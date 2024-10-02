Zanu PF consistent, immovable and unshaken

Opinion / Columnist

AMERICAN journalist and essayist Henry Louis Mencken once remarked: "The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary."There is always an attempt to spread alarm and despondency to cause chaos, with the ultimate goal of regime change.Such methods have been used time and again by our political opponents in attempts to create some illusory crises.The outcome has often been the same for such actions — failure.Those who push such agendas are naïve to think that they can put a dent on the people's movement.If we are to go by their predictions and narratives, surely the colossal ZANU PF would and should have collapsed by now.But the most formidable liberation movement on the African continent still stands and continues to grow from strength to strength.Our resolve has not been shaken and we will not falter from our mission.Indeed, ZANU PF still stands tall and firm and continues to forge ahead with the people's agenda.Year in, year out, the media is awash with some imaginary and illusory troubles within the rank and file of the party.It seems the happenings within the colossal people's party always draw attention from far and wide. People are so curious and want to predict non-existent wars and troubles.There are often reports of squabbles within ZANU PF, which are untrue.Even if they were there, how would they profit the dead horse that is the opposition?What exists in ZANU PF is healthy competition and a deep sense of comradeship.We always follow our ways and due process based on our constitution and what our people want.We are deeply rooted in respect for party leadership and always look up to them for guidance.As ZANU PF gears up for the 21st National People's Conference, it will become clear for all to see how my party is united.His Excellency President Mnangagwa's sound leadership has ensured that he presides over the party with Solomonic wisdom, and this has been instrumental in driving the party forward and ensuring that its ethos is maintained for posterity.Attempts to distract and misdirect the people will, however, be intensified as we get close to the annual conference.We should be on guard.One can tell from a mile away that the enemy is up to their old tricks again.They will be greatly disappointed again.ZANU PF neither wavers nor fails.We have mastered the art of politics.It is no secret that Zimbabwe's political landscape is not an easy one, mostly due to detractors who seek to reverse the gains of our liberation struggle.They always ensure there are sellouts who are paid to oppose anything that the ZANU PF Government attempts to do to uplift our nation.These individuals are without shame and will soon find themselves in political oblivion.In spite of these shenanigans, ZANU PF will continue to grow from strength to strength.They have failed so much that their efforts have now been reduced to chanting Bible verses whilst wishing for a way to find a seat at the table. Our message is clear: All are welcome, as long as they are willing to repent from their evil ways and desist from selling out their country.Quislings will not find a seat at the table for as long as they still harbour an agenda that is contrary to Zimbabwe's national interests.There is unity of purpose in ZANU PF.Failures within the opposition have plagued them for so long that they wish the same to befall the people's party.But ZANU PF is unlike any other political party. It transcends beyond mere politics and is a way of life.This is perhaps the reason, for the longest time, ZANU PF has drawn the curiosity of its enemies.We have drawn envy, jealousy and scorn from our enemies.As a matter of fact, ZANU PF strikes fear right into the hearts of its enemies.We are indomitable.We have done everything we can to ensure that we maintain our winning streak at every turn.There is always an explosion of interest in the ZANU PF way.It has become both laughable and worrying that the media seems to be so fixated on one entity.Most of these people have no idea of what goes on within ZANU PF but are always quick to offer their expertise and fake analyses regarding the party's internal dynamics.Such a scenario often leads them to propagate false narratives.Only those familiar with the party's ways know what goes on within it, and everything else is far from the truth.The party's correct position will always be communicated by its leadership.Anything else are just sideshows meant to distract people from the real and important work at hand.As we gear up for the premier event on our calendar — the 21st National People's Conference — let there be no doubt that it is more of the same.ZANU PF remains as it was yesterday, today and tomorrow.---------------Dr Obert Moses Mpofu is an academic and the Secretary-General of ZANU PF. He writes in his own capacity.