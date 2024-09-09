Middle East policy is as clear as mud

Opinion / Columnist

ARE you confused by what is going on in the Middle East? Let me explain. We support the Iraqi government in the fight against Islamic State. We don't like IS, but IS is supported by Saudi Arabia, whom we do like.We don't like President Assad in Syria. We support the fight against him, but not IS, which is also fighting against him.We don't like Iran, but Iran supports the Iraqi government against IS.So, some of our friends support our enemies and some of our enemies are our friends, and some of our enemies are fighting against our other enemies, whom we want to lose, but we don't want our enemies who are fighting our enemies to win.If the people we want to defeat are defeated, they might be replaced by people we like even less. And all this was started by us invading a country to drive out terrorists who weren't actually there until we went in to drive them out.Do you understand now?