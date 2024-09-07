The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's government has been increasingly accused of using its legal machinery to silence dissenting voices and suppress freedom of speech.Activists and civil society organisations have been subjected to a relentless barrage of arrests, detentions, and harassment, often on dubious charges or without any clear evidence. This pattern of intimidation has created a chilling effect on public discourse and hindered the country's democratic development.One of the most common tactics employed by the Zimbabwean government to suppress dissent is the arbitrary arrest of activists.These arrests often occur without any clear legal justification, and the individuals concerned are detained for extended periods without access to legal representation or due process. In many cases, the charges brought against them are either baseless or manufactured to justify their detention.The context of repression in ZimbabweZimbabwe's political landscape has been marred by a history of human rights violations, particularly under the long rule of Robert Mugabe.While the transition to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership in 2017 was initially met with hope for reform, it has instead led to a continuation — and in some cases, an escalation — of repressive measures against dissenting voices.The government employs a range of tactics, including arbitrary arrests, harassment, and intimidation, to stifle freedom of speech and suppress activism.The cycle of arrest and releaseThe modus operandi of the Zimbabwean government often involves arresting activists, subjecting them to various forms of abuse, and then releasing them when authorities feel that they have suffered enough.This tactic serves multiple purposes, it instils fear within the activist community, it disrupts the momentum of social movements, and it allows the government to maintain an appearance of legality while flouting the rule of law.For instance, the well-documented case of Promise Mkwananzi, a vocal critic of the government, illustrates this cycle.After being arrested during an anti-government protest in 2021, Mkwananzi was held for weeks without trial.His eventual release came only after widespread media coverage and public outcry, highlighting the government's reliance on intimidation to silence dissent.Such cases demonstrate how the state uses its power to create an environment where fear prevails over freedom.Another activist Job Sikhala, an opposition politician, returned home two months ago after spending over four months outside the country where he was seeking medical attention.Sikhala went abroad after spending 595 days in pre-trial detention. He had been arrested for allegedly inciting public violence over the murder of opposition activist Moreblessing Ali killed in May 2022.Sikhala was arrested while representing the family of the late Citizens Coalition for Change activist Moreblessing Ali, who was murdered in cold blood by Pius Mukandi alias "Jamba" an alleged member of the ruling Zanu-PF party.Another activist who has faced similar treatment is Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of the Transform Zimbabwe party.Ngarivhume has been arrested and detained on several occasions for organising peaceful protests against the government.His case highlights the government's intolerance of dissent, even when it is expressed through lawful means.Around June this year police in Harare arrested interim leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Jameson Timba and 70 other activists for allegedly holding an illegal political meeting.According to reports, the CCC activists had allegedly gathered without authorization at Timba's residence.The reports further indicated that the activists, who were allegedly resisting arrest and pelting them with stones, led to violent clashes with several CCC members getting injured in the process.Confirming the arrests, Nyathi said the operation was initiated following a tip-off.The ruling Zanu-PF party last month further said opposition leaders, activists and human rights defenders who were arrested may now be freed after the smooth-sailing of the 44th session of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Heads of State of Government Summit.More than 160 opposition activists and human rights defenders were arrested and denied bail in the lead-up to the Sadc summit since June 16.Addressing journalists yesterday, Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa downplayed the arrests and detentions saying they were a precautionary measure to ensure the smooth running of the regional gathering."Now that the summit is over and was a success, those who were held as a preventative measure can be released. The most important aspect of a country is order," he said.In a surprise turn of events over a dozen activists were in the past few days released from prison on bail after spending several weeks in pretrial detention charged with plotting anti-government protests ahead of and during the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) summit held in Mt Hampden in August.The release of the activists comes barely a month after Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said there was no reason to continue detaining the activists after the summit, which saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa assuming chairmanship of the regional bloc.Furthermore this week, activists Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere and Samuel Gwenzi, who spent 35 days in remand prison, were granted US$150 bail each by the High Court.In Zimbabwe, the government must take concrete steps to address the issue of human rights abuses.This includes reforming the legal system to ensure that arrests are only made on legitimate grounds, providing detainees with access to legal representation, and investigating allegations of torture and ill-treatment.Additionally, the government should engage in constructive dialogue with civil society organizations to promote respect for human rights and foster a culture of tolerance.The international community also has a role to play in addressing the situation in Zimbabwe. Human rights organizations, diplomats, and governments should exert pressure on the Zimbabwean government to respect the rights of its citizens.Sanctions and other forms of diplomatic pressure may be necessary to encourage the government to change its behavior.In conclusion, the Zimbabwean government's abuse of power to suppress freedom of speech is a serious concern.The repeated arrests and detentions of activists and journalists have created a chilling effect on public discourse and undermined the country's democratic development.It is imperative that the government take steps to address this issue and respect the fundamental rights of its citizens.-----------Gary Gerald Mtombeni is a journalist based in Harare. He writes here in his own personal capacity. For feedback Email garymtombeni@gmail.com/ call- +263778861608