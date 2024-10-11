Latest News Editor's Choice


5 reasons Zimbabwean diaspora should choose Remitly

11 Oct 2024
The flow of remittances to Zimbabwe is substantial, with diaspora remittances estimated at over US$1 billion annually, accounting for approximately 16% of the country's total foreign exchange receipts. This significant remittance network spans across various regions, notably from South Africa and the UK, and extends globally. Internal remittances also play a crucial role, with funds moving between different parts of the country from individuals employed in government jobs and diverse businesses.

Given the immense volume of remittances and the crucial role they play in Zimbabwe's economy, selecting the right service for sending money home is vital. Remitly stands out as the ideal choice for this task. Here's why:

1. Advanced Security Features

Remitly provides top-tier security with 256-bit SSL encryption and a 2048-bit signature, ensuring your financial transactions are highly secure. This level of encryption is often more advanced than that offered by WorldRemit, Western Union, and MoneyGram, safeguarding your sensitive information against potential breaches.

2. Comprehensive Refund Policy

Remitly's 100% satisfaction guarantee is a notable feature. If you are not completely satisfied with their service, you can receive a full refund of fees. This policy is more extensive compared to WorldRemit's limited refund options and is more reassuring than the refund policies of Western Union and MoneyGram, which typically do not offer refunds once a transaction is completed.

3. Competitive Rates and Fees

Remitly frequently offers more competitive exchange rates and lower fees compared to Western Union and MoneyGram. While WorldRemit also provides competitive rates, Remitly often delivers a more cost-effective solution by combining lower fees with favourable exchange rates, maximizing the value of your remittances. Detailed fee information is readily available on Remitly's website and app, ensuring transparency and ease of access.

4. Enhanced Flexibility and Reach

Remitly excels in providing extensive operational reach and flexibility. It covers all major regions where Zimbabweans reside, including the UK, Australia, the US, Canada, and South Africa. Unlike Western Union and MoneyGram, which may have operational limitations or restricted hours, Remitly offers a broader and more accessible service, making it easier to send money from virtually anywhere at any time.

5. Streamlined User Experience

Remitly's platform, including its app available for both iOS and Android, is designed for ease of use. It offers features such as real-time tracking and faster processing times, providing a more convenient and quicker remittance experience compared to the sometimes slower processes of Western Union and MoneyGram. Although WorldRemit also offers a user-friendly interface, Remitly's added features enhance overall convenience.

Remitly Review: Trusted Money Transfer Partner

Founded in 2011, Remitly has quickly become a trusted name in digital money transfers. It offers a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money internationally. The company's mission is to transform lives with reliable financial services that transcend borders, making it a top choice for many immigrants supporting family abroad.

How Remitly Works

Using Remitly is straightforward:

1. Sign Up: Create an account on the Remitly website or app.

2. Login: Access your account.

3. Enter Transfer Details: Provide recipient information and transfer amount.

4. Choose Delivery Method: Select from options like bank deposit, cash pickup, or mobile wallet.

5. Complete Payment: Use your preferred payment method.

6. Track Your Transfer: Monitor the status in real-time.

Customer Feedback

Remitly has received positive reviews for its transparency, ease of use, and competitive rates. Customers praise its hassle-free remittance experience and excellent customer support.

Safety and Customer Service

Remitly employs robust security measures and is committed to providing a safe platform for international transactions. Customer service is available 24/7 in 18 languages, ensuring any issues are promptly addressed.

For a reliable, efficient, and cost-effective remittance experience, Remitly stands out as the premier choice for the Zimbabwean diaspora. To learn more or to start using Remitly, click on the link provided.


Source - southernafricantimes
