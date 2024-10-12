Latest News Editor's Choice


Where does the Wealth of Wicknell Chivhayo come from?

12 Oct 2024
In Zimbabwe, the name Wicknell Chivhayo often makes headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. Known for his extravagant lifestyle and generous philanthropic gestures, Chivhayo has gained a reputation as a wealthy businessman and socialite. However, the source of his wealth remains shrouded in mystery, raising critical questions about the integrity of the country's journalistic landscape.

Despite the presence of institutions like the Parliament of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), no meaningful inquiry has been conducted into the origins of Chivhayo's fortune. This is surprising, especially given that he has been known to distribute resources with the same abandon one might expect at a wedding, tossing cash like confetti and giving away car like there is no tomorrow.

Wicknell Chivhayo wealth has been a topic of much speculation, yet journalists seem to have overlooked a fundamental question.

Where does this wealth come from?

It is perplexing that amidst widespread economic challenges facing Zimbabwe, including soaring unemployment and rampant inflation, the media has not felt compelled to pursue a more profound investigation into how an individual can accumulate such vast resources.

There are several reasons why this lack of inquiry is troubling. Firstly, it reflects a broader issue within Zimbabwean journalism, an apparent reluctance to hold powerful figures accountable. Investigative journalism plays a crucial role in any democracy, it acts as a watchdog that ensures the rich and powerful are not operating above the law. Yet, in Chivhayo's case, the silence is deafening.

Moreover, the absence of scrutiny raises ethical concerns. If a businessman can amass wealth and distribute it publicly without any explanation, it sets a dangerous precedent. It not only undermines public trust in institutions but also fuels the perception that wealth can be acquired through questionable means without consequences. This is particularly alarming in a country where corruption is a significant barrier to progress and development.

Another point of concern is the potential complicity of various stakeholders. Are media outlets avoiding this line of questioning due to fear of reprisal, or is there a lack of resources and support for investigative journalism? The media's failure to act can lead to a culture of impunity, where individuals can operate unchecked, further entrenching corruption and inequality.

Zimbabwe's anti-corruption agencies, such as ZACC, have a mandate to investigate and curb corruption, yet their effectiveness has been called into question. The apparent inaction regarding Chivhayo raises doubts about their commitment to transparency and accountability. If these institutions are not willing to investigate high-profile figures, it sends a message that corruption is tolerated, thus disincentivising whistleblowers and ordinary citizens from reporting irregularities.

Zimbabweans woke up to realise that Mpofu and Chimombe's wealth was acquired corruptly and the mysterious wealth of Wicknell Chivhayo should serve as a wake-up call for Zimbabwean journalists and authorities alike. It is imperative that questions about the origins of wealth be asked and explored, not just for the sake of accountability but for the health of the nation's democracy. Investigative journalism must reclaim its role as a vital pillar of society, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their wealth, are held to the same standards of transparency. Only then can Zimbabwe hope to combat corruption and build a more equitable future for all its citizens.

Eddie Cross said, "Who does Wicknell employ and does he produce anything so how does he make his money".

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi


