The curse of diamonds: How Zimbabwe's wealth is failing its people

I was listening this morning as the Minister of Mines, Winston Chitando, boasted over Zimbabwe's increasing diamond production.Indeed, Zimbabwe's diamond industry has long been touted as a beacon of hope for the country's economic revival.In fact, Zimbabwe ranks as the seventh- biggest diamond producer in the world with an output of over 5 million carats worth over US$500 million in 2023, according to statistics released by the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS).In terms of diamond output, the Southern African country was only behind Botswana, Russia, Angola, Canada, South Africa, and Namibia.Zimbabwe is aiming to produce 7 million carats of diamonds this year, and the sector is targeting an annual revenue of US$1 billion.Based on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) figures, the diamond industry accounts for approximately 30% of Zimbabwe's total mineral exports.Whereas, the KPCS report that the Marange diamond fields are estimated to have produced over 20 million carats since 2006.With production and exports soaring to 5 million carats in 2023, one would expect the communities surrounding these diamond-rich areas to be thriving.Sadly, the reality is starkly different.The people of Marange, displaced from their ancestral lands by companies like Chinese Anjin Investments, continue to wallow in poverty, their lives a testament to the dark underbelly of Zimbabwe's diamond boom.To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Group on: https://chat.whatsapp.com/CBQVPGODBPQG969OBVLyeTMarange, a region in eastern Zimbabwe, was once home to thriving communities.However, the discovery of diamonds in 2006 brought chaos.Over 20,000 people were forcibly evicted from their ancestral lands in Marange to make way for diamond mining, based on Human Rights Watch.As we speak, according to UNICEF, an estimated 70% of Marange residents lack access to clean water.The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that infant mortality rates in Marange are 50% higher than the national average.Yet, promises of compensation and better living conditions remain unfulfilled.Today, Marange residents struggle to access basic necessities like clean water, healthcare, and education.Diamond mining has ravaged Marange's environment.The once-pristine landscape now resembles a barren wasteland.Diamond mining in Marange has resulted in the destruction of over 10,000 hectares of forest, according to the Environmental Management Agency (EMA).The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) says water pollution from mining activities affects over 50% of Marange's rivers.A study undertaken by the Midlands State University (MSU) has shown a protracted increase in water quality problems in both Save and Odzi rivers due to the discharge harmful substances from mining operations.In fact, the Save and Odzi rivers are now a pale shadow of their former selves on account of the massive environmental degradation caused by siltation from the nearby mining activities.This has forced the people of these areas to fetch water from unsafe sources, exposing them to waterborne diseases.Deforestation and soil erosion have destroyed fertile land, threatening food security, affecting the livelihoods of 80% of Marange's farming community, based on the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).The Zimbabwean government's failure to ensure that diamond revenues benefit local communities is a betrayal of trust.Where are the schools, hospitals, and roads promised to these communities?Why have the displaced residents not received fair compensation for their lost livelihoods?The absence of transparency and accountability in the diamond industry has allowed foreign companies to exploit Zimbabwe's resources, leaving locals with nothing but dust and despair.This is not just an economic issue; it's a human rights crisis.According to Amnesty International, 90% of Marange residents reported experiencing human rights abuses related to diamond mining.Over 500 cases of forced labour have been documented in Marange's diamond mines by the International Labour Organization (ILO) – with most employees underpaid and working under unsafe conditions.Women and children are disproportionately affected by diamond mining-related violence, with UN Women reporting numerous cases of sexual abuse.The people of Marange and other diamond-rich areas deserve better.They deserve to benefit from the resources extracted from their ancestral lands.They deserve clean water, quality healthcare, and education.Most importantly, they deserve justice.Foreign companies, particularly Chinese Anjin Investments, have been accused of exploiting Zimbabwe's resources with impunity.Anjin Investments, according to Global Witness, has extracted an estimated US$1 billion worth of diamonds from Marange since 2010.Yet, research shows that the company has paid less than 5% of its profits to the Zimbabwean government through the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).In all this, their operations have displaced communities, destroyed environments, and ignored labour laws.The President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa administration's failure to regulate these companies has perpetuated the suffering.The government must take responsibility for its failures.It must ensure transparent and accountable management of diamond revenues.Chinese companies as Anjin Investments must provide fair compensation to displaced communities, as well as invest in meaningful essential infrastructure and services.There needs to be measures in place to protect the environment and hold polluters accountable.State institutions such as the EMA have to be seen to be fulfilling their mandates without fear or favour.The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for these mining operations must be adhered to and re-evaluated.The international community has a role to play in demanding greater transparency in Zimbabwe's diamond industry and supporting initiatives promoting local community development.These companies should be held accountable for all environmental and human rights abuses.We need to see the ILO on the ground assessing the working conditions of employees at these mining companies.Civil society organizations (CSOs), such as the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG), must continue to advocate for the rights of affected communities.They must document human rights abuses, support community-led initiatives, and engage in policy advocacy.Finally, I recommend the establishment of an independent body to oversee diamond revenue management.The Auditor-General says that over 50% of diamond revenue is unaccounted for due to lack of transparency.The Zimbabwean government has allocated less than 10% of diamond revenue to community development projects based on the Ministry of Finance statistics.We also need the development of a comprehensive compensation package for displaced communities.Companies operating in the extractive sector must be compelled by law to invest in environmental rehabilitation and conservation.Lastly, Zimbabwe must strengthen its labour laws in order to protect workers and ensure their enforcement.Zimbabwe's diamond wealth should be a blessing, not a curse.It's time for the government to prioritize the needs of its citizens over the interests of foreign companies.We must demand transparency, accountability, and fair distribution of resources.Only then can we begin to address the historical injustices perpetrated against communities like Marange.