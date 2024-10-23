ZANU-PF's 'liberation' lie: The party never fought for democracy

Opinion / Columnist

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/

In a recently circulating audio clip, a former senior Zimbabwean army commander made the shocking declaration that if there are any attempts to remove ZANU-PF from power, bloodshed will follow.He boasted that the ruling party came to power through the barrel of a gun, not by the ballot box, and implied that no pen could dislodge them.These remarks are not just reckless, but deeply revealing.They strip away the long-standing myth that ZANU-PF fought to liberate Zimbabwe.Instead, they confirm what many have long suspected: ZANU-PF's leadership waged war not for the people's freedom, but for their own selfish pursuit of power.This ominous warning is symptomatic of the deep-rooted belief within ZANU-PF that they are entitled to eternal rule, even in the face of growing public discontent.The statement from the former army boss reminds us that beneath the veneer of liberation rhetoric lies a regime willing to use violence to cling to power, no matter the cost.These dangerous words expose a harsh truth: ZANU-PF never genuinely fought for democracy or the people of Zimbabwe.If they had, they would respect the will of the people, including the possibility of being voted out of office.The Myth of LiberationFor decades, ZANU-PF has branded itself as the liberator of Zimbabwe, the party that freed the country from the oppressive yoke of colonial rule.This narrative, however, is a distortion of history.While it is true that ZANU-PF and its military wing (ZANLA) played a role in the armed struggle against Rhodesian rule, their motivations were far from altruistic.ZANU-PF did not fight for democracy; they fought for control.The leadership of ZANU-PF, driven by personal ambition and a hunger for power, saw the liberation struggle as a means to an end—the end being their domination over the state.In a truly democratic liberation, the aim is to empower the people, allowing them to choose their leaders and determine their own futures.To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08Yet from its earliest days, ZANU-PF's actions showed that their understanding of freedom was selective.They liberated the country only to place it under a new form of control, one where the party became the sole arbiter of power.This control continues to this day, as the party's refusal to accept electoral defeat shows a complete lack of regard for democratic principles.The Core of Democracy: The Right to Choose and Reject LeadersAt the heart of any functioning democracy is the right of the people to choose—and to reject—their leaders.This fundamental right is enshrined in Zimbabwe's constitution, particularly in sections 60 and 67, which guarantee freedom of thought, belief, and political participation.These rights are the cornerstone of any free society.Yet ZANU-PF's leaders, through both word and deed, have made it clear that they do not accept this fundamental democratic principle.Real freedom means allowing the people to make their own decisions, even if that means rejecting the ruling party.When ZANU-PF officials issue threats of bloodshed if they are voted out of power, they are betraying the very ideals they claim to have fought for.A true liberator would respect the people's right to choose, including their right to choose a different political party.ZANU-PF's refusal to do so reveals the party's contempt for democracy and exposes the lie at the heart of their so-called liberation struggle.ZANU-PF's True Aim: Self-Perpetuation, Not National LiberationThe history of ZANU-PF's post-independence rule is one marked by a consistent pattern of self-perpetuation.From the outset, the party has sought to consolidate its hold on power through any means necessary, often at the expense of the very people it claimed to liberate.In the early 1980s, the Gukurahundi massacres, in which thousands of civilians were killed in the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces, provided a stark reminder of ZANU-PF's willingness to use extreme violence to crush dissent and maintain its grip on power.The use of violence and intimidation has been a constant feature of ZANU-PF's rule.The party's military origins have shaped its approach to governance, with force often used as a first resort rather than a last.The militarization of the state under ZANU-PF has created a political environment where the army is not a neutral protector of the nation but a key pillar of the ruling party's power structure.This relationship between the military and ZANU-PF is at the heart of the former army boss's recent remarks.It underscores the fact that ZANU-PF's struggle was never about the people—it was about the party's leaders securing power for themselves.Sanyatwe's 'Command Voting': Another Symptom of MilitarizationThe recent remarks by Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe provide yet another example of the growing militarization of Zimbabwe's government under ZANU-PF.Sanyatwe boldly declared that ZANU-PF would rule “until donkeys grow horns” and threatened that the military would enforce “command voting,” a system where Zimbabweans would be coerced into voting for the ruling party.Such remarks are not only undemocratic but also expose the extent to which the military is being used as a tool to intimidate and control the electorate.Sanyatwe's statement reveals a disturbing willingness by ZANU-PF to use military force to remain in power indefinitely, further undermining any claims that the party ever fought for