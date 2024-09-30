The scream of sanctions: A weary story

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe has been under sanctions since 2001 due to human rights abuses, poor governance policies, and actions that impede and shrink democratic spaces and rule of law.It is now necessary to alter the sanctions issue and put an end to this story permanently. When Mnanagwa came into power through the coup, he said the time to cry about elections was over. Surprisingly, we have seen him making an abrupt turn.The problem Zimbabwe is currently facing is bad governance. With good governance, Zimbabwe is poised for big growth. The country has what it takes to grow economically because of its abundance of resources.The regime must move on because the sanctions are not going to be removed until the regime changes its attitude towards respecting human rights and the rule of law and stops arresting and jailing political activists on trumped-up charges.Currently, the rule of law is in a poor and bad state and needs some sort of improvement. Selectively, application of the law continues unabated.There is still no transparency and accountability in the day-to-day running of the government.The standards of governance have gone below the bar. A tired narrative.For example, the story is very simple: no bank can give money to you if you have a poor credit record.The regime must just do the honourable thing and start respecting democratic principles in line with United Nations guidelines. It cannot continue with its hard line stance, hence scoring its own goals.Right now we still have an opposition leader, Jameson Timba, who has been locked up since June without bail. The regime is on steroids, arresting any government critic.These targeted sanctions are aimed at specific individuals and entities who are well known for undermining democratic processes, corruption, and human rights abuses.For the record, the U.S. Zimbabwe Sanctions Program was terminated by the U.S. President on March 4, 2024, meaning only a few targeted individuals are on sanctions, so why does this regime always cry of sanctions? We stop moaning about sanctions.Ironically, on the 25th of October 2024, the whole of SADC will be demonstrating against sanctions. This has become a yearly event.Zimbabwe under the current leadership is a very slow learner. For the past 23 years, the country is much aware of what must be done for total removal of sanctions.Sanctions were all along a scapegoat of bad governance. A lot of people are now awakening from the mistake of endorsing Zanu PF into leadership.Email: konileonard606@gmail.comX: @Leokoni