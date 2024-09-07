Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's government has been increasingly accused of using its legal machinery to silence dissenting voices and suppress freedom of speech.

Activists and civil society organisations have been subjected to a relentless barrage of arrests, detentions, and harassment, often on dubious charges or without any clear evidence. This pattern of intimidation has created a chilling effect on public discourse and hindered the country's democratic development.

One of the most common tactics employed by the Zimbabwean government to suppress dissent is the arbitrary arrest of activists.

These arrests often occur without any clear legal justification, and the individuals concerned are detained for extended periods without access to legal representation or due process. In many cases, the charges brought against them are either baseless or manufactured to justify their detention.

The context of repression in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's political landscape has been marred by a history of human rights violations, particularly under the long rule of Robert Mugabe.

 While the transition to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership in 2017 was initially met with hope for reform, it has instead led to a continuation — and in some cases, an escalation — of repressive measures against dissenting voices.

The government employs a range of tactics, including arbitrary arrests, harassment, and intimidation, to stifle freedom of speech and suppress activism.

The cycle of arrest and release

The modus operandi of the Zimbabwean government often involves arresting activists, subjecting them to various forms of abuse, and then releasing them when authorities feel that they have suffered enough.

This tactic serves multiple purposes, it instils fear within the activist community, it disrupts the momentum of social movements, and it allows the government to maintain an appearance of legality while flouting the rule of law.

For instance, the well-documented case of Promise Mkwananzi, a vocal critic of the government, illustrates this cycle.

After being arrested during an anti-government protest in 2021, Mkwananzi was held for weeks without trial.

His eventual release came only after widespread media coverage and public outcry, highlighting the government's reliance on intimidation to silence dissent.

Such cases demonstrate how the state uses its power to create an environment where fear prevails over freedom.

Another activist Job Sikhala, an opposition politician, returned home two months ago after spending over four months outside the country where he was seeking medical attention.

Sikhala went abroad after spending 595 days in pre-trial detention. He had been arrested for allegedly inciting public violence over the murder of opposition activist Moreblessing Ali killed in May 2022.

Sikhala was arrested while representing the family of the late Citizens Coalition for Change activist Moreblessing Ali, who was murdered in cold blood by Pius Mukandi alias "Jamba" an alleged member of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Another activist who has faced similar treatment is Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of the Transform Zimbabwe party.

Ngarivhume has been arrested and detained on several occasions for organising peaceful protests against the government.

His case highlights the government's intolerance of dissent, even when it is expressed through lawful means.

Around June this year police in Harare  arrested interim leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Jameson Timba and 70 other activists for allegedly holding an illegal political meeting.

According to reports, the CCC activists had allegedly gathered without authorization at Timba's residence.

The reports further indicated that the activists, who were allegedly resisting arrest and pelting them with stones, led to violent clashes with several CCC members getting injured in the process.

Confirming the arrests, Nyathi said the operation was initiated following a tip-off.

The ruling Zanu-PF party last month further said opposition leaders, activists and human rights defenders who were arrested may now be freed after the smooth-sailing of the 44th session of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Heads of State of Government Summit.

More than 160 opposition activists and human rights defenders were arrested and denied bail in the lead-up to the Sadc summit since June 16.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa downplayed the arrests and detentions saying they were a precautionary measure to ensure the smooth running of the regional gathering.

"Now that the summit is over and was a success, those who were held as a preventative measure can be released. The most important aspect of a country is order," he said.

In a surprise turn of events  over a dozen activists were in the past few days released from prison on bail after spending several weeks in pretrial detention charged with plotting anti-government protests ahead of and during the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) summit held in Mt Hampden in August.

The release of the activists comes barely a month after Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said there was no reason to continue detaining the activists after the summit, which saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa assuming chairmanship of the regional bloc.

Furthermore this week, activists Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere and Samuel Gwenzi, who spent 35 days in remand prison, were granted US$150 bail each by the High Court.

In Zimbabwe, the government must take concrete steps to address the issue of human rights abuses.

 This includes reforming the legal system to ensure that arrests are only made on legitimate grounds, providing detainees with access to legal representation, and investigating allegations of torture and ill-treatment.

Additionally, the government should engage in constructive dialogue with civil society organizations to promote respect for human rights and foster a culture of tolerance.

The international community also has a role to play in addressing the situation in Zimbabwe. Human rights organizations, diplomats, and governments should exert pressure on the Zimbabwean government to respect the rights of its citizens.

Sanctions and other forms of diplomatic pressure may be necessary to encourage the government to change its behavior.

In conclusion, the Zimbabwean government's abuse of power to suppress freedom of speech is a serious concern.

The repeated arrests and detentions of activists and journalists have created a chilling effect on public discourse and undermined the country's democratic development.

It is imperative that the government take steps to address this issue and respect the fundamental rights of its citizens.

-----------
Gary Gerald Mtombeni is a journalist based in Harare. He writes here in his own personal capacity. For feedback Email garymtombeni@gmail.com/ call- +263778861608

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

5 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

6 hrs ago | 703 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 490 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

8 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

9 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

9 hrs ago | 517 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

9 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

9 hrs ago | 166 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

9 hrs ago | 599 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

9 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

9 hrs ago | 25 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

22 hrs ago | 209 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1593 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2011 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1103 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2321 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2758 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 433 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 469 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 555 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1015 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4398 Views