democracy.The concept of “command voting” is antithetical to the principles of free and fair elections, as it transforms what should be a democratic process into an act of forced loyalty, where the outcome is predetermined by the state, not the people.These remarks should also be viewed in the context of Zimbabwe's long history of military involvement in politics.The military's role in suppressing dissent, manipulating elections, and intimidating opposition figures has been well-documented, from the Gukurahundi massacres to the violent crackdowns on opposition supporters in the 2000s and the 2018 post-election violence.Sanyatwe's words are a chilling reminder that the militarization of Zimbabwean politics is ongoing and intensifying, further eroding the possibility of genuine democratic reform.Zimbabwe's Long Journey to Genuine FreedomZimbabwe's struggle for genuine freedom did not end in 1980 when the country gained independence.In many ways, the people of Zimbabwe remain trapped under the weight of an authoritarian regime that does not respect their rights or their dignity.While colonial rule may have ended, the methods of repression and control used by ZANU-PF have eerily mirrored those of the former Rhodesian regime.Despite the promises of freedom and democracy made at independence, ZANU-PF has continuously undermined these principles.Elections are marred by violence and intimidation, the public media is heavily controlled, and opposition parties are often prevented from operating freely.The people of Zimbabwe have never been given the opportunity to fully exercise their democratic rights without fear of retribution.The August 2023 Elections: A Case Study in ZANU-PF's Electoral FraudThe August 2023 elections are a prime example of ZANU-PF's fraudulent approach to democracy.Despite widespread calls for transparency and fairness, the elections were marred by significant irregularities, voter intimidation, and the outright manipulation of the electoral process.Election observer missions from SADC and other international bodies raised serious concerns about the conduct of the elections, with reports of ballot tampering, biased media coverage, and the suppression of opposition rallies.In the months leading up to the elections, opposition supporters were harassed, and some were even subjected to violent attacks.In rural areas, where ZANU-PF's influence remains strong, voters were intimidated into supporting the ruling party through threats of violence or denial of food aid.This coercion demonstrates that ZANU-PF's electoral victories are not the result of popular support but of manipulation and fear.The Constitutional Right to Political Freedom: Section 67 in FocusZimbabwe's constitution explicitly guarantees every citizen the right to freely participate in politics.Section 67 of the constitution provides for the right to vote, to campaign for political office, and to freely express political opinions.However, these rights are routinely violated under ZANU-PF's rule. The threats made by the former army commander directly contravene these constitutional protections, as they instil fear in those who might otherwise vote against the ruling party.This disregard for the constitution is not new.ZANU-PF has a long history of flouting the law whenever it suits their interests.By undermining the legal framework meant to protect political freedom, the party has effectively nullified the people's right to choose their leaders.This shows that ZANU-PF's commitment to democracy is superficial at best, and non-existent at worst.The ZANU-PF Regime's Human Rights RecordZANU-PF's history of human rights abuses is long and well-documented.From the Gukurahundi massacres of the 1980s to the violent suppression of opposition movements in the 2000s and beyond, the party has repeatedly shown its willingness to use force to silence dissent.Operation Murambatsvina in 2005, where thousands of homes were destroyed and hundreds of thousands of people were displaced, is another example of the party's ruthless disregard for the welfare of its citizens.These abuses are not isolated incidents; they are part of a broader pattern of behaviour in which ZANU-PF prioritizes its own survival over the rights and freedoms of the people.The party's use of violence, intimidation, and fear has created an environment where true freedom is impossible, and where democracy is nothing more than a hollow promise.The Future: What Must Change for True FreedomFor Zimbabwe to achieve genuine freedom and democracy, significant changes are needed.First and foremost, the military must be depoliticized and restructured to serve the nation rather than a single political party.The security forces must be accountable to the people, not to ZANU-PF, and the culture of impunity that has allowed human rights abuses to continue unchecked must be dismantled.In addition, electoral reforms are urgently needed to ensure that future elections are free, fair, and transparent.This includes strengthening the independence of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), ensuring equal media access for all parties, and protecting voters from intimidation and violence.Conclusion: Exposing the LieThe remarks made by the former army boss in the leaked audio clip expose the fundamental truth about ZANU-PF: the party did not fight for democracy or the people.Their struggle was for power, and that power has been maintained through fear, violence, and fraud.As long as ZANU-PF remains in control, Zimbabweans will not experience the freedom and democracy they were promised in 1980.It is time for Zimbabweans to recognize this reality and to continue their fight for a truly free and democratic society.