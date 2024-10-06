Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

1 min ago | Views
Some of us said it from day one, but we were accused of being 'prophets of doom'.

When the Zimbabwe authorities declared war on illegal money changers, ostensibly, in order to 'defend' the stability of the newly-introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG or ZWG) currency, it was clear something was amiss.

If the ZiG was genuinely gold-backed, as the government of Zimbabwe alleged, then why fear the so-called 'black market'?

Did the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and the ruling establishment no boast that this time around the new currency was so powerful, as it was pegged to gold reserves, that it was nearly impossible for it to lose value?

In fact, did we not see music videos on the state-controlled broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), touting these supposed superpowers the ZiG possessed?

I also distinctly recall a video that went viral on social media showing  a ruling ZANU PF official at a gathering of the Apostolic sect (Mapositori), staging a little play (drama).

There were some 'Mapositori' dresses in their white religious garments being instructed on how to play their respective roles in a play meant to show what it meant that the ZiG was backed by gold.

To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08

There was a character who portrayed 'the ZiG', and another representing 'sanctions'.

When 'ZiG' was instructed by the ZANU PF official to approach 'sanctions', he was overpowered.

However, the official called upon three heavily-built men ('monya', as they are referred to in Zimbabwe) to come to the defense of 'ZiG'.

These three 'monya' were supposed to be gold, other precious metals, and foreign currency reserves, all alleged to be backing the new Zimbabwe currency.

With the backing of these three 'tough guys', 'ZiG' was able to stand his ground against 'sanctions', and prevail.

This little drama perfectly summed up the narrative that had been peddled by Zimbabwe authorities since the introduction of the ZiG on 5th April 2024.

This new currency was said to be directly pegged to gold and backed by reserves of gold, other precious metals, and foreign currency stored at the RBZ.

The nation was even shown President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa inspecting these gold reserves at RBZ vaults in the capital Harare.

We were all assured that, this time around, nothing would stand in the way of the ZiG's stability.

This move was packaged as a masterstroke of genius and a game changer.

Well, barely five months later, and the 'gold-backed' ZiG was screaming for help!

Not only had it fallen, in spectacular fashion, on the parallel market, from the initial ZWG13,56 to over ZWG50 to the greenback, but it has also lost significant value on the official market.

This was after the RBZ had devalued the currency by 43%, from 13.99 to 24.39 to the US dollar.

All this happened as the price of gold was actually increasing on the global market.

On 30th June 2024, the price of gold stood at US$2324.98 per ounce.

On 1st September 2024, it had risen to US$2,502.77 and then on 24th September gone up again to US$2,658.08 per ounce.

As a matter of fact, today, gold is trading at US$2,659.54 per ounce.

So, why is our own ZiG losing value whilst the price of gold is actually increasing if the local currency is backed by gold?

Firstly, it is essential that we all understand what this term truly means.

A gold-backed currency is a monetary system where a country's currency value is directly linked to gold reserves.

This means that the currency's value is pegged to the value of gold, and each unit can be exchanged for a corresponding amount of gold.

The gold standard, as it is often called, provides price stability, low inflation, and facilitates international trade.

A key characteristic of a gold-backed currency is that it has a fixed exchange rate whose value is fixed relative to gold.

A portion of the currency in circulation is backed by gold reserves, and the currency can be exchanged for gold at a fixed rate.

Unfortunately, the ZiG does not quite fit the bill, despite initial claims by Zimbabwe authorities.

That is why finance minister Mthuli Ncube had to make an embarrassing about-turn when questioned as to why the ZiG was actually losing value yet gold price going up.

In his laughable and pathetic attempt at saving face after the government had been caught in a boldfaced lie, he tried to twist the meaning of the term 'gold-backed'.

His version of 'gold-backed' was, to quote him literally, “There was gold at the back of our currency!”

How ridiculous can one get, especially coming from a professor of finance!

He revealed that the ZiG's value is not really pegged to gold, nor is it directly linked to gold reserves.

Instead, the gold and foreign currency reserves will be sold to increase the US dollar supply in the market.

This, as can clearly be seen, does not align with the principles of a gold-backed currency.

While the concept of gold-backed currencies offers stability and predictability, Zimbabwe's ZiG falls short of meeting these standards.

In other words, the ZiG is not backed by gold.

No wonder its value is falling like a tonne of bricks!

The Zimbabwe government and RBZ were lying through the skin of their teeth.

Such unashamed lies are what worsen the economic situation in the country as this further erodes public trust in both the authorities and the local currency.

This is the main reason whatever currency is introduced by the government is rejected by the ordinary citizenry, leading to its loss of value.

This is also why the so-called 'black market' will always thrive in Zimbabwe, as Zimbabweans offload the undesired local currency for the more preferable and stable US dollar.

It has absolutely nothing to do with saboteurs, detractors, speculators, or even sanctions.

As a matter of fact, the greatest saboteur of the Zimbabwean economy and its currency is the Mnangagwa administration itself.

Stop lying to the people of Zimbabwe and address the real issues bedevilling our economy.

We need to see a genuine crackdown on corruption and the implementation of sound economic policies that actually stimulate the growth of our manufacturing and exporting sectors.

Everything else, as today's youth day, 'yatongove drama'!

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/


Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Instant soybean mixture with ginger


Must Read

Funeral parade for National Hero Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

EFF to refer John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee over his lies

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Bosso fans raise over US$7,000 in day of rage protest

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

'Dare touch Panyaza Lesufi'

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Funeral parade for National Hero Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

Menstrual cycle saves university student

4 hrs ago | 860 Views

Bosso fans versus Farai Jere and Mutasa

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to pay US$3 million

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

Prophet Jonah applauds Mnangagwa's leadership style, VED gesture

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sounds of Soweto : A tale no of Highlanders anthems

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Honda Fit kills one, injures 3

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Farai Jere fast becoming the modern-day Leslie Gwindi in Bosso eyes

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

8 hrs ago | 990 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

9 hrs ago | 163 Views

Unethical practices stall Zimbabwe's development

9 hrs ago | 202 Views

Gurira in US$77,000 scam

9 hrs ago | 702 Views

Chitungwiza in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m

9 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe migrants creating jobs, saving lives in SA

9 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mutsvangwa urges AI adoption for SMEs growth

9 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bulawayo residents demand action over Ecobank heist

9 hrs ago | 857 Views

'Ndebele kingship revival remains pipedream,' says Munhumutapa

9 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabwean teacher in SA court over salary

9 hrs ago | 572 Views

Indecent assault prophet in no show at court

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bulawayo doctor earns milestone recognition

9 hrs ago | 315 Views

Over 2 000 attend Bosso fine fundraiser

9 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo commissions 141 housing stands in Luveve North

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Africa still feeling effects of brutal colonial past'

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mohadi invites Diasporans to invest

9 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chinese mining giant invests US$3.6 bn in Beitbridge venture

9 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe air ambulance service saves 67 lives since launch

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

CAPS United stun Dynamos in dramatic derby comeback

9 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe retailers make a case for multi-currency continuation

9 hrs ago | 206 Views

Hwange show resilience in relegation battle

9 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bosso win in empty Barbourfields

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chitembwe blasts 'clown' Nees, ZIFA

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF wins Umzingwane by-election

06 Oct 2024 at 14:23hrs | 1289 Views

Truck driver on the run after an accident

06 Oct 2024 at 14:21hrs | 2024 Views

Bosso fans kick off boycott event

06 Oct 2024 at 14:12hrs | 1383 Views

Zille, DA exploits ANC turmoil to 'push own political agenda'

06 Oct 2024 at 13:59hrs | 704 Views

'Israel won't last long'

06 Oct 2024 at 13:36hrs | 2824 Views

WATCH: A swarm of bees attacked a thief somewhere in ZImbabwe

06 Oct 2024 at 11:56hrs | 1816 Views

Zambia army recruits terrorise Mufulira residents

06 Oct 2024 at 11:45hrs | 1273 Views

Elon Musk leaps onto stage at Trump rally

06 Oct 2024 at 11:13hrs | 1179 Views

American activists called on U.S. authorities to stop supporting Ukraine and halt arms supplies

06 Oct 2024 at 11:06hrs | 420 Views

Simba Bhora now 3 wins away from league title

06 Oct 2024 at 10:44hrs | 838 Views

Churches ready to complement religious tourism

06 Oct 2024 at 10:34hrs | 277 Views