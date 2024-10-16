Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Can Peter Ndlovu breathe fresh air to the embattled ZIFA?

51 mins ago | Views
A plethora of possible contenders are vying for the controversial post of head of Zimbabwean football as the elections to select a Zifa boss approach.

Some supporters are supporting former football hero Peter Sunkuzonke Ndlovu, while others are bringing in names like Tele--evangelist, Prophet, and cum businessman and founder of a premiership side, Yadah FC, Walter Magaya.

Other names that have been thrown into the ring are Cephas Chimedza and George Mbwando.


These contenders are fighting for a highly contentious job. Some fans have labelled this ZIFA post as a Zanu PF affiliate organisation meant to yphon and  swindle funds and that people like Peter Ndlovu should not associate themselves with such an organisation. Looking at a broader picture, Ndlovu must prove that he can lead the organisation and bring sanity and a good name.

Other analysts insist that there is nothing good with that position but rather a vehicle for embezzling funds meant for grassroots development.

However, it is so refreshing to see former players coming on board to contest in such big positions as they have the much-needed experience about the game of football. Zambia is doing very well with former football legend Kalusha Bwalya.

It is of paramount importance and a positive decision for former players like Peter Ndlovu who have gone through the hammer to take over the position, and he must give the nation his clear-cut policy and a sound manifesto on how he is going to run the most beautiful game of football. It's time he tells us what he has to offer from men's, women's, junior, and grassroots development.

There is this issue of funding and sponsorship also, which should be looked into. Our football has been lagging behind on that sector, causing it to be less marketable.

The politics in Zimabwe football is another cause of concern. The environment is so toxic, and the government must not interfere with this organisation if we are to achieve positive results.

Zimbabwean football can rise if the government of the day supports the development of many sports facilities and institutions. Good corporal governance and strong institutions will definitely yield positive returns.

Bad governance produces weak and corrupt institutions; that is why, in most of the cases, Zifa was found on the wrong side of development, where we ended up using other countries grounds like Amahoro National Stadium in Rwanda and Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Someone who kicked the ball on a bigger stage should be elected, not headhunted. This post must be a no-o area for politicians; they must just back. Politicians suffocate the development of the game.

The new Zifa boss must come up with stringent measures to curb the scandal of match fixing that has rocked Zimbabwe for the past two decades.

Email: konileonard606@gmail.com

X: @Leokoni

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Gwayi-Tshangani Lake: A timeline of missed deadlines and delays

37 mins ago | 66 Views

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he's eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

37 mins ago | 33 Views

Gokwe man killed from beer drink

41 mins ago | 31 Views

Selling Fuel in Zimbabwe's Local Currency will Stabilising the ZiG

44 mins ago | 65 Views

Gokwe man jailed 33 years for murder

46 mins ago | 25 Views

O'level exam answer sheet varnishes in thin air

58 mins ago | 120 Views

X platform to revamp blocking functionality

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

South Africa's fuel price honey moon is over

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Madzibaba 'mutes' woman's voice before raping her

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Advantage Welshman, Tshabangu as Timba CCC suffers setback

3 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zimbabwe will start to pay 444 white farmers after land grabs

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

7-0 win exposes Zanu-PF legislator's club Scottland

4 hrs ago | 897 Views

Foreign-funded NGO reports partisan distribution of food aid in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Taxes, fees to be paid in ZiG

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

Surge in crime puts police under spotlight

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

John Landa Nkomo's son banished from Zanu-PF conference

4 hrs ago | 564 Views

Did Mtukudzi speak his troubled life in song?

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

'Party activists contributed 40% to human rights violations'

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

EU bankrolls govt's new US$80m project

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabweans mistrust SAZ report on contaminated grain

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces severe financial crisis

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Woman grabs estate of late 'boyfriend'

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

CIO faces kidnap charges

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Over 400 ex-settlers to get compensation

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Potraz raises red flag over impact of power cuts on telcos

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Fraudster name-drops Bulawayo minister

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Huawei Zimbabwe partners local varsities

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe scores milestones on arrears clearance process

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe reviews national diaspora policy

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's largest semen bank to be commissioned at Matopos Research Institute

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

515 students graduate at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa warns against input abuse

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Delay on Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Land policy to identify multiple farm ownership'

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa rescues only 34 exam candidates

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Burning Spear jets into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Chivayo linked IMC gets ISP licence, eyes Starlink reseller

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa in Bulawayo for ZimTrade indaba

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga Calls for Indian Investment

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Revoke CapeXit leader's SA citizenship

20 hrs ago | 698 Views

Zimbabwean Mine Workers Demand Cost of Living Adjustments Amid Economic Crisis

20 hrs ago | 387 Views

Why video chat is better than the classic dating app

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

Diversify varieties to arrest climate change: Hekhani seeds

21 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu faces another huddle

21 hrs ago | 4556 Views

Grid Africa secures R50 million Equity Investment from Rifuwo

22 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe needs own cybersecurity statistics

22 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwean woman sentenced to 4 years for illegal possession of elephant tusk

16 Oct 2024 at 12:54hrs | 912 Views

Man arrested for theft of aluminium cables

16 Oct 2024 at 12:43hrs | 438 Views

Drunk wife kills hubby

16 Oct 2024 at 12:34hrs | 1399 Views