Zimbabwe's missing link

IN today's rapidly changing global business environment, organisations are under increasing pressure to remain competitive, innovative and sustainable.Leadership, in its truest sense, has become the key determinant of organisational success. Those that are folding or struggling are doing so at the altar of leadership.In the context of Zimbabwe, many companies seem to be missing this critical link. The potential for growth is unlimited.The absence of effective leadership in most organisations is stifling growth, reducing productivity and limiting the potential for progress.This leadership deficiency is a multi-dimensional issue rooted in economic climate, organisational culture and a lack of proper leadership development frameworks.Zimbabwe's economy has for years faced headwinds. The trajectory has been characterised by inflationary pressures, informalisation of the economy and policy changes, among others. This fragile economic environment is a wake-up call. Real leaders are being called into action.Instead of fostering innovation and strategic thinking, many companies find themselves in survival mode, focusing on short-term gains to stay afloat.The economic environment creates a vicious cycle where businesses prioritise immediate survival over long-term vision and leadership becomes reactive rather than proactive.Given such an environment, companies need leaders who can navigate such uncertainties with foresight, courage and resilience.Due to resource constraints and operational struggles that many Zimbabwean businesses face, there is often little room or incentive to invest in leadership development.This lack of investment manifests in a leadership vacuum, where decision-making is primarily driven by crisis management, instead of strategic planning.This absence of vision and direction from the top trickles down to the entire organisation, stifling innovation, disengaging employees and reducing overall effectiveness.Most local organisations are entrenched in hierarchical systems, which present a barrier to effective leadership.The traditional African value of respect for authority, while critical, can sometimes inhibit a culture of open dialogue, innovation and risk-taking within organisations.In many cases, senior managers wield disproportionate power, while middle management and employees at lower levels have limited autonomy.This creates an environment where decision-making is centralised and employees feel disempowered and disengaged.Effective leadership involves creating an environment that encourages broader participation of all, innovation and accountability at all levels.A leader's role is not merely to issue directives, but to inspire, empower and develop others to take the initiative and assume ownership.Unfortunately, in many companies, leaders fail to foster this kind of culture. Instead of promoting innovation, they inadvertently stifle it by maintaining rigid control, failing to mentor junior staff and neglecting the importance of collaboration.Additionally, many leaders in Zimbabwean businesses are more focused on maintaining their positions of authority rather than cultivating a sense of what is known as shared and participatory leadership.This approach leads to reluctance to delegate responsibility, failure to mentor future leaders and lack of accountability at the top.Ultimately, organisations become dependent on a few key individuals (solo management), and the absence of strong leadership succession plans exacerbates this issue.Without a conveyor belt of leaders, companies will always struggle to adapt to change and maintain long-term sustainability.Another critical aspect contributing to the leadership challenge in most companies is the absence of a structured leadership development culture or programme.Many organisations do not prioritise training and development initiatives that cultivate future leaders.As a result, employees with potential are not given the tools, mentorship or opportunities they need to develop into effective leaders.In the absence of internal leadership training programmes, companies can enrol their senior employees for programmes run by the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe, Institute of Public Relations and Communications Zimbabwe, among others.Such programmes give valuable insights into leadership. Remember some say leaders are born while others say they are made. Whichever way, leadership is critical.Leadership is a skill that can be nurtured, but it requires consistent effort, time and investment.Zimbabwean companies often neglect leadership development due to resource constraints, a lack of awareness about the importance of such programmes, or the belief that leadership is an inherent trait rather than a skill that can be learned.This shortsightedness leaves companies with a leadership void, especially when senior leaders retire or exit the organisation.Furthermore, leadership in the Zimbabwean context needs to be adaptive and innovative, capable of addressing both local and global challenges.The traditional approach to leadership, which emphasises authority and control, is no longer applicable in today's dynamic business environment.Companies need to invest in leadership training that emphasises emotional intelligence, adaptability and collaboration.This shift helps leaders to better navigate the complex challenges they face, such as shifting market dynamics, technological changes and economic uncertainty.The absence of strong leadership also has a direct impact on employee engagement and productivity.Several studies have shown that employees who feel valued, empowered and motivated by their leaders tend to be more productive and committed to their work. In contrast, poor leadership breeds a culture of disengagement, low morale and high turnover.In most Zimbabwean companies, lack of effective leadership often manifests in poor communication, unclear expectations and a lack of recognition of employee contribution.Leaders, who fail to connect with their teams at emotional and intellectual levels, cannot inspire the kind of loyalty and commitment that drives organisational success.As a result, employees become disillusioned, disengaged and less productive.Moreover, lack of leadership development in Zimbabwean companies means that even when employees show potential, they are not nurtured or given opportunities to grow.This leads to a talent drain, where the most capable employees leave in search of better opportunities, while those who remain become stagnant.They give up. Without a strong leadership pipeline, companies struggle to retain talent and remain competitive.To address the leadership gap in Zimbabwe, companies must rethink their approach to leadership at every level.First, there needs to be a greater focus on leadership development.This means investing in training programmes, availing mentorship opportunities and creating a culture of continuous learning.Leaders should be encouraged to be flexible, collaborative and innovative in their approach.Second, companies must move away from traditional hierarchical structures and foster a culture of shared leadership.By empowering employees at all levels to take the initiative and contribute to decision-making, organisations can become more agile, innovative and responsive to changing market conditions.Finally, Zimbabwean businesses must embrace the concept of servant leadership, where leaders prioritise the needs of their employees and the organisation as a whole.Leaders, who focus on developing their teams, rather than maintaining control, will create a more engaged, productive workforce capable of driving long-term success.Leadership is indeed the missing link in many companies in Zimbabwe.Without strong, visionary leaders who can inspire, motivate and develop their teams, organisations will continue to struggle in the face of economic, cultural and operational challenges.The time has come for Zimbabwean companies to invest in leadership as the foundation for sustainable growth and success.------------Cliff Chiduku is the director of marketing, information and public relations at Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences in Mutare. He writes here in his personal capacity. He can be contacted on cchiduku@gmail.com or call/app +263775716517.