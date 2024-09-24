Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Ncube sheds buckets of crocodile tears over 'disputed elections'! Disputed by who; certainly not him!

5 hrs ago | Views
When I was in High School; many, many moons ago; the high light of the year was a College Ball. The Master of Ceremony one year was X (real name withheld to protect the guilty as charged), a pompous guy. It was traditional to crown the day with a luck draw in which the three winners would drawn from the invited girls.

X called each winning number and rattled on about the young lady's beauty to the accompaniment of Steve Wonder's "Is she lovely" - a copycat from the Miss World Beauty contest. Rotten luck for X because all the three winners that year were not beautiful at all especially the last one who got the top prize.  

I repeat, this was NOT a beauty contest and the young lady was just lucky to win the gift humber, her looks, or rather lack there of, had nothing to do with it. Tell that to X! He was in the grove! The way he rattled on and on about about the young lady's beautiful eyes, legs, curvy body, etc., etc.; all the things she did not have; had the whole assembly in stitches with laughter!

The moral of that tragic afternoon (none of three young ladies were impressed) it is better to say nothing than mock them with over the top flattery.

Professor Welshman Ncube's, the acting president of CCC, recent speech in Tsholotsho reminded me of X's comical High School performance. Whilst the latter evoked laughter there is precious little to laugh about the former's cynical, dishonest and down right criminal betrayal of the nation by him and his fellow MDC/CCC leaders.

"Addressing victory celebrations for Tsholotsho Ward 1 councillor Witness Khumalo over the weekend, Ncube condemned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, accusing it of selfish greed and a blatant disregard for democratic processes. He argued that electoral disputes, which have plagued Zimbabwe since 2000, are at the core of the nation's stagnation," reported Bulawayo24.

"Disputed elections have consistently led to the deterioration of our country," Ncube said, recalling the late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai's warnings about the futility of participating in flawed elections. "Tsvangirai used to say, if you keep doing the same thing and expecting different results, that is the definition of insanity."

The sheer cynicism and dishonest in the statement is sickening for three reasons:

1) MDC/CCC leaders have failed to implement even one token reforms in 24 years, including 5 in the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Mugabe bribed them with the trappings of high office and they forgot about implementing reforms

2) Ever since the GNU debacle MDC/CCC leaders have participated in flawed elections; "so flawed, so illegal that the only logical step was to withdraw," as David Coltart aptly put; and knowing fully well that participating would give Zanu PF legitimacy. Still they went ahead, indeed they have conned their brain dead followers to participate in the millions, because they also knew that Zanu PF was giving away a few gravy train seats reward for participating no matter how flawed the process.

3) Yes, it is true that the root cause of Zimbabwe's economic meltdown, tyrannical oppression and the tragic human suffering and deaths is the failure to hold free, fair and credible elections. Zanu PF has blatantly rigged elections for 44 years, the last 24 years of which with the connivance of MDC/CCC leaders.

The people should not be fooled professor Ncube and his fellow MDC/CCC leaders' buckets of crocodile tears over the repeated "disputed elections". Disputed by who? Certainly not by them since they are the one who have not only failed to implement reforms but, worst of all, are participating in the flawed elections to give vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy.

Professor Ncube is already on the campaign trail to con Zimbabweans into participating in flawed 2028 elections on the basis of the same idiotic lies that the opposition has devised winning in RIGGED elections strategies. As soon as he and his friends have secure the gravy train seats reward, they will cry foul.

After 24 years of risking livelihoods, limbs and even lives to elect MDC/CCC leaders in to power and yet not even one token reform implemented; it is the people of Zimbabwe who must wake up to the reality Professor Ncube and company are taking them for fools.

It is insane for ordinary Zimbabweans to continue participating in rigged elections, for 44 years and counting, hoping to win but only to give Zanu PF legitimacy and to perpetuate their own suffering. Zimbabweans must stop participating in these flawed elections, "so flawed, so illegal that the only logical step was to withdraw," as David Coltart aptly put.

SADC and AU election observers condemned 2023 Zimbabwe elections as flawed and illegal. SADC would have gone one step further and deny Zanu PF legitimacy, as they did in 2008; if millions Zimbabweans have not participated, nearly two million voted for CCC alone!

The worst thing Zimbabweans can do is participate in flawed 2028 elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuate our own suffering. We must stop shooting ourselves in the foot by participating in the flawed elections and then complain the elections were rigged!

