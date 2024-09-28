Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

What will Zimbabwe do on the UN Security Council without a foreign policy?

1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe is campaigning to be elected as one of the non-permanent UN Security Council members for the period 2027-28.

Yet, since the overthrow of President Robert Gabriel through a military coup d'état in November 2017, Zimbabwe has never had a clear-cut, well-established foreign policy.

Under President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the government of Zimbabwe has adopted a somewhat vague 'friend to all and enemy to no one' doctrine.

This is merely a polite way of saying that the country has no defined stance on global geopolitical issues.

In the just-ended 79th UN General Assembly in New York, Mnangagwa, represented by foreign affairs minister Fredrick Shava, merely issued the usual pleas for peace in the Middle East and the lifting of sanctions on several counties, including Zimbabwe.

Even on the contentious issue of sanctions - which the Zimbabwe regime has repeatedly alleged were 'crippling the economy' - the Mnangagwa administration has never really come out openly in calling out those who imposed those restrictive measures.

In fact, he sounds more like he is begging those who imposed these supposed 'sanctions' - which are, in reality, simply travel and financial restrictions on Mnangagwa and a few of his cronies - to remove them.

To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Group on: https://chat.whatsapp.com/CBQVPGODBPQG969OBVLyeT

If these measures were genuinely behind the untold poverty and suffering of the ordinary people of Zimbabwe, should we not be seeing our president spitting fire and brimstone at these global events?

However, Mnangagwa appears as though he is actually too afraid to confront the West.

As much as I never supported Mugabe nor agreed with his beliefs - which is why I spent years condemning his regime - at least, it was never a secret where he stood on important and even controversial international matters.

He came out guns blazing against the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) attack on Libya and the subsequent killing of its long-term ruler Muammar Gadhafi.

We all knew where he stood with the US attack on Iraq as well as the removal and eventual execution of its leader, Saddam Hussein.

Hate him or love him - the man never hesitated to make his views known.

We can definitely not say the say about his successor Mnangagwa.

Does anyone genuinely know Zimbabwe's views on the Israeli attacks on Gaza?

Besides the generalized talk of peace, what is Mnangagwa's position on this conflict?

This is in stark contrast to our neighbour South Africa, for instance, who have made their stance unambiguously clear to all.

In May 2024, South Africa even took Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order the latter (Israel) to stop its military offensive in Rafah.

It was part of an ongoing case that began in December 2023 alleging Israel was committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Whether we agree with South Africa's position or not, no one can deny that the country has never been shy in making its position clear to the whole world.

They have a clearly defined policy on global geopolitics.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, has chosen the path of vagueness or keeping completely silent.

Even in light of the ongoing Israeli bombings on Lebanon - which have resulted in the targeted killings of some of the militant group, Hezbollah's senior leaders, such as Hassan Nasrallah - Mnangagwa has never uttered a word.

Not even his empty calls for  'peace'.

It does not matter whether he supports or is against these attacks, but a leader who wants to be taken seriously on the global stage needs to make his views known.

So, how on earth is Zimbabwe expected to play an active meaningful role on the UN Security Council?

Let's remember that this body is the supreme decision-making organ of the United Nations and literally determines international affairs.

A seat on the Security Council should not be merely symbolic but a huge responsibility in shaping the direction the world takes.

Those who sit on this organ have the power to write the history of the world.

As such, this is a position for those who are not afraid to take the bull by its horns on any geopolitical issue.

In other words, this requires member states who boldly declare their positions on particular global issue and are prepared to take a firm stand.

From what we have seen so far, Zimbabwe, especially under Mnangagwa, is not one of those countries.

The best we can expect from the country, if elected onto the UN Security Council, are the usual generalized calls for peace and nothing else.

Yet, at times, for this 'peace' to be realized, there is a need to tough action, which may include imposing sanctions on offending entities or even military intervention.

Is Mnangagwa up to such a task?

Clearly not!

Why, then, should the country be elected onto the UN Security Council.

To do what? To sleep?

Or, is this merely one of those moves intended to massage Mnangagwa's fragile ego - whereby, the ruling establishment in Zimbabwe will tout this election as a sign of the president's 'growing international stature'?

Is this not what we witnessed with the Zimbabwe's current Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairmanship?

In spite of this position largely being ceremonial and rotated amongst all member states, the Zimbabwean authorities have disingenuously packaged this as an endorsement of Mnangagwa's leadership.

Not only that, but they painted a false narrative of Mnangagwa having been elected as the 'regional president'!

What an utter outrage and embarrassment on the country!

This is the same reason I believe the Mnangagwa administration is so eager for Zimbabwe to land the UN Security Council seat.

If this bid is successful, we will be told that Mnangagwa had been elected as a 'world cabinet minister' or onto the 'global executive committee'!

We may even end up being told that Mnangagwa had veto powers and could use his newfound 'powers' to declare sanctions on the US!

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/


Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

27 mins ago | 22 Views

Involve women in community development, churches urged

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power struggle

3 hrs ago | 901 Views

Zimbabwe cop wakes up to find empty coffin splashed with blood in her yard

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zimbabwe businessmen face US$1.4 Million fraud charges over property scam

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Anti-Chinese investors Maguwu releases a damning report

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Mnangagwa no different from Ian Smith'

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimbabwe urged to emulate Kenya's GenZ digital activism

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

2 'town clerks' running Harare

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Bulawayo pegs 2025 budget at US$309m

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

ZNA legal officer's trial starts on 22 October

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Rolling power cuts cripple maternal healthcare services in Harare clinics

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Factionalism threatens Zanu-PF unity

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation surges to 5.8% in September

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo police to adopt AI in crime-fighting efforts

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Swift action by Bulawayo Fire Brigade saves trucks and buildings

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

ZANU PF MP blocks sponsors

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

'PVO Bill to define Zimbabwe's identity'

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Mnangagwa's milestones shake Zimbabwe's political landscape'

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

5 girls from one family perish in horror crash

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Amsterdam activists hand out hundreds of balloons and leaflets in protest against neocolonialism

16 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe's government: The biggest threat to its own currency

20 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Drugs and substance abuse - fighting the scourge together as one.

20 hrs ago | 148 Views

Women are architects of peace and conflict resolution; churches

20 hrs ago | 165 Views

Tourism promotes Zim economy, regional and global peace

20 hrs ago | 132 Views

Motorists cheat deaths; as haulage truck overturns

20 hrs ago | 695 Views

Zimbabwe's Mutapa Fund clinches US$350m power deal

21 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Nengomasha, Samantha Mtukudzi's bitter divorce saga continues

21 hrs ago | 1404 Views

78-year-old woman sexually abused and murdered in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 701 Views

5 dead as vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 892 Views

Big international bank leaving Ramaphosa's South Africa

22 hrs ago | 19849 Views

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

23 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

24 hrs ago | 165 Views

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

24 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 364 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

24 hrs ago | 347 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 1678 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

24 hrs ago | 84 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

24 hrs ago | 130 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

24 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe pursues legal action over confiscated fire tenders in Lithuania

24 hrs ago | 129 Views

Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

24 hrs ago | 192 Views

Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

24 hrs ago | 285 Views

Musona , Nees in comeback talks

24 hrs ago | 196 Views

Harare lawyer arrested for alleged fraudulent property sale

24 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mafume, Chisango in nasty bust-up

24 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe expands e-passport services with new centres abroad

24 hrs ago | 138 Views

Military wedding sets Bulawayo alight

24 hrs ago | 453 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 set for scheduled maintenance

24 hrs ago | 177 Views