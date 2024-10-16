Can Peter Ndlovu breathe fresh air to the embattled ZIFA?

Opinion / Columnist

A plethora of possible contenders are vying for the controversial post of head of Zimbabwean football as the elections to select a Zifa boss approach.Some supporters are supporting former football hero Peter Sunkuzonke Ndlovu, while others are bringing in names like Tele--evangelist, Prophet, and cum businessman and founder of a premiership side, Yadah FC, Walter Magaya.Other names that have been thrown into the ring are Cephas Chimedza and George Mbwando.These contenders are fighting for a highly contentious job. Some fans have labelled this ZIFA post as a Zanu PF affiliate organisation meant to yphon and swindle funds and that people like Peter Ndlovu should not associate themselves with such an organisation. Looking at a broader picture, Ndlovu must prove that he can lead the organisation and bring sanity and a good name.Other analysts insist that there is nothing good with that position but rather a vehicle for embezzling funds meant for grassroots development.However, it is so refreshing to see former players coming on board to contest in such big positions as they have the much-needed experience about the game of football. Zambia is doing very well with former football legend Kalusha Bwalya.It is of paramount importance and a positive decision for former players like Peter Ndlovu who have gone through the hammer to take over the position, and he must give the nation his clear-cut policy and a sound manifesto on how he is going to run the most beautiful game of football. It's time he tells us what he has to offer from men's, women's, junior, and grassroots development.There is this issue of funding and sponsorship also, which should be looked into. Our football has been lagging behind on that sector, causing it to be less marketable.The politics in Zimabwe football is another cause of concern. The environment is so toxic, and the government must not interfere with this organisation if we are to achieve positive results.Zimbabwean football can rise if the government of the day supports the development of many sports facilities and institutions. Good corporal governance and strong institutions will definitely yield positive returns.Bad governance produces weak and corrupt institutions; that is why, in most of the cases, Zifa was found on the wrong side of development, where we ended up using other countries grounds like Amahoro National Stadium in Rwanda and Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.Someone who kicked the ball on a bigger stage should be elected, not headhunted. This post must be a no-o area for politicians; they must just back. Politicians suffocate the development of the game.The new Zifa boss must come up with stringent measures to curb the scandal of match fixing that has rocked Zimbabwe for the past two decades.Email: konileonard606@gmail.comX: @Leokoni