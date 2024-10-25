Latest News Editor's Choice


Why would Mnangagwa risk destroying Zimbabwe's stability for a measly two-year extension?

As the ZANU-PF National Conference unfolds in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe finds itself embroiled in a deeply troubling debate.

Prominent voices within the ruling party are pushing for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure to extend beyond the constitutional two-term limit, with suggestions for a constitutional amendment that would allow him to serve past 2028.

Observers and analysts alike are left questioning why Mnangagwa would gamble with Zimbabwe's stability, his party's unity, and even his own legacy, all for a seemingly trivial extension of two additional years.

The costs of this ambition are already unfolding: deep divisions within ZANU-PF, escalated tensions with Mnangagwa's deputy Constantino Chiwenga, and a national debate that some fear could lead to a security crisis.

For those committed to preserving Zimbabwe's peace and stability, the burning question remains: why would Mnangagwa take on such a massive risk?

And is an additional two years of his rule worth jeopardizing the very foundation of Zimbabwe's democracy?

The Temptation of Power and Fear of Accountability

At the heart of Mnangagwa's push for an extension lie two powerful motives that have plagued leaders the world over: power-greed and fear of accountability.

After ascending to power in 2017, Mnangagwa positioned himself as a leader committed to reform and stability, one who would not replicate the pitfalls of Robert Mugabe's extended rule.

Yet, today, the familiar shadows of authoritarianism seem to encircle him.

Mnangagwa's motivation may, in part, stem from a desire to retain control and avoid potential scrutiny of his administration's actions.

His tenure has been marked by allegations of corruption, human rights abuses, and economic mismanagement, issues that would likely face greater examination once he leaves office.

Extending his time in power, therefore, could be seen as a defensive strategy—a way to delay or prevent any accountability.

Yet, by prioritizing his personal security over the nation's stability, Mnangagwa risks entrenching the very political instability he once condemned.

Legal Barriers and Constitutional Safeguards: A High-Stakes Gamble

Pushing for a constitutional amendment is no easy feat.

Zimbabwe's Constitution includes specific safeguards designed to prevent just such an extension of power.

Section 91 enforces a strict two-term limit for the presidency, and Section 328 mandates that any amendments to fundamental democratic provisions, including presidential terms, must be approved through a national referendum.

More crucially, Section 328(7) explicitly bars incumbents from benefiting from amendments made during their tenure.

In essence, even if Mnangagwa manages to rally the two-thirds majority needed in Parliament, he would still face the formidable hurdle of public approval in a referendum.

Given Zimbabwe's current political climate, gaining popular support for such a change would be challenging, to say the least.

The constitutional barriers are high, and the odds of success are low—yet, Mnangagwa appears undeterred.

This raises a fundamental question: why would he risk such political and legal uncertainty for the slimmest chance of a two-year extension?

Factional Divisions and the Shadow of Chiwenga

This pursuit of extended power has revealed deep cracks within ZANU-PF.

Mnangagwa's ambition to extend his term has met with resistance from various factions, particularly those believed to align with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga, who led the military intervention that ousted Mugabe, is widely seen as harboring presidential aspirations himself.

With a substantial military background and significant support within the party, Chiwenga's influence cannot be underestimated.

The growing rivalry between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga's supporters is intensifying, and the risk of factional conflict is real.

Rumors of a potential coup have already started circulating, a reminder that political power in Zimbabwe remains closely tied to military influence.

Mnangagwa's attempt to cling to power may push these factional tensions to a breaking point, creating a crisis that could spiral beyond his control.

The irony is palpable: in trying to secure his position, Mnangagwa may well sow the seeds of his own undoing, risking his party's unity and potentially destabilizing the country.

A Failed Leadership that Does Not Deserve an Extension

In addition to power-greed and factional tensions, there is another pressing issue that casts a long shadow over Mnangagwa's pursuit of a term extension: his leadership record.

Under his administration, Zimbabwe's economy has continued to deteriorate, with ordinary Zimbabweans facing unprecedented hardships.

Inflation has surged, unemployment remains high, and access to basic services is increasingly limited.

For many Zimbabweans, Mnangagwa's promises of economic reform and stability have proven hollow, replaced by a reality of scarcity and suffering.

This track record raises a sobering question: even if Mnangagwa could legally secure an extension, does he truly deserve it?

By prioritizing his political longevity over addressing the urgent needs of Zimbabwe's population, Mnangagwa appears out of touch with the very people he claims to lead.

The country's worsening economic crisis underscores his failures, making his bid for an extension appear not only self-serving but profoundly disconnected from Zimbabwe's pressing realities.

The Perils of Pursuing an Extension: A National Security Threat

The risks of Mnangagwa's actions extend beyond ZANU-PF's internal dynamics—they pose a genuine threat to national security.

Zimbabwe has a history of political turbulence, and the prospect of a destabilizing power struggle is all too real.

If Mnangagwa pushes forward with attempts to amend the Constitution, he may provoke a backlash that could erupt into outright conflict.

A factional split within ZANU-PF, fueled by Mnangagwa's insistence on clinging to power, could destabilize the party and weaken the state's ability to maintain order.

The security forces, many of whom maintain loyalties to various political figures, could be drawn into these conflicts, amplifying the risk of civil unrest or even a military intervention.

Mnangagwa's desire to extend his tenure is thus not merely a political maneuver—it is a potential catalyst for a security crisis that Zimbabwe can ill afford.

The Road Not Taken: An Opportunity for a Peaceful Transition

In contrast, a peaceful transition at the end of his term could allow Mnangagwa to leave office with his legacy somewhat intact.

By respecting the constitutional term limit, he could position himself as a leader who championed democratic principles and avoided the authoritarian pitfalls that plagued his predecessor.

This path would not only benefit Mnangagwa's legacy but would also stabilize ZANU-PF, