Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he’s eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

1 min ago | Views
Of all the SADC leaders to be begging for food aid on behalf of SADC,  Emmerson Mnangagwa would be the last leader anyone would choose to do it!

"President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken the urgent plea for assistance from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), seeking support to combat the devastating effects of the El Niño-induced drought that has left millions at risk of hunger. The SADC has launched an international humanitarian appeal amounting to US$5.8 billion to address the growing food security crisis in the region," reported Bulawayo 24.

"Mnangagwa, who assumed the presidency of SADC during the bloc's summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, in August, was unable to attend the UNGA in New York for unspecified reasons. Instead, he was represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava, who delivered Zimbabwe's address on his behalf on Wednesday night.

According to reports, approximately 68 million people - about 17% of the total population across Southern Africa."

Could not have picked a worse person to beg for food on behalf of the starving - Mnangagwa, THE fat cat, renowned for wasteful incompetence and looting! Who has not heard of how Zanu PF destroyed Zimbabwe’s once upon a time productive agricultural sector by seizing the farms from the whites to give to unproductive ruling elite and the cronies. There is wholesale looting in Zimbabwe and Mnangagwa and his cronies are the godfathers of it all!

There are millions of Zimbabweans who are starving but that did not stop Mnangagwa squander US$5 billion plus in bribes from povo with chicken and chips, chiefs and church leaders with new cars right up to MPs, Judges and Ministers with US$ 40k, 400k and 500k housing "loans" respectively.

Mnangagwa has his beady eyes set on winning 2028 elections to extend his rule beyond the constitution two term limit. And the new cycle of bribing key players has already kick off with chiefs receiving new trucks only last week.

Whatever the donor give, everyone knows that Mnangagwa and his cronies will have their "pound of flesh" one way or the other!

For the period Mnangagwa remains SADC chairman, each individual country would be better off handling its own affairs even when collective regional action would be called for. Having Mnangagwa leading that collective action is a curse, given his notoriety. For one thing Mnangagwa is illegitimacy, SADC election observers condemned 2023 elections as flawed and illegal.

The regional body did not take the next rational step of publicly denying Zanu PF political legitimacy because Nelson Chamisa and his CCC fiends (out of greed) and millions his brain dead supporters (out of sheer stupidity) had participated in the flawed elections.


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Why does Zimbabwe attract rogue Chinese investors?

6 mins ago | 2 Views

An Open Letter to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube

11 mins ago | 3 Views

'Govt must adjust ZiG salaries following currency devaluation'

5 hrs ago | 663 Views

Man fatally assaulted in over compound dispute

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

South Africa judicial system is captured by white interests

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

MK Party criticizes Western Cape High Court's judicial overreach

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zambezi River Authority increases 2025 water allocation

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

RBZ raises bank policy rate to 35%

8 hrs ago | 703 Views

Zimbabwean children stuck in Botswana reunited with parents

8 hrs ago | 324 Views

Farai Jere led PSL fines Bosso for refusing to accept a ghost penalty decision

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

SAA increases flights on Johannesburg-Harare route

8 hrs ago | 856 Views

Chiwenga's wife attends Amhlophe High's 40th anniversary

8 hrs ago | 786 Views

Man steals US$7 259, R10 000 blows it on cleansing ritual

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Chamisa bounces back to active politics

9 hrs ago | 1009 Views

SA's Operation Vala Umgodi nets 3 Zimbabweans

9 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe's gold backed currency ZiG plummets by over 75%

9 hrs ago | 670 Views

Zimra goes after businesses rejecting ZiG

11 hrs ago | 578 Views

Captured judiciary delivers for DA

12 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bulawayo works to restore iconic clock tower with Swiss support

12 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC were publicly sworn enemies

12 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sam Nujoma's son at State House

12 hrs ago | 484 Views

Hichilema showing his true colours

13 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Ramaphosa sold out the black man's struggle

14 hrs ago | 489 Views

Cosatu slams Ramaphosa's 'sellout' GNU government

14 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa takes SADC's begging bowl to UN General Assembly

15 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter shared meals with the dog in her father's house

15 hrs ago | 3276 Views

Steve Hanke celebrates the demise of Zimbabwe's ZiG

15 hrs ago | 6341 Views

Mafume accused of illegally pocketing prime land at Harare's expense

15 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe aims to become a key blueberry supplier

15 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Zimbabwe's feja-feja economics not working'

15 hrs ago | 255 Views

Bosso eye victory against FC Platinum

15 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to meet SDGs

15 hrs ago | 35 Views

Capital Markets Braille handbook launched

15 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe war heroes' graves in Zambia, Mozambique desecrated

15 hrs ago | 185 Views

Commission red flags new Harare buildings

15 hrs ago | 198 Views

Matabeleland North civil servants relocate to Lupane

15 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bosso summoned for refusing to accept ghost penalty

15 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimra launches crackdown on economic saboteurs

15 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 3,2m tonnes cereals

15 hrs ago | 81 Views

Young Warriors, Young Zebras draw

15 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mtukudzi family circus continues

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe Sables embark on Dubai, South Korea tours

15 hrs ago | 37 Views

Yorkshire based Zimbabwean boxer eyes return

15 hrs ago | 42 Views

100 days later, black unions reject the GNU

26 Sep 2024 at 18:01hrs | 1544 Views

'Dexter Nduna faked his graduation'

26 Sep 2024 at 17:50hrs | 1901 Views

Army deployment causes alarm in Lupane

26 Sep 2024 at 17:32hrs | 1705 Views

'Mat South 5' express frustration over court delays in ZAPU leadership dispute

26 Sep 2024 at 17:30hrs | 277 Views

Dynamos crash out of Caf Confederation cup on penalties

26 Sep 2024 at 17:25hrs | 353 Views

Nyasha Magadhi: A Trailblazer in Zimbabwe's Mining Industry

26 Sep 2024 at 17:09hrs | 910 Views