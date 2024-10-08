Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF-induced pain not ending anytime soon

2 mins ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF government is very playful. The State of Nation Address (SONA) be President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a signal that the perpetual evil and pain induced on the people is not going to end any time soon.

The biggest challenges Zimbabwe face include and are not limited to employment, currency, inflation, rail infrastructure, city council deficiencies, economic growth that is not sufficient, retail sector death, crony capitalism, crony corruption, lack of innovation funnels to replace industries that must die, energy and saving formal tax paying entities.

We got nothing but got the same playful act of a country planning to be a middle-class economy through an emphasis on the same old 1980 Robert Mugabe ideas on agriculture and mining. It's 2024 and we have the same strategy as in 1980.That's being very playful.

In his opening remarks,  the President speaks about delivering some greatness to Zimbabweans. It was a good start but his people have no jobs and have no idea what is next.

Job creation based on the old, tired and irrelevant fixation on mining, agriculture and old industrial complex is a mirage. Those industries must destroy jobs rather than create. Technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, mechanisationand modernisation destroy rather than create. Our challenges are jobs and whoever is advising the president on this focus is not fit for purpose.

Across the political and social divide, we must all agree that a state of nation address is of no use without addressing currency. It is going to "kill' the tax paying retail sector, formal business and industry. Zig was a great idea which was implemented using very insane, murky and delinquent manner. The president should have addressed currency. That he didn't address currency is very playful in a very sad situation.

One of the cores of the address was a cry to up mining output, increase tourism, production of more grains and power supply. I do not know why it didn't occur to the President that all those ideas he has are based on natural resources yet the idea of leading is intervention. Planning an economy using God-given resources is not exactly competence.

Several players have accused Zanu-PF of crony capitalism and some say even massive looting. Murky tenders have also been thrown as an albatross on a country neck. It's tough but I just do not understand why corruption and specifically allegations about it being in the inner circle was not addressed. It's being playful to assume the people are not in serious pain because of the people who are eating on behalf of millions of Zimbabweans.

The state of councils is absurd. People in Harare as an example live in filth with no working sewage systems, litter, no water and traffic lights. Repeated living with a third world mindset and cities is something that should have found favour in the President's speech. Our new normal is a playful act. I had hoped that the President would address that.

It was really obnoxious of the President to try and emphasize on good corporate governance. It's a great idea but how do we have an entity so humongous, tax payer funded and State -controlled as in Munhumutapa Investment Fund that is outside procurement, strategy, disposal and audit purview. It's like saying one thing then doing the other.

I heard the President emphasizing on stewardship of resources for the future generation. Very great idea. However, when are our Chinese friends going to play by the rule book. It seems they follow no law. I would have expected "svasvangai vanhu" mantra.

It was a relief that women and micro, small and medium-scale are being promoted to export. It is weird how that will assist anyone in a sustainable manner without a robust and government supported innovation funnel. Ideas are with everyone and as a person I suggested innovation hubs an idea stolen by University of Zimbabwe Vice -Chancelor as his own. Truly how can a President speechifying to think ideas are only resident at a university instead of deploying an open and inclusive innovation platform.

One thing the president the President failed and or neglected to address is human capital and his appointments. It must change. He has always been employing based on qualifications, real or assumed. Zanu-PF has lost its leadership code as its appointees have qualifications but no character. They have no empathetic feeling for fellow human beings, which is our ubuntu. They have no connection with the grassroots at all. If they did they will know and feel that people are suffering. Why are they doing this at Zanu-PF.

The SONA was just a high sounding nothing, and we need to stop being playful to address people's challenges.

Brian Sedze is a strategy, innovation and compliance consultant. He is also the executive director of Free Enterprise Initiative.He can be contacted on brian.sedze@gmail.com


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Municipal officers acquitted

51 secs ago | 0 Views

Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

1 min ago | 0 Views

Nama calls for submissions for next year's ceremony

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Bosso made more profit through fan boycott?

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Tshinga Dube

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimsec upgrades examinations security

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe police bust 1000-member gay group

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Dairibord has no plans to exit Zimbabwe

9 mins ago | 1 Views

2 more Mbudzi bridges, roads completed

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Former policeman arrested for brutal assault on son

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Nakamba returns for AFCON qualifiers

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Harare team being pushed to the top of the league

12 mins ago | 3 Views

Conundrum in SA tax law interpretation

28 mins ago | 8 Views

7 countries at risk of bankruptcy

29 mins ago | 39 Views

A historic homecoming: Vahera restoration Genealogy Association announces pilgrimage to Gombe Hill

12 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe permits resettled farmers to sell land

12 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Zimbabwe gazettes new limit on cash exports

12 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Tshinga Dube to be buried at National Heroes Acre against his will

12 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Iran 'fully prepared' for war

12 hrs ago | 903 Views

Zimbabwe working on land tenure reforms

13 hrs ago | 272 Views

Prophet Madungwe in legal trouble for driving offences

13 hrs ago | 346 Views

Russia mourns Tshinga Dube

13 hrs ago | 292 Views

Khupe engages Mthuli Ncube to boost cancer treatment in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Tshabangu disputes Welshman Ncube's acting presidency

13 hrs ago | 629 Views

Gukurahundi hearings stalls amid logistical challenges

13 hrs ago | 65 Views

The power crisis farce: Unpacking Mnangagwa's broken promise to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

Its a do or die encounter

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimpricecheck wins fourth Value Creation Challenge

15 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of extorting funds from land-seeking citizens

17 hrs ago | 362 Views

Ingwebu Breweries faces backlash for unpaid transporters as it invests in own trucks

18 hrs ago | 556 Views

Rapist drags minor in the bush gives her $1

20 hrs ago | 659 Views

Man bashed over gambling

22 hrs ago | 656 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1177 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 729 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

22 hrs ago | 765 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

22 hrs ago | 1391 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

22 hrs ago | 675 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

22 hrs ago | 159 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

23 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

08 Oct 2024 at 07:34hrs | 1358 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

08 Oct 2024 at 07:34hrs | 966 Views

Vagabond rapes female relative

08 Oct 2024 at 07:33hrs | 537 Views

Harare City Council uncovers $2 million scandal

08 Oct 2024 at 07:32hrs | 501 Views

Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

08 Oct 2024 at 07:31hrs | 157 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

08 Oct 2024 at 07:30hrs | 509 Views

Family fights over house acquired in 1960

08 Oct 2024 at 07:29hrs | 554 Views