The power crisis farce: Unpacking Mnangagwa's broken promise to Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist



According to a 2022 report by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Zimbabwe's energy sector faces aging infrastructure, with 70% of power To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08

According to a 2022 report by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Zimbabwe's energy sector faces aging infrastructure, with 70% of power

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/

Zimbabwe's power crisis has been a perennial problem, plaguing the country for decades.In August 2023, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa proudly declared that the commissioning of the new Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 would end the country's energy woes.However, barely a month later, the power cuts returned with a vengeance, exposing Mnangagwa's claims as a blatant attempt to sway voters ahead of the harmonized elections.Zimbabwe's energy sector has been marred by decades of mismanagement, corruption, and underinvestment.Auditor-General's reports, conducted by Price Waterhouse Cooper (PWC), the power utility, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), have painted a damning picture of the rot at the state-owned enterprise (SEO).Millions of United States (US) dollars have been siphoned through elaborate schemes such as, scandalous appointments, over payment on transformers, purchase of obsolete equipment, luxury vehicles, and other extravagant accessories for those at the top.This is money that could have been better used to upgrade existing power stations or even construct new ones.Yet, the country still relies on aging infrastructure, largely thermal power stations from the colonial era, which is ill-equipped to meet growing demand.plants being over 20 years old.In addition, there is woefully inefficient transmission, as 20% of generated power is lost during transmission.To make matters worse, the limited generation capacity means that peak demand exceeds available capacity by 30%.The Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 were commissioned by Mnangagwa in August last year amidst much pomp and fanfare at a cost of over $1.4 billion, through a loan secured from The China Export Import Bank (Eximbank).The project aimed to add 600 MW to the national grid.However, experts argue that the project's impact has been grossly exaggerated.Zimbabwe generates at least 80% of its electricity from coal, with output from the 1,050-MW Kariba hydropower plant now capped at 215 MW due to low water levels after last year's devastating drought.Small independent power producers routinely contribute between 20 MW and 50 MW to the national grid.This is woefully inadequate against peak demand of nearly 2,000 MW.This is made worse by the aging equipment, which frequently breaks down.Dr. Ellen Fungisai Chipango, an energy policy analyst, noted that the Hwange project was a drop in the ocean, as Zimbabwe needed a comprehensive energy strategy, not piecemeal solutions.Post-election power outages have left Zimbabweans frustrated and disillusioned.Right now, as I pen this article, we do not have electricity, and we will expect it back around 22:00 hrs, when most of us are already fast asleep.One can only imagine the inconvenience on the domestic level where we need electricity for cooking, lighting, and work since most of us now earn our living from home.Possibly, small businesses are the worst affected as they can not afford alternative power sources.In the local ZESA WhatsApp group in which I belong, there is never a shortage of small to medium scale enterprises (SMEs) complaining over the destruction or spoiling of their perishable wares due to non-functional refrigerators and freezers.The power crisis has far-reaching implications for Zimbabwe's economic growth, food security, and overall well-beingLet us remember this is a country aspiring to become an 'upper middle-income economy by 2030'.Manufacturing and mining sectors have been severely impacted, leading to lost productivity and revenue.A report by the World Bank (WB) estimates that power shortages cost the country 6.1% of GDP per year, comprising 2.3% of GDP in generation inefficiencies and excessive network losses, and 3.8% of GDP on the downstream costs of unreliable energy.The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) stated that business was losing between US$70-$80 million each month due to these persistent power cuts.That is not all.Hospitals and healthcare facilities struggle to maintain essential services, putting lives at risk.In fact, I read a news report this morning to the effect that the government had instructed that health care facilitates should be spared from load shedding.This just points to the sheer magnitude of the power crisis in Zimbabwe.Energy experts have long been advocating for investment in renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, to reduce dependence on thermal and hydroelectric energy.Yet, in spite of Zimbabwe hosting the World Solar Summit way back in 1996, there has never been any genuine effort by the authorities to push for investment in this sector.Not only that, but when the government, through power utility ZESA, act as if they are finally ready to go this route, the process is usually marred by corruption.Who can quickly forget the US$5 million that was given to convicted criminal and Mnangagwa close ally, Wicknell Chivayo, in a US$173 million 100MW Gwanda solar plant contract in 2015.Up to today, the project has still not been completed.Where, then, are we going as a country?Therefore, there is an urgent need for policy reforms, particularly in strengthening governance and transparency in the energy sector.Furthermore, we have to see meaningful infrastructure upgrades through modernizing existing power stations to increase efficiency.Dr. Ibrahim K. Sundi, an energy expert, notes, “Zimbabwe's power crisis requires a comprehensive approach, addressing root causes rather than symptoms.”Mnangagwa's administration has undeniably failed to deliver on its promise to end Zimbabwe's power crisis.The country demands accountability, transparency, and effective solutions.It's time for Zimbabweans to hold their leaders accountable for the perpetuation of this crisis.