.

Areas of standardisation investigated include vocabulary, terminology and orthography respectively.

On Ndebele vocabulary, loanwords pose some challenges. Partial language purism has been observed on loanwords in Ndebele. Words from Zulu and other Nguni languages are accepted in Ndebele while those from other African languages tend to be resisted. There is also resistance to loanwords from European languages like English and from Afrikaans although many words from these languages have become part of the Ndebele lexicon. The language situation in Zimbabwe where African languages are confined to the unofficial domain has led to an underdevelopment of terminology in almost all the fields.

The focus has been on term development in linguistics, literature, law, and in the natural sciences. The various possible ways of term-development in Ndebele were discussed. The lack of updated rules on Ndebele orthography poses problems to writers and the same problems were faced in the compilation of the ISN. Word division of compounds poses serious problems and the editors of the ISN did not resolve the inconsistency.

The spelling of loanwords is problematic too. The ISN lemmatised words with <r>, a symbol representing a sound that some Ndebele speakers believe should not be part of the Ndebele phonology. I have shown in this research some loanwords that have come into the language and the challenges they
posed in spelling and word division.

The thesis covers and combines aspects of language planning, lexicography and corpus linguistics. Approaches from these seemingly distinct disciplines were harmonised and exploited in answering language standardisation problems in Ndebele.

Sociolinguistics has no unifying theory, neither have language planning and lexicography. In this research, I did not attempt to confine myself to any particular theory or approach, but I used relevant aspects from a number of theoretical approaches.

The Ndebele language corpus is the main source of linguistic evidence in the form of concordances. Those aspects of the Ndebele language that have undergone or need to undergo standardisation as a result of the influence of the ISN are shown in the thesis.

Problem areas in Ndebele lexicography are highlighted, problems that lexicographers have to address in future works. Finally, I have shown that Zulu has not been dropped entirely as the norm for Ndebele, even if the ISN claims to be corpus-based. This illustrates the editors’ concern for sociolinguistic factors over purely linguistic factors in their decisions. Therefore, decisions made in the ISN as well as on Ndebele language standardisation were influenced more by sociolinguistic reality as perceived by editors  than purely academic and linguistic factors.

Source - www.edd.uio.no
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Students teach Kaindu a lesson

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa tours Huawei and BYD companies

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Rupert overtakes Dangote as Africa's richest man under Ramaphosa's watch

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bosso loses US$95,000 in 8 seasons due to fan violence

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Corruption at office of South Africa's chief justice?

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Nehawu KZN structures to drop ANC in favour of MK Party

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Kaindu loses to Herentals

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Sifiso Dabengwa dies

6 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Mnangagwa govt's spokesperson accuses Aaron Motsoaledi of xenophobia

10 hrs ago | 674 Views

Revolt at MTN over CEO's 'female favourite'

10 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Extra Valembe, Jah and Chirambiwa share stage

10 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs under fire

11 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans denounce Zanu-PF interference

11 hrs ago | 527 Views

Top Zanu-PF official robbed

11 hrs ago | 640 Views

Plumtree men arrested for murder

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Consult us on water solutions, residents tell BCC

11 hrs ago | 105 Views

Is Zimbabwe headed for another coup?

11 hrs ago | 709 Views

China offers more scholarships to Zimbabwean students

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

Goat thief jailed for 28 years

11 hrs ago | 142 Views

As Zimbabwe's rail system collapses, vice thrives in the trains left behind

11 hrs ago | 135 Views

SA Home Affairs to issue digital Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

11 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mugabe's son beats up a cop at roadblock

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Washington Arubi back in Warriors colours again

11 hrs ago | 33 Views

Father, son reunite at Khami Prison after 27 years

11 hrs ago | 428 Views

Boy misses cow, fatally hits colleague with stone

11 hrs ago | 132 Views

Expired, counterfeit products taken to Zimbabwe's rural areas

11 hrs ago | 88 Views

Liquefied petroleum gas use rises 14-fold

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mamelodi Sundowns working on new deal for Lunga

12 hrs ago | 164 Views

Ndabambi declared national hero

12 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe, China ties run deep

12 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Belarusian President

12 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors leave for Kampala

12 hrs ago | 104 Views

Crackdown on fake nursing qualifications

12 hrs ago | 177 Views

Colleen Makhubele joins MKP

31 Aug 2024 at 21:39hrs | 634 Views

Lying Ramaphosa apologises

31 Aug 2024 at 21:35hrs | 1369 Views

Petina Gappah ordered to pay US$18,000 to Fadzayi Mahere

31 Aug 2024 at 21:22hrs | 854 Views

Harare police round-up over 22 child street beggars

31 Aug 2024 at 21:21hrs | 185 Views

Under fire Zanu-PF official judgement day set

31 Aug 2024 at 19:25hrs | 660 Views

Mnangagwa partners NetOne

31 Aug 2024 at 19:20hrs | 4354 Views

Man bashes wife for wearing miniskirt

31 Aug 2024 at 19:17hrs | 1079 Views

The new Champions League format

31 Aug 2024 at 19:13hrs | 208 Views

Harare police round-up over 22 child street beggars

31 Aug 2024 at 15:37hrs | 117 Views

Prosecutors seek death penalty for 3 Americans implicated in foiled DRC coup

31 Aug 2024 at 15:36hrs | 172 Views

Nelson Chamisa: The Biblical Joshua that never was

31 Aug 2024 at 11:17hrs | 501 Views

Zimbabwean girl commits suicide over money dispute

31 Aug 2024 at 11:15hrs | 686 Views

Zimbabwe central bank says it's intervening in foreign exchange market

31 Aug 2024 at 11:14hrs | 512 Views

Zimbabwe to cover costs of repatriating SA bus accident victims

31 Aug 2024 at 11:14hrs | 226 Views

Mzansi bus accident snuffs out young family

31 Aug 2024 at 11:14hrs | 592 Views

US keen to improve relations with Zimbabwe

31 Aug 2024 at 11:13hrs | 179 Views