Sounds of Soweto : A tale no of Highlanders anthems

Opinion / Columnist

Founded in 1926 Highlanders FC is the oldest and most supported Football club in Zimbabwe. To the Highlanders faithful the team is a way of life, a social movement and a source of pride and Joy. Today I'm going to go deeper into the popular songs that showcase the pride, passion and soul of this Amazing football club. Popularly known as Amahlolanyama, Bosso,ezikaMagebhula, or Endala the Highlanders story is one of the most intriguing in the world of football.Most of the Anthems are composed at the Famous Soweto Stand at Babourfields Stadium, which houses the Ultras. I've often discovered ultras are misunderstood by many and who makes up the ultras is never investigated. The general assumption is that it's just a bunch of rowdy uneducated fans by those who “know”. The truth is ultras are your Accountants, lawyers, lecturers, unemployed youths, sex workers headmasters, ntando, magistrates, vendors graduates, drug dealers, students, police officers, journalists, me, drivers, priests (even catholic mass ends early for out of town parishes match week) and yes even Justices of the supreme court. Its an extremely diverse demographic that is unified by one thing, their crazy and undying love for their team.The Soweto stand aptly named after the South African suburbs which was the centre of the resistance to apartheid. The Ultras Stand has served as the resistance both pre and post-independence. If you want to gauge the true mood of society you just have to listen to the Songs sung on match week. This is a zone of outstanding social commentary and brutal honestly expressed uncensored feelings. For a society that feels treated like second-class citizens it's no surprise most songs are protest songs.Highlander, iteam yezwe Lonke (Highlanders, the nation's team) is probably the unofficial club Anthem sung with gusto at matches! It speaks of the reach of the team across the country, there is no region where this great team doesn't command support it unifies and cuts across many divides. But looking at it deeper the national in question is not Zimbabwe as most may think, it actually means the Matebele Nation, King Mzilikazi's country not the colonial construct. The team was actually called Matebele Highlanders for a long time.Highlander Hey! Is a song that lets everyone know who the fans and the team are where they are From. It talks about the teams Royal roots , having been formed by King Mzilikazi's grandsons. The song Boldy and proudly states that it is the Team of King Mzilikazi kama Tshobana the Great, a fierce warrior and conqueror, a name that drove fear into the enemies hearts , the same way Highlanders will to its opponents any day. The great Matebele Kings Capital was Bulawayo and it stands up to today.Some songs are on the comical end, a remix of the club Anthem During the all conquering treble winning team's run added the lines we signed Eddie Dube, we signed Eddie Nyika, we signed Eddie May now we left with Eddie Murphy! Poking fun at the club's transfer policy that seemed to target every Eddie on the planet.If ever you are feeling low or lost there are songs for you! Thathi Bosso is a deeply spiritual and uplifting hymn, it encourages the Highlanders faithful to always keep the team at heart always! for it will comfort them in times of Hardships! The hymn solidifies the fact that the team represents more that football, it's a way of life even if nothing is working out there is one thing, one family that will always be there for you that you can rely on for comfort. IBosso yethu takes it to biblical proportions gospel, talking of our Highlanders is forever we are even going to ascend to heaven with it!Team le (this team ) is a high-spirited praise song expressing how much crazy the Team makes the fans feel. The rest of the lyrics are deeply sexually charged and have a stream of expletives as do other tracks like that one speaking of windows and private parts or that one speaking of a respected Archbishops sex scandal. If you are weak don't sit at the ultra end the x-rated humour will be the death of you.IBosso yethu (our Bosso) is another feel-good jam from the hymn book. The emphasis on “our” illustrates the sense of pride and ownership the fans feel for this amazing team. It is a we may not have a stake or interest in anything else in the country but this Team is ours we will live with it and we will cherish it and love it with all our hearts, it is our pride and joy.The ultras distaste for the establishment is always evident and no efforts are made to hide it at all. And lyrics to traditional songs are often bastardised to address current events. Indlala iyaluma tshiyabantwana ng'valelendlin (hunger has hit bad I left The kids locked up in my house) could have been relevant during the 92 drought and ESAP ages, food shortages, job losses and hardship were at a all-time high. However, in the early 2000s, the War vets demanded land and invaded farms the Zanu-PF Government gave in and carried out the land reform, giving mostly War vets farms having given them $50000 in compensation about two years prior. Of course, the Songwriters adapted the lyrics to Zanu iyahawula, tshiyama war vet ivalele eplazini! (Zanu is so poor it has locked up the war vets in Farms )Social commentary is what the