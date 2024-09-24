Ncube sheds buckets of crocodile tears over 'disputed elections'! Disputed by who; certainly not him!

Opinion / Columnist

When I was in High School; many, many moons ago; the high light of the year was a College Ball. The Master of Ceremony one year was X (real name withheld to protect the guilty as charged), a pompous guy. It was traditional to crown the day with a luck draw in which the three winners would drawn from the invited girls.X called each winning number and rattled on about the young lady's beauty to the accompaniment of Steve Wonder's "Is she lovely" - a copycat from the Miss World Beauty contest. Rotten luck for X because all the three winners that year were not beautiful at all especially the last one who got the top prize.I repeat, this was NOT a beauty contest and the young lady was just lucky to win the gift humber, her looks, or rather lack there of, had nothing to do with it. Tell that to X! He was in the grove! The way he rattled on and on about about the young lady's beautiful eyes, legs, curvy body, etc., etc.; all the things she did not have; had the whole assembly in stitches with laughter!The moral of that tragic afternoon (none of three young ladies were impressed) it is better to say nothing than mock them with over the top flattery.Professor Welshman Ncube's, the acting president of CCC, recent speech in Tsholotsho reminded me of X's comical High School performance. Whilst the latter evoked laughter there is precious little to laugh about the former's cynical, dishonest and down right criminal betrayal of the nation by him and his fellow MDC/CCC leaders."Addressing victory celebrations for Tsholotsho Ward 1 councillor Witness Khumalo over the weekend, Ncube condemned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, accusing it of selfish greed and a blatant disregard for democratic processes. He argued that electoral disputes, which have plagued Zimbabwe since 2000, are at the core of the nation's stagnation," reported Bulawayo24."Disputed elections have consistently led to the deterioration of our country," Ncube said, recalling the late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai's warnings about the futility of participating in flawed elections. "Tsvangirai used to say, if you keep doing the same thing and expecting different results, that is the definition of insanity."The sheer cynicism and dishonest in the statement is sickening for three reasons:1) MDC/CCC leaders have failed to implement even one token reforms in 24 years, including 5 in the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Mugabe bribed them with the trappings of high office and they forgot about implementing reforms2) Ever since the GNU debacle MDC/CCC leaders have participated in flawed elections; "so flawed, so illegal that the only logical step was to withdraw," as David Coltart aptly put; and knowing fully well that participating would give Zanu PF legitimacy. Still they went ahead, indeed they have conned their brain dead followers to participate in the millions, because they also knew that Zanu PF was giving away a few gravy train seats reward for participating no matter how flawed the process.3) Yes, it is true that the root cause of Zimbabwe's economic meltdown, tyrannical oppression and the tragic human suffering and deaths is the failure to hold free, fair and credible elections. Zanu PF has blatantly rigged elections for 44 years, the last 24 years of which with the connivance of MDC/CCC leaders.The people should not be fooled professor Ncube and his fellow MDC/CCC leaders' buckets of crocodile tears over the repeated "disputed elections". Disputed by who? Certainly not by them since they are the one who have not only failed to implement reforms but, worst of all, are participating in the flawed elections to give vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy.Professor Ncube is already on the campaign trail to con Zimbabweans into participating in flawed 2028 elections on the basis of the same idiotic lies that the opposition has devised winning in RIGGED elections strategies. As soon as he and his friends have secure the gravy train seats reward, they will cry foul.After 24 years of risking livelihoods, limbs and even lives to elect MDC/CCC leaders in to power and yet not even one token reform implemented; it is the people of Zimbabwe who must wake up to the reality Professor Ncube and company are taking them for fools.It is insane for ordinary Zimbabweans to continue participating in rigged elections, for 44 years and counting, hoping to win but only to give Zanu PF legitimacy and to perpetuate their own suffering. Zimbabweans must stop participating in these flawed elections, "so flawed, so illegal that the only logical step was to withdraw," as David Coltart aptly put.SADC and AU election observers condemned 2023 Zimbabwe elections as flawed and illegal. SADC would have gone one step further and deny Zanu PF legitimacy, as they did in 2008; if millions Zimbabweans have not participated, nearly two million voted for CCC alone!The worst thing Zimbabweans can do is participate in flawed 2028 elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuate our own suffering. We must stop shooting ourselves in the foot by participating in the flawed elections and then complain the elections were rigged!