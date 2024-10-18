Eddies Cross insists Mnangagwa won 2023 elections, defying SADC. Americans sussed out MDC leaders are 'flawed' back in 2007!

Opinion / Columnist

Mr Eddie Cross, former MDC MP and confidant of MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai reiterated his claim on Denny J Show that Mnangagwa won the 2018 and 2023 Zimbabwe elections. This is an outrage!Comrade Cross and his MDC/CCC friends were elected by the people to implement the democratic reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections, as their party name implied - Movement for Democratic Change. Mnangagwa was able to blatantly rig the 2023 elections and get away with it precisely because MDC/CCC leaders have failed to implement even one token reform in 24 years including 5 years in the 2008 to 2013 GNU. And ever since the GNU debacle, they have participated in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed. They know it and have admitted it!"Look, you can't keep on participating in flawed electoral processes that serve to give big benefits to dictators such as Robert Mugabe. Mugabe has perfected the art of winning elections. So it will be very foolish for the opposition to continue legitimizing these sham elections which don't deliver. This country will go through a serious economic crisis in 2020 caused by Zanu PF. And yet, this is the only country where a government doesn't perform, it is encouraged by a super majority in parliament," admitted Tendai Biti in a 2015 interview with Isaac Mugabi."So you can't continue subjecting Zimbabweans to processes where their hopes just get crushed."David Coltart went one step further and admitted why MDC/CCC have been participating in the flawed elections knowing fully well doing so would give Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuate the dictatorship."The (2013) electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility," confessed Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.Of course, it is very disappointing that Mr Cross and his MDC/CCC colleagues double crossed the people of Zimbabwe who have risked livelihoods, limbs and even their very lives to elect them into power on the understanding they would implement the democratic reforms and end the Zanu PF Dictatorship. They not only failed to implement even one token reform but have conned the people to participate in flawed elections to PERPETUATE the dictatorship.What is shocking here is that many Zimbabweans are still unaware that MDC/CCC leaders have sold out even after 24 years, including 5 in the GNU, and not even one token reform implemented. The Americans sussed it all out way back in 2007 that Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends were corrupt, incompetent and would be a disaster for the nation."Tsvangirai is also a flawed figure, not readily open to advice, indecisive and with questionable judgment in selecting those around him. He is the indispensable element for opposition success, but possibly an albatross around their necks once in power," wrote USA Ambassador Chris Dell in one of the quarter-million confidential American diplomatic cables released by WikiLeaks. The cable was dated 2007 - 07 - 13.Tsvangirai and company did get into power, in the 2008 to 2013 GNU, and they had the golden opportunity to implement the democratic reform. They failed to implement even one token reform. Mugabe bribed them with the trappings of high office; the E-Class Mercedes Benz ministerial limos, very generous salaries and allowances, a US$ 4 million mansion for Tsvangirai, etc., etc. And, in return, MDC leaders forgot about the reforms.Last year SADC and AU election observers joined the rest of the free world in condemning Zimbabwe's 2023 elections as flawed and illegal. Chamisa and his CCC friends insisted in participating knowing fully well the process was flawed and went on to take up the few gravy train seats they won even after the damning SADC and AU reports! In insisting that Mnangagwa won the 2023 elections, Eddie Cross is only reiterating what his former CCC colleagues had done in defying SADC and AU to take up their elected seats.The real shock here is that it has taken Zimbabweans 24 years, including 5 in the GNU, to finally realise that MDC/CCC leaders have been running with the povo hare and hunting with the Zanu PF hounds. Indeed, even with the mountain of evidence of MDC/CCC selling out, millions of Zimbabweans still refuse to believe their own eyes!If millions of Zimbabweans are conned to participating in the flawed 2028 because they believed yet another idiotic lie about winning rigged elections, as happened in the past, then we have only ourselves to blame. The danger Chamisa supporters will participate in flawed 2028 elections in their millions is real.After 44 years of rigged elections do we still lack the common sense to realise we have the right to free, fair and credible elections and that it is, indeed, very foolish of us to give up the right for idiotic promise of winning rigged elections. It is insane that we have allowed this to happen and with all the tragic human suffering that entailed!