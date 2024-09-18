Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

ZiG currency another scam

3 hrs ago | Views
Introducing new currency every time and again is not the panacea to the challenges that the country is currently facing.

The issue of currency needs a lot of input and everyone's heads on the deck. We must first change our political face, which has developed some negative political wrinkles and shifting signs of ageing. We need to refresh it or switch it to factory settings.

The current regime has disastrously failed. Actually, the regime failed way back twenty years ago, and this new dispensation took over and plunged the country into a social, economic, and political quagmire. It has failed the test of time.

In 1980, when Zimbabwe attained its independence, we saw the country introducing a new currency, moving away from the Rhodesian dollar and shillings. The new currency was well managed by Kombo Moyana, massacred by Leonard Tsumba, and later eclipsed by Gideon Gono. Currently the currency by the name ZiG has now been transferred into the intensive care unit by John Mushayavanhu.

We are now caught in between two horns of a dilemma with the frightening reality.

ZiG is free falling, and it is shocking to hear that the rate is now hovering over double the official rate.

The major problem in these currency reforms is the commodification of the local currency. When people are making a living through selling the currency, it will always be grossly manipulated.

Currency reforms that are not supported by investment in manufacturing and processing industries are bound to fail and will always be difficult to stabilise the currency. We need to get to the economic basics, like supporting our agriculture, manufacturing, and processing finished products.

The ZiG will collapse if we still have a lot of people waking up and going to work and the ZiG rate being their work on the streets. We also need to start interrogating what the government expenditures are like. For example, we must know how much the government is borrowing; that will give us a clear indication of why we are failing to keep the currency stable.

ZiG is just another fiat currency. To say that it is being backed by gold is just a fallacy. We seem to be trying to reinvent the wheel each time we introduce a new currency in the country.

A currency that does not meet the basic characteristics of money is bound to fail. It's scientifically proven over the years. Today's currencies are backed by production and nothing else.

It is so embarrassing that Zimbabwe has been turned into one expansive tuckshop where we import nearly everything from toothpicks and vehicles to building materials. So the demand for forex is always on the steep side.

A currency will always be pitted against other currencies in order to test its buying power, and no form of internal manipulation will sustain its fake value.

Shortcuts will never solve our current economic problems, which we are facing in Zimbabwe.

The ZiG currency raised red flags from the day it was launched as it failed to buy fuel for passports and could be used and acceptable in some government departments.

Email: konileonard606@gmail.com

X: @Leokoni


Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Is Justice Chinamora's comeback a bad omen for Zimbabwean justice?

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

PRAZ, NCC signs a prescriptive pricing diagnosis deal

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Suspected Arson Attacks Target National Railways of Zimbabwe Premises

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

First lady cooking gobbles BCC US$20 000

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mafia Tactics? Chinese family hounded by convicted Italian mafia boss as deportation mystery deepens

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Rank marshals charged with attempted murder

7 hrs ago | 368 Views

Woman sentenced to community service for assault

7 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe business couple claims state persecution in US$137m fraud trial

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zimbabwe army warns public against bogus recruitment agents

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

Man in court for attempted murder of police officer over bar closure

10 hrs ago | 375 Views

Pravin Gordhan to be cremated today?

12 hrs ago | 605 Views

Sex with persons under 18 outlawed in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Ruling deferred for Dr Gono's suspected fraudsters

13 hrs ago | 355 Views

WATCH: South Africa general work Visa step by step application

15 hrs ago | 883 Views

Time to revisit the laws of radio and television licencing in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 758 Views

South Africa intensifies crackdown on foreigners

15 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Homegrown Heroes: Why the Opposition must prioritize local talent over ZANU-PF defectors

15 hrs ago | 309 Views

Kombi loses brakes hits tree, injures 11

15 hrs ago | 719 Views

Cop's wife issues death threats to husband's 'girlfriend'

15 hrs ago | 970 Views

Ex-Eskom CEO challenges settlement related to his graft case

16 hrs ago | 266 Views

Arrest warrant issued for Gideon Gono

16 hrs ago | 2726 Views

The Zimbabwe Grand Tour can now be yours - for US$21 000 per person

16 hrs ago | 478 Views

Harare pumping capacity down to 25%

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

Tshabangu seeks full control amid CCC leadership fight

16 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa wife's programme disrupts learning

16 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Bulawayo city fathers urged to fix drainage system before rainy season

16 hrs ago | 114 Views

NRZ fire likely sparked by discarded cigarette stub

16 hrs ago | 151 Views

Ntabazinduna poised to become a smart city

16 hrs ago | 442 Views

Magwegwe High School students injured after classroom ceiling collapse

16 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Mnangagwa to be guided by Sadc decisions'

16 hrs ago | 365 Views

US$816 000 for chemicals vanishes as Harare runs dry

16 hrs ago | 1396 Views

US ambassador to Zimbabwe condemns Trump second assassination attempt

16 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZANU PF MP pesters teenager for sex

18 Sep 2024 at 23:03hrs | 2533 Views

TelOne Zimbabwe takes unconventional leap, partners with Starlink

18 Sep 2024 at 20:29hrs | 797 Views

SA man caged for life for murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers in Joburg

18 Sep 2024 at 19:53hrs | 1389 Views

The politics of water in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

18 Sep 2024 at 19:46hrs | 934 Views

Mpilo Hospital’s lab gains international certification

18 Sep 2024 at 19:35hrs | 319 Views

Man kidnaps City Parking officers

18 Sep 2024 at 19:11hrs | 1213 Views

Prophet in Zimbabwe jailed for raping congregate

18 Sep 2024 at 18:34hrs | 1153 Views

CCC councillor arrested for extortion

18 Sep 2024 at 18:31hrs | 423 Views

Marconati gets two-year jail term in Zimbabwe

18 Sep 2024 at 18:20hrs | 566 Views

Zimbabwe police to impound unregistered vehicles

18 Sep 2024 at 18:18hrs | 310 Views

Zimbabwean blueberries set to reach global markets with Dutch logistics support

18 Sep 2024 at 18:10hrs | 428 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son held after pointing gun at soldier

18 Sep 2024 at 16:13hrs | 1612 Views

Zimbabwe police hunt one of their own after maid 'raped'

18 Sep 2024 at 16:12hrs | 867 Views

Zimbabwe prisons remain overpopulated

18 Sep 2024 at 15:47hrs | 130 Views

RwandAir suspends Harare - Cape Town flights

18 Sep 2024 at 15:43hrs | 6256 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter raises serious political and security concerns

18 Sep 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1072 Views

TelOne jumps on Starlink train

18 Sep 2024 at 15:33hrs | 2337 Views