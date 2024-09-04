Latest News Editor's Choice


The US does not cease to amaze

In a terrible case of the pot calling the kettle black, the US government is shamelessly CRIMINALISING a Russian media house RT for allegedly attempting to influence the 2024 US presidential election in favour of Donald Trump by allegedly coming up with:

"An elaborate, sophisticated propaganda campaign to sway [US] voters."

Yet this is precisely what the US does in elections around the world, including in Zimbabwe, where during elections it typically pours untold tens of millions of dollars through the likes of USAid and VOA News in [Zimbabwe they use Studio7 VOA and there's lots of more funding for election propaganda including by local journalists and local media houses under Zdera] to come up with "an elaborate and sophisticated propaganda campaign to sway voters".

The stunning message from the targeting of RT by the US government is that such behaviour is criminal wherever it occur, and that those involved in it [like Studio7 VOA who target elections in Zimbabwe] should be criminally prosecuted.

After all, it is trite that what is good for the goose is good for the gander!