anthems portray best, songs like Lamlela Ndwandwe a Traditional War song are usually sung when the chips are down and the opposing team is overpowering the team. However if you pay attention to the lyrics they say “save us Ndwandwe, the Shona are killing us”. Coupled with another classic Lingababulali (You are murderers ) they are historical references to the 1980s Genocide which saw at least 100,000 people lose their lives. It's sung as a reminder that the scars haven't healed and the fallen haven't been forgotten.Post COVID-19 19 the commentary goes on and doesn't miss mentioning the death of an old foe Robert Mugabe and the health of other political players. In Umgabe sewafa (Mugabe is long dead) they sing of the ousted hardman's having died and of another “namelesss” leader who got extremely sick and has recovered.The Bosso clap is one of the most spectacular chants in football. The well-choreographed triple clap followed by chants of Bosso is a marvel to watch. If you are in the opposing team and this one rings you know it's game over. The clap has transcended beyond the football ground, it has become a “we are here” statement. It is a sign of protest when things are not going right in other Spaces, when it rang during the cricket World Cup match against Scotland it was a we don't care anymore message we still have Highlanders. The chevrons not having local players in the team made the situation worse.Into yenzayo siyayizonda(whatever you are doing, we don't like it a bit ! ) is another all-time favourite. Normally this gem is directed at referees who the faithful believe and justly so, are against them in almost every match. Don't be surprised to hear it belted in other spaces like awards, modelling shows or when the DJ is playing crap. It is the normal go-to song to show dissatisfaction in any decision for the audience.Skhala ngoref has become a regular chant, the standards of refereeing are generally low but the Highlanders faithful feel they are always on the receiving end of bad officiating (which I agree with). In this one, the fans say they are fed up with the referee he is judging shit, and we will burn the stadium. It is often followed up by chants of siyangena (we coming in) and literal threats of invading the pitch. One thing about us Highlanders fans is if we win is its win baby we win but if we lose we beat the hell out of the opposing fans! It is the wayOne of the greatest classics is the WAR with Leslie Gwindi the then PSL secretary General who infamously alleged Vital members of the High riding Bosso class of 99 Zenzo Moyo and Dazy Kapenya had accumulated 3 yellow cards and were unable to feature against bitter rivals Dynamos. This was seen as an outright ploy to weaken the Highlanders, the Team went on to field the stars and win the match. The Fans however coined the Classic uGwindi ngum'didi(Gwindi is an Arse) to express their distaste at the blatant cheating their team was being subjected to. Gwindi uyas'hlolela, Khona sizake s'bone, lyrics that were daring him to do something and go ahead with his threats.Some songs lay bare the obvious tribal split in the country perceived favouritism shown to the Shona support base teams and the hate for their team and their kind by the establishment. Thina ses'hamba, salani kuhle mashona! (We are leaving farewell Shonas) is a jibe at the bloodthirsty stadium security that is always looking for an excuse to unleash all the riot equipment and dogs on the Highlanders fans but is willing to look the other side when Dynamos fans do anything. The general view is the security detail is Shona and supports Dynamos and hates them, so in the song the fans sing you are not going to get the reaction you expect from us, not today we are out of here.On the comical side of the tribal tiff, there are songs too. Nansi imhlolo seng'thandana leShona! (Ohh my God I'm in love with a Shona) pokes fun at the traditional stances from both sides on intertribal marriages. These marriages have often been seen as Taboo however in recent times they have since become more and more normal as society evolves. Highlanders FC is more than just a football team, it is an embodiment of the warrior spirit of the Matebele. The songs that echo through the stands of Barbourfields Stadium encapsulate the unity, pride, and unwavering support that flows through the veins of every Highlander. These anthems serve as a reminder of the club's glorious past, a rallying cry for the present, and a beacon of hope for the promising future of Highlanders FC. So, next time you find yourself in Bulawayo, join the faithful fans and experience the power of these famous Highlanders FC songs as they ignite the passion and pride of the Nation.Highlanders FC is more than just a football team, it is an embodiment of the warrior spirit of the Matebele. The songs that echo through the stands of Barbourfields Stadium encapsulate the unity, pride, and unwavering support that flows through the veins of every Highlander. These anthems serve as a reminder of the club's glorious past, a rallying cry for the present, and a beacon of hope for the promising future of Highlanders FC. So, next time you find yourself in Bulawayo, join the faithful fans and experience the power of these famous Highlanders FC songs as they ignite the passion and pride of the Nation.Cue thathi Bosso