Barak Obama is out of touch about Kamala!

Brother Obama, president (2008-2016) is himself the cause for the decline of support among blacks for the Democratic Party.The entry of former president Barak Obama into the fray on behalf of Kamala Harris campaign is dominating the news cycle this week in the US.Brother Obama, president (2008-2016) is himself the cause for the decline of support among blacks for the Democratic Party. Entering the White House with barely US$400 000 in his wealth portfolio, he left with an accumulated US$70 million, a mansion Hawaii, another ay Martha's Vineyard (an island home for billionaires) and yet another mansion in Washington, DC.In every direction, his entry into the global elites has come at a great loss to blacks. By bailing out banks in 2008, these same banks, now armed with free money foreclosed on poor people's mortgages, the majority of them blacks.To the jobless white coal miners in Pennsylvania, he had nothing but a scolding: go back to technical college and "retool."Textiles factories which migrated overseas were never coming back he yelled.He recoiled from attacking the main issue that affects young black men: constant harassment by police and incarceration."I am not a president of black America; I am a president of all Americans." He boasted.By making gay marriages the bedrock of his domestic and foreign policy, he undermined the black family, already reeling from female led households."Tell me," asks Bishop Patrick Wooden, "how does same sex marriages help black families?"Abroad, he gave permission for the destruction of Libya. His Obama Care, sponsored by Congressman Robert Frist, MD., of Tennessee, is not universal and was a boost to the Frist family fortunes as major shareholders in Blue Cross Blue Shield.It was a reaction to Obama's policies that turned American people towards Donald Trump.That is the origin of America First slogan.Now comes Kamala.Remember that the Democrats as the brainy party were in cahoots with media and the Deep State.Republicans as the stupid party were assailed from all directions as the "Deep State" swore to cancel the elections if Trump was elected.The mother of all lies was that Trump was a Russian spy, a lie originating from Chrstopher Steel, a hireling of the Clinton political machine.As we go to press, (October 17) 49-year-old Vem Miller is a jailhouse. Vema is alleged to have been planning to make a third attempt on Trump with his rifle. In his sachet, he had multiple passports and a fake auto registration.Brother Zak Cheney-Rice, reflecting on Obama's "tiresome condescension towards black men" brings the following arguments to the debate.Here is a summary of Obama scolding black men for being insufficiently supportive of Kamala Harris.His foundational argument was that Kamala is a black woman, who has suffered a black experience and overcame them with hard work.That is a false argument. Kamala is Hindu, not black."Part of it makes me think that you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president. You are thinking of supporting (Trump) somebody who has a history of denigrating you? (sic) When we are in trouble, and the system isn't working they (women) are the ones there marching and protesting."Here is the zinger. A poll by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored Peoples (NAACP) the premier civil rights organization found that 26 percent of black men under 50 years of age said that they would support Trump.This is sheer treason, plain and simple.The tension between the brothers and Hindu Indians can be simply explained-the caste system. In 2014 an Association of Asian Students for Fairness in Admissions sued Harvard University in the belief that affirmative action favored black students. Thus they saw the 15 percent black student population as an undesirable caste which must be removed from campus.Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi was recorded telling Democrats: "Don't promise blacks anything. Tell them Republicans are racists."That is basically Obama's message.These blacks in high positions forget a lesson which president Lyndon Johnson clearly understood when he passed the civil rights bill."If you have two children, and they are in a race, one has had his leges tied all his life, the other has been allowed to roam freely; you have to take the hand of the one who needs help half way before you let your helping hand go."This is the origin of affirmative action.The assumption that black men are misogynistic is untrue because the record shows that 85 percent voted for Ms. Hillary Clinton (2016).If black equality and fair treatment before the law is fundamental to the black struggle, then black men are justified in shunning Kamala who boasted about incarcerating black men in California, or refused to free 2000 prisoners after their term had expired because the prison service was short of labor.Forget Kamala's history, just go and vote as you are told.Kamala's warm embrace of former vice president Dick Cheney raises some serious issues.Cheney is the nearest one can get to seeing Lucifer in the flesh. He was the architect of the Iraq war and the charade of weapons of mass destruction. process.Cheney has no human feelings.Forget about the devil. Just go and vote as we tell you.Obama throws some wool over black men's heads. The economy was better under his watch and Trump inherited a good run from him.Under Trump's watch inflation was 1.5 (24) percent, interest rate 1.5 (7) unemployment zero (7) and petrol USD2 (5) per gallon. Housing sales have collapsed. Biden figures are in brackets."You are lucky Michelle (his wife) is not here!" Just go and vote as we tell you.The Negroes are breaking away from the plantation. Brother Obama is out of touch.--------Ken Mufuka is a Zimbabwean patriot. He writes from the US. He can be reached at mufukaken@gmail.com---Anu Gupta in TIME Magazine: The bad news for Harris is that she is indeed the underdog. She is fighting an uphill battle because all Americans have been exposed to numerous stereotypes and lies associated with her race and gender. This is why the Trump campaign has attacked her as a DEI hire, not being smart, a radical, her laugh, and even her Blackness. These attacks will likely increase to elicit voters to react from fear, hate, and distrust, as his campaign successfully accomplished in 2016