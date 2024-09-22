Wise farmers prepare land before the rains

Opinion / Columnist

The advent of Chinehasha Irrigation Scheme initiative that has seen 'boots on the ground' is a good omen for the locale and its environs.Our young farmers have the experience, zealousness, ingenuity, and 'thirst' to uplift lives, families, and the community at large.Our youthful tobacco farmers can now deliver to the auction floors the "smoke that thunders" all round the year.Chiweshe is a reputable tobacco farming hub with many youthful farmers growing the golden leaf.In the picture is a successful tobacco farmer, Mr Archibald Mhariwa, year in, year out, is one of the top performers in flue cured tobacco production. Children can go to school, food on the table and can plan for the next farming season.Our pro-people government should consider people like Archibald Mhariwa and many others for inclusion in the government-assisted tillage tractors distribution programmes.January disease decimated or wiped out all bovine draught power in Chiweshe.Give us tillage tractors and grain silos can be filled to the brims. With Chinehasha Irrigation Scheme revival on the cards, Chinehasha village will never be the same again. Just imagine, fresh produce, a thriving shopping centre, productive youths.No time for mutoriro and liquid puppies (tumbwa), no idlers and no loafers. Farming is a profitable business. No farmers no future.Thomas Murisa. Mash. Central.