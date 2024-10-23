Latest News Editor's Choice


SADC in a mess

The brutal killing of opposition lawyer Elvino Dias and a party official, Paulo Guambe, on Saturday in Mozambique puts a gloomy picture on the region. Instead of engaging in such horrific activities, the Sadc region ought to work towards stability and peace.

There were widespread stay-aways in Mozambique, where demonstrators against stolen elections have left the country's capital, Maputo, essentially abandoned and turned into a ghost town. I hope there isn't going to be any bleeding.

The Sadc organisation is at its most vulnerable and in disarray. It is permitting its members to continue serving as a conduit for election tampering.

The script for the Zimbabwean elections is currently spreading like wildfire, and if the authorities continue to bury their heads in the sand, it will probably destabilise the Sadc region.

What action is the SADC organisation taking about rigged elections in the Sadc region?

Remarkably, African politicians such as Cyril Ramaphosa sometime last year went to Ukraine in order to negotiate a peace agreement with Russia in order to put an end to the conflict, but they chose to ignore the ongoing violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

There is no sign of the newly appointed Sadc Chairperson. African voices should be heard over conflicts thousands of kilometres away from the continent, but instead they remain silent while their own people are being killed like flies.

This is evil and sad. Congo is the busiest airspace in Africa, where weapons are transported into the country and minerals are transferred out, despite the massacres and displacement.

All that's left of the Sadc organisation is a boys club where members hang around, eat, drink, and share whisky.

The Sadc organisation has just been reduced to a boys club where people meet, eat, drink, and share whisky. SADC is not for the masses but only caters for the brotherhood. I can simply say it is now the Southern African Dictators’ Community.

Rights campaigners and the opposition in Tanzania have been targeted by Hassan's government ahead of local elections in December and a national vote that will be held in 2025. The government denies the accusations.

This has now become a habit in the Sadc region, where opposition political parties are labelled traitors and sellouts.
There is nothing in that organisation except condemning the opposition as agents of the West.


The problem with the revolutionary political parties is their resistance to change and think that the nations are still living in the past. There is a new crop of leadership and a wave of change across the region, and this will give sleepless nights to former revolutionaries.

Email: konileonard606@gmail.com

X: @Leokoni


Source - Leonard Koni
