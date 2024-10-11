Let us prevent another land reform in the future

Opinion / Columnist

The land reform program initiated by Zanu-PF in the early 2000s was one of the most defining moments in Zimbabwe's post-independence history. While the need for land redistribution was deeply rooted in the historical injustices of colonialism, where vast tracts of fertile land were seized from indigenous communities and given to white settlers, the process of reclaiming this land has been fraught with controversy. One of the most significant concerns has been the unequal distribution of the seized land, which many argue was channelled disproportionately to the political elite rather than to ordinary Zimbabweans.The intent behind the land reform was to address the historical imbalance and ensure that black Zimbabweans, particularly the poor and landless, could regain control of their ancestral lands. However, the way in which this policy was executed has left many questioning its fairness and long-term viability. Instead of broad-based land ownership, a significant portion of the most productive farms ended up in the hands of government officials, military leaders, and Zanu-PF loyalists. This skewed distribution raises the fundamental issue of whether the land reform truly served the majority or simply became a tool for consolidating power among the political elite and the well connected.Many ordinary Zimbabweans, particularly smallholder farmers, continue to struggle with access to fertile land despite the reforms. The lack of transparency in the allocation process has led to widespread allegations of cronyism, with politically connected individuals receiving prime land while the masses were left with marginal or less productive plots. In some cases, multiple farms were given to individuals who already held significant assets, while many deserving people were left out of the process altogether.This unequal distribution poses significant risks for the future. As long as the land ownership issue remains unresolved, the possibility of further land reforms looms on the horizon, particularly if Zanu-PF loses power in future elections. A new government may seek to redress the imbalances created during the first land reform by redistributing land once again. This could lead to renewed instability in the agricultural sector, further eroding investor confidence and hindering economic recovery.To prevent such an outcome, there is an urgent need for a comprehensive review of land ownership in Zimbabwe. Before title deeds are issued, the government must ensure that land is equitably distributed among all Zimbabweans, not just those aligned with the ruling party. This requires a transparent process where ordinary citizens, including those who were marginalised during the initial reforms, are given a fair share of the land.Issuing title deeds without addressing the current disparities could lead to future conflicts. Those who feel excluded or cheated by the process may demand further reforms, leading to yet another cycle of land seizures and redistributions. Such instability would not only harm the agricultural sector but also prolong Zimbabwe's economic challenges.While the land reform program sought to address historical injustices, its flawed implementation has left many Zimbabweans feeling excluded. To ensure long-term peace and stability, there must be a concerted effort to rectify these imbalances before title deeds are issued. By doing so, Zimbabwe can avoid the prospect of another land reform and build a more equitable and prosperous future for all its citizens.Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi