Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Let us prevent another land reform in the future

11 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | Views
The land reform program initiated by Zanu-PF in the early 2000s was one of the most defining moments in Zimbabwe's post-independence history. While the need for land redistribution was deeply rooted in the historical injustices of colonialism, where vast tracts of fertile land were seized from indigenous communities and given to white settlers, the process of reclaiming this land has been fraught with controversy. One of the most significant concerns has been the unequal distribution of the seized land, which many argue was channelled disproportionately to the political elite rather than to ordinary Zimbabweans.

The intent behind the land reform was to address the historical imbalance and ensure that black Zimbabweans, particularly the poor and landless, could regain control of their ancestral lands. However, the way in which this policy was executed has left many questioning its fairness and long-term viability. Instead of broad-based land ownership, a significant portion of the most productive farms ended up in the hands of government officials, military leaders, and Zanu-PF loyalists. This skewed distribution raises the fundamental issue of whether the land reform truly served the majority or simply became a tool for consolidating power among the political elite and the well connected.

Many ordinary Zimbabweans, particularly smallholder farmers, continue to struggle with access to fertile land despite the reforms. The lack of transparency in the allocation process has led to widespread allegations of cronyism, with politically connected individuals receiving prime land while the masses were left with marginal or less productive plots. In some cases, multiple farms were given to individuals who already held significant assets, while many deserving people were left out of the process altogether.

This unequal distribution poses significant risks for the future. As long as the land ownership issue remains unresolved, the possibility of further land reforms looms on the horizon, particularly if Zanu-PF loses power in future elections. A new government may seek to redress the imbalances created during the first land reform by redistributing land once again. This could lead to renewed instability in the agricultural sector, further eroding investor confidence and hindering economic recovery.

To prevent such an outcome, there is an urgent need for a comprehensive review of land ownership in Zimbabwe. Before title deeds are issued, the government must ensure that land is equitably distributed among all Zimbabweans, not just those aligned with the ruling party. This requires a transparent process where ordinary citizens, including those who were marginalised during the initial reforms, are given a fair share of the land.

Issuing title deeds without addressing the current disparities could lead to future conflicts. Those who feel excluded or cheated by the process may demand further reforms, leading to yet another cycle of land seizures and redistributions. Such instability would not only harm the agricultural sector but also prolong Zimbabwe's economic challenges.

While the land reform program sought to address historical injustices, its flawed implementation has left many Zimbabweans feeling excluded. To ensure long-term peace and stability, there must be a concerted effort to rectify these imbalances before title deeds are issued. By doing so, Zimbabwe can avoid the prospect of another land reform and build a more equitable and prosperous future for all its citizens.

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

42 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

46 mins ago | 84 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

4 hrs ago | 1810 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

5 hrs ago | 594 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

8 hrs ago | 992 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 947 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 550 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

8 hrs ago | 272 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

8 hrs ago | 188 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

8 hrs ago | 515 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

9 hrs ago | 76 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2353 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | 946 Views

Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

12 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1461 Views

Jostling for top Zifa posts starts

12 Oct 2024 at 17:43hrs | 460 Views

Zimbabwe football fraternity divided over 5 O' Levels clause

12 Oct 2024 at 17:42hrs | 664 Views

Zimbabwe chief loses car, money to robbers, left tied with a rope

12 Oct 2024 at 17:38hrs | 1117 Views

Prophet Walter Magaya in financial trouble

12 Oct 2024 at 16:47hrs | 2244 Views

Man kills cheating'' wife with one punch

12 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1078 Views

Zanu-PF leader in fuel tender scam

12 Oct 2024 at 16:41hrs | 2633 Views

Standard Bank employee jumps to death at workplace

12 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3151 Views

Sadc Election Observer Mission gives thumps up to Mozambique plebiscite

12 Oct 2024 at 16:25hrs | 482 Views