Why buy a ZBC license when the broadcaster doesn't speak for suffering Zimbabweans?

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/

The state-controlled broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), has published its radio and television licence fees.This was one of the most outrageous lists I have seen a long time.It was not the fact that we, as Zimbabwean citizens with radio and television receivers, are being compelled to pay licence fees that left me stumped, if not somewhat incensed.It is actually a common – although undeniably outdated and exploitative - worldwide trend for national broadcasters to be funded by the public, usually through radio and television licenses.What really got to me was the fact that Zimbabweans are forced to finance a broadcaster, which is nothing more than a propaganda tool for the ruling ZANU PF.There is absolutely nothing 'national' nor 'public' about ZBC.It becomes even worse when the same ZANU PF regime, which is the sole beneficiary of ZBC's outright lies and shameful deception, intends to enact a possibly unconstitutional law preventing motorists from purchasing motor vehicle licences and insurance before buying a ZBC radio licence.This will be done through an amendment to the Broadcasting Services Act (Chapter 12:06).The problem with all this is that, as already highlighted, the ZBC is not a public broadcaster but merely a ZANU PF mouthpiece.It does not speak for the cross-section of Zimbabwean society with their diverse political beliefs and affiliations.Has ZBC ever spoken for the suffering people of Zimbabwe?To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08When has anyone ever come across a news report or program on ZBC highlighting the deplorable standards in our public hospitals, which lack basic medications, ambulances, and cancer machines?Who has ever seen a report covering the pathetic condition of our public schools, particularly in the rural areas, which have no access to electricity, books, chairs, and desks?Has ZBC ever chronicled the hunger and suffering ordinary Zimbabweans are enduring, with a third of the population reportedly unable to afford a nutritious diet?So, on what basis should Zimbabweans, from all their diverse social backgrounds and political leanings, be forced to pay for a ZBC radio and television licence?Why should the extremely poor – who constitute 49% of the population of Zimbabwe according to the UN – pay for a ZBC license?When has the state-controlled broadcaster ever spoken for them?It is not a shame that private citizens as myself end up speaking for the poor and oppressed just because ZBC, which is mandated to do so, reneges on its duty?In all this, the state-controlled broadcaster still expects these same people it does not represent to fund it.How outrageous!As a matter of fact, ZBC itself is daily violating the country's Constitution.Section 61(4) unambiguously obligates all State-owned media of communication to be impartial and afford fair opportunity for the presentation of divergent views and dissenting options.Let me ask all those who have ever watched or listened to ZBC news bulletins or any of its programming, whether this is the case?Have they ever come across where those with opposing or dissenting views to those of the ZANU PF regime or President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa have been given coverage?Let readers be reminded that this particular constitutional provision is separate from the one (section 155), which regulates opposition party coverage during election time.These are two distinctly different laws.Under section 61(4), the State-owned media is compelled to provide a voice to opposing, divergent, and dissenting views throughout the year, every year.This is what we see, with much pride and envy, on such public broadcasters as the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).One simply needs to tune onto SABC or BBC right now to see what I mean.The SABC or BBC are not afraid to question those in power on various issues to do with governance, poor or even non-existent service delivery, and corruption.One can expect all high-profile cases of corruption, for instance, to be exposed on these public broadcasters.The ZBC, SABC, BBC, and any other public broadcaster are obligated to hold those in authority to account and, as such, place them in the spotlight.Who can deny that the SABC or BBC are known for questioning, in no holds barred interviews, the country's Executive, as part of its mandate to hold those in power answerable to the people.Opposition political parties in South Africa or the UK are awarded fair coverage throughout the year – without any bias or favour.The SABC and BBC can confidently be described as truly 'the voice of the voiceless'.Have we ever seen this happening on our own ZBC?When have they ever interrogated or even investigated the numerous reports and accusations of corruption and mismanagement in government and public enterprises?In spite of several damning reports by our own Auditor-General – in which widespread irregularities, underhand dealings, and misgovernance in the public sector have been exposed – the ZBC has acted as if nothing was ever produced?Where is the ZBC when there are scandals rocking the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), for instance, in an alleged US$100 million election material scam?Should the ZBC, as a public broadcaster, not have been the one to break this story?Are we wrong to assume that the fact that this scandal allegedly involved high-profile individuals – such as the ZEC chair (Priscilla Chigumba), the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), heads of the country's secret service, and a close ally of Mnangagwa (Wicknell Chivayo) – was the reason the scandal never saw the light of day on ZBC?Yet, in neighbouring South Africa, when the 'Phala Phala scandal' broke – involving US$4 million in cash which was allegedly stashed at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm – the SABC was one of the first to give the story rolling coverage.Even during Jacob Zuma's presidency, the SABC was at the forefront of exposing his dubious dealings and the involvement of his close allies, the Gupta brothers, in government and executive decisions and contracts.Yet, in Zimbabwe, the ZBC quite evidently protects the presidency and is even at the forefront of campaigning for Mnangagwa.Even now, there is a nauseating jingle played, with maddening repetition, on the broadcaster praising and glorifying Mnangagwa.As a matter of fact, the State-owned broadcaster has become a pathetic and shameful desk in the ruling ZANU PF party information and publicity department.If anything, the opposition and dissenting views are regarded as 'enemies of the state' by the broadcaster.Zimbabwe consists of people from all manner of political affiliations and beliefs – a right protected under sections 60 and 67 of the Constitution – and, therefore, should never be forced to bankroll a broadcaster that does not serve their interests.Why, then, should we be compelled to adhere to the law, especially in paying for ZBC's services, when the public broadcaster itself is permitted to wilfully violate the law?These double standards can not be accepted.I am fully aware of and respect the laws of Zimbabwe.Nevertheless, that does not remove the unfairness of being forced to pay for radio and television licenses to a broadcaster that has dismally failed and deliberately abdicated on its constitutional mandate.There is one thing, though, still in Zimbabweans' favour.Let me repeat what I wrote a few weeks ago.Do we really need radio receivers in our motor vehicles?I am asking this because there is a way, at least for motorists, to legally avoid paying for ZBC motor vehicle radio licences.According to proposed amendments to the Broadcasting Services Act (Chapter 12:06), motorists are not compelled to be in possession of a car radio license, for the purpose of buying a motor vehicle license and insurance, if their vehicles are not equipped with a radio signal receiver.In other words, if you do not have a radio receiver in your motor vehicle, you are not obligated to buy a ZBC radio licence.That is encouraging news.All we need to do in order to legally avoid buying these ZBC car radio licenses is to simply remove the devices.Besides, with perennial radio signal challenges in Zimbabwe, how many motorists actually turned on their radios, in the first place, whilst driving?I, for one, have since turned my car radio into nothing more than an MP3 music player – whose only purpose is playing my favourite tunes.That could be the solution to this draconian move by the Zimbabwe government.Let us now completely rip out our car radios and replace them with MP3 players, which do not receive a radio signal.For those who prefer a quieter drive, it is even better, as they do not even need to substitute the removed radio.That way, we can still buy our motor vehicle licenses and insurances without the need for a car radio license.Surely, we would be utter idiots to fund a station that does not serve the interests of the people of Zimbabwe.Let those whose interests ZBC serve - the ruling elite - pump out their own monies.