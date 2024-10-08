It's time African leaders were barred from foreign medical care!

Opinion / Columnist

So, the people of Cameroon have no idea where their president is.Paul Biya, who is now the oldest head of state in the world, at 91 years old, has not been seen in public for the past three months.According to local reports, Biya left Cameroon in early July this year and is currently on an undisclosed 'official mission' abroad.Biya began his diplomatic trip in France in July before proceeding to China.However, he was absent from the UN General Assembly, and according to an official statement, he decided to rest in Switzerland instead.Biya also missed the recent La Francophonie summit held in France this week.A source within the presidency cited Biya's health as the reason for his absence from major events.In fact, speculation is rife on social media that Biya is either hospitalized in France, with some even suggesting that he passed away at a French military medical facility.France is one of Cameroon's former colonial masters - first having been ruled by Germany and later placed under French and British rule after the First World War.Whatever the truth of Biya's current condition and whereabouts, one thing is certain.The trend of African leaders destroying their own countries, particularly health delivery systems, and then seeking medical attention in foreign lands has become quite concerning.Zimbabwe's late former president Robert Gabriel Mugabe frequented Singapore for medical care, where he eventually passed away on 6th September 2019 at Gleneagles Hospital.Nigeria's President Umaru Yar'Adua died in 2010 after seeking treatment in Saudi Arabia.Ethiopia's Prime Minister Meles Zenawi passed away in 2012 after treatment in Belgium.Zambia's President Levy Mwanawasa died in 2008 after seeking medical attention in France.Zimbabwe's current vice president, Constantino Chiwenga, spent some considerable length of time in South Africa, India, and China for medical treatment in 2019.The list is endless.In fact, the African Development Bank (AfDB) reported in 2020 that 70% of African leaders sought medical treatment abroad.That is a staggering statistic!It gets worse.According to the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, an estimated US$1 billion is spent annually by African leaders in foreign medical care.If figures by the Zimbabwe ministry of health are to be believed - as there is a tendency to underreport anything that may look badly on the country - we spend US$100 million on foreign medical treatment each year.This is still too high an amount, even if, I am sure, it does not factor in bills by high-ranking government officials.What then is the problem?Why do we find such an unacceptably high number of predominantly African leaders flying overseas for medical treatment?Africa's healthcare crisis is no secret.Crumbling infrastructure, inadequate funding, and a severe shortage of medical professionals have left millions vulnerable.Yet, amidst this chaos, African leaders consistently seek medical treatment abroad, undermining the very systems they are supposed to improve.This staggering hypocrisy has far-reaching consequences, perpetuating a cycle of dependency and neglect.It's time to scrutinize this phenomenon, its roots, and its implications.Africa's healthcare expenditure stands at US$12.6 billion, but an estimated US$1 billion is spent annually on overseas medical care for its leaders.This staggering figure represents a fraction of the total spent, as many trips remain unreported.These leaders' actions speak louder than words: they have lost faith in their own healthcare systems.The consequences of African leaders' overseas medical escapades extend far beyond personal convenience.By seeking medical treatment abroad, African leaders reinforce reliance on foreign aid and expertise.This then reinforces the long-held colonial stereotype that Africans can not govern themselves and our own professionals are not quite up to scratch.The absence of leadership investment in local healthcare infrastructure and training undermines the sector's growth.Is it not embarrassing that the Zimbabwe government, for instance, can spend US$54 million on a luxury private jet for the president whilst public hospitals lack adequate medications and even operating theatres.Zimbabwe's largest hospital, Parirenyatwa, only has one maternity theatre, built by the colonial regime in 1977.It reportedly costs just US$37,000 to build one theatre.In other words, the money used on the totally unnecessary presidential jet could have constructed 1,459 theaters all across Zimbabwe!However, the Zimbabwe government regards President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa's comfort more important than a functional health delivery system.It is estimated that an average 2,500 women die every year in Zimbabwe during childbirth due to below standard care.In addition, due to the grossly poor remuneration and working conditions under which our medical professionals operate, the country has lost a considerable number of nurses and doctors.Between September 2022 and September 2023, some 21,130 Zimbabweans were given visas to work in the UK, many of those being nurses and care workers, according to that country's Home Office data.Late last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) went on record, saying that 4,600 Zimbabwean health workers had left the country since 2019.This exodus has left the country's health care system in shambles.On the economic front, according to the WHO, every dollar invested in local healthcare generates US$16 in economic returns.As such, overseas medical expenses drain valuable resources, as we are losing a lot of money from these foreign medical care visits.There can be no denying the fact that our leaders have let our healthcare systems down and actually exacerbated the crisis.There is an urgent need for accountability in our countries, where weak governance and inadequate oversight have enabled leaders to prioritize personal interests above those of the nation.The first thing that should be addressed is corruption, largely through the embezzlement and misallocation of funds intended for healthcare.Africa is a rich continent.There is really no justification for the deplorable health standards we are witnessing.Where is the money from all the mineral wealth we are blessed with going?Africa's mineral industry has a current market value of US$248 trillion, which could boost the continent's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by US$24 billion a year.However, Zimbabwe alone loses about US$2 billion of our national resources each year through smuggling and money laundering!Here we are: no proper health care facilitates such that our leaders end up going overseas for medical treatment.How humiliating!To address this crisis, African leaders must invest in local healthcare and prioritize infrastructure development, training, and equipment.We need to promote accountability as we strengthen governance and oversight mechanisms.Furthermore, African countries have to foster regional cooperation by sharing expertise and resources to improve regional healthcare.Above all, our leaders have to lead by example by demonstrating faith in local healthcare systems by using them.This is achievable as there are a few success stories from which to learn.Rwanda's Healthcare Revival is one of those, whereby strategic investments and partnerships transformed the country's healthcare system into one of the best on the continent.After facing immense tragedy, including the loss of over one million lives in the 1994 genocide, the country's healthcare system was left fragile and inaccessible to many, especially in rural areas.However, through strategic investments and partnerships, Rwanda has transformed its healthcare system, achieving remarkable results.The country introduced Mutuelles de Santé, a low-cost community-based health insurance program, enabling citizens to pool funds and access healthcare services.This program has evolved to fully subsidize premiums and copayments for the country's poorest residents.The government established over 1,179 health posts, reducing patients' average walking time to care facilitates from 47 minutes in 2020 to 24 minutes in 2024.These health posts provide essential primary care services and referrals to hospitals for specialized services.Rwanda collaborated with international organizations, such as Partners In Health (PIH), to refurbish and launch district hospitals and local health centers, creating employment opportunities for community health workers.These efforts have led to significant improvements in healthcare accessibility and outcomes.Over 90% of Rwanda's population now has some form of health insurance, whilst life expectancy has increased from 49.7 years in 2001 to 69.6 years in 2022.Rwanda is the only sub-Saharan low-income country to meet the UN Millennium Development Goals for reducing maternal mortality and reversing the spread of malaria, tuberculosis, and AIDS.These achievements demonstrate Rwanda's commitment to prioritizing healthcare and provide valuable lessons for other low-income countries seeking to strengthen their healthcare systems.In conclusion, African leaders' overseas medical escapes are a symptom of a deeper crisis.It's time to address the root causes, prioritize local healthcare, and lead by example.The people of Africa deserve better.It's time to end the hypocrisy and prioritize healthcare for all, not just the privileged few.For now, my suggestion is that African leaders be forced to focus on improving their own local health care systems.The best way to achieve this is by barring them from seeking medical treatment in foreign lands.These overseas countries must now close their borders to African leaders until they fix their ailing medical facilities back home.