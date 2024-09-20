Latest News Editor's Choice


Fingaz grovels after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

The Daily News's sister paper, The Financial Gazette, published a birthday congratulatory message to President Emmerson Mnangagwa by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) with a serious error in its edition of this week.

At the end of the ZDF birthday message, and through lapses in the production process, the newspaper ended up carrying mortifyingly wrong words instead of saying 'MAKOROKOTO, AMHLOPE, CONGRATULATIONS!'

We apologise profusely to President Mnangagwa, his family, his office, the government and to the ZDF for the anguish and inconvenience that this inadvertent mistake caused. We have taken action to strengthen our internal systems to ensure that this error never occurs again. -



