Yimi uMtshovi wabantu uRicky, a cycle courier

2 hrs ago | Views
Hello Bulawayo My City! Yimi uMtshovi wabantu uRicky, a cycle courier, and I'm here to make your life easier. I offer convenient courier services, available Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm. For just $5, I'll run an errand for you. And if you have multiple errands, each additional one is only $3.

I can help with paying bills like Zesa, municipal bills, medical aid, and funeral cover. I can also help with internet and DSTV subscriptions, car radio, license, and insurance. Plus, I can collect and deliver small parcels, legal documents, and corporate letters.

My goal is to provide trustworthy and convenient services. I'll complete every request promptly, and if there are any delays, like long queues, I'll always let you know. You can reach me at +263 78 245 2454. Let me take care of your errands, so you can focus on more important things!

Source - Umvotsho
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