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Overview of Popular Crypto Trading Platforms

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Heartless Mugabe did not give chance to non combatant and local trained vets to be vetted

7 hrs ago | 327 Views

Security guard shoots, kills Honda Fit driver

10 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Couple kills 6 months old baby in a fight

10 hrs ago | 928 Views

Man beheads wife in a domestic dispute

10 hrs ago | 883 Views

Chief Mposi extorts subjects, returns loot after uproar

11 hrs ago | 732 Views

Parliament face to face with Bulawayo water woes

12 hrs ago | 491 Views

Jonasi falls short in America's Got Talent Season 19

12 hrs ago | 703 Views

Bus, truck collide in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 932 Views

Hichilema suspends judges who ruled in favour of rival in Zambia

12 hrs ago | 696 Views

2 Royal baLozi graves in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 571 Views

No special treatment for Starlink in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

Lithuania donates Zimbabwe fire engines to Ukraine

14 hrs ago | 821 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone subscriptions near 15 million

14 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to chiefs

14 hrs ago | 574 Views

Tsenengamu quits politics

14 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zimbabwe urged to ditch 'command' exchange rate

14 hrs ago | 1102 Views

'Mugabe was better than Mnangagwa'

14 hrs ago | 809 Views

Mnangagwa rescues indigenous churches through education

24 Sep 2024 at 23:11hrs | 861 Views

Self-styled prophets exhume spirit medium's remains

24 Sep 2024 at 14:10hrs | 1354 Views

Farmer found dead half-dressed

23 Sep 2024 at 18:34hrs | 4989 Views

Opposition now dead as dodo

23 Sep 2024 at 18:31hrs | 1827 Views

Zimbabwe's Water Crisis: Boreholes will cause more harm than good

23 Sep 2024 at 18:29hrs | 2183 Views

Wise farmers prepare land before the rains

23 Sep 2024 at 18:25hrs | 559 Views

ZANU-PF official causes mayhem at Church

22 Sep 2024 at 18:22hrs | 4560 Views

Cheating hubby commits suicide

22 Sep 2024 at 08:24hrs | 3984 Views

ED's self-made prison: Trapped by power and paranoia!!

21 Sep 2024 at 13:05hrs | 3406 Views

Africa is full of contradictions; Qwabe twins are still VIRGINS at 26 years!

21 Sep 2024 at 11:01hrs | 2548 Views

We will prioritise inclusive tourism: Murare travel and tours

21 Sep 2024 at 10:56hrs | 677 Views

Zim demining fund to create opportunities for women: UK Ambassador

21 Sep 2024 at 10:47hrs | 825 Views

Chitungwiza space barons clash with church over land ownership

21 Sep 2024 at 09:45hrs | 771 Views

Man kills sister's baby with machete

21 Sep 2024 at 09:43hrs | 1387 Views

Fight over Isitshwala ends in death

20 Sep 2024 at 16:37hrs | 1881 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife

20 Sep 2024 at 16:36hrs | 2368 Views

Teenager hospitalised after brutal bar attack

20 Sep 2024 at 16:19hrs | 1333 Views

Mnangagwa to skip 2024 UN General Assembly days after helicopter crash

20 Sep 2024 at 13:50hrs | 2582 Views

Chinese businesswoman, son deported from Zimbabwe

20 Sep 2024 at 13:40hrs | 2296 Views

2 killed, 1 injured in Harare - Bulawayo Highway bus accident

20 Sep 2024 at 13:32hrs | 1488 Views

Currency crisis piles more misery on fragile Zimbabwe economy

20 Sep 2024 at 13:12hrs | 3410 Views

Owen Ncube commissions 25 tractors

20 Sep 2024 at 11:55hrs | 1336 Views

Bulawayo leads other provinces in Zimbabwe on the export market

20 Sep 2024 at 11:54hrs | 4115 Views

Is the Buy Zimbabwe campaign a flop?

20 Sep 2024 at 11:48hrs | 321 Views

Treasury defaults on $6,4m BEAM debt, students risk missing out on exams

20 Sep 2024 at 11:18hrs | 298 Views

Econet's investment in Liquid may be poised for a decline in value

20 Sep 2024 at 11:14hrs | 648 Views

Pravin Gordhan's funeral a 'ceremony of cats'

20 Sep 2024 at 10:32hrs | 2363 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to capitalize on EU trade opportunities

20 Sep 2024 at 09:37hrs | 262 Views

Zimbabwe central bank bites back

20 Sep 2024 at 09:35hrs | 5967 Views

Fingaz grovels after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

20 Sep 2024 at 09:27hrs | 1444 Views

Editor hounded after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

20 Sep 2024 at 09:20hrs | 1692 Views