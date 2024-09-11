Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean have a mindset problem

2 hrs ago | Views
Look at this picture!

It is unquestionable that Zimbabwe has a terrible government, the worst it has ever had.

However, Zimbabweans also have a mindset problem rooted in a competitive educational system that doesn't reward integrity and compassion, but to simply win and pulverise your colleagues that assume to be opponents or enemies!

Looking at the picture below, you would see what Dr. Solomon Guramatunhu often preaches about, a terrible national mindset of wanting to be ahead of everyone else at any cost even when it is absolutely unnecessary, regardless of the disorder it creates or the unethical methods used!

As Dr. Guramatunhu often says, ZANUPF is a reflection of the people it rules, and you can see it through this picture.
The plane will not leave anyone behind, they have all been allocated seats, and yet they are rushing into the plane, creating a chaotic situation.

My dear compatriots, we will ONLY start solving our problems the day we acknowledge them and begin doing something about them!

We have a serious problem, we always want to win an argument at any cost, instead of listening and engaging with civility.

Look at how people resort to insults when someone says something they don't agree with, or how they subtweet each other while calling themselves intellectuals! Consider the absurdity of refusing to critique your favourite politicians, yet we call ourselves educated.

Great nations were built by critiquing leaders. Look at the greatest African nation next door, South Africans have a functioning democracy where politicians are ruthlessly criticised. But look at us.

I know even this post will trigger many because that is who we are!
The lowest point for me was when I was studying in the UK, Zimbabweans would shop each other for not having papers in order instead of helping each other!

We are a messed up people, seriously messed up!
Now imagine when they have all sat on the plane, would it occur to them that it was so unnecessary kuita vigoroni kuti vapinde mundege?



Source - X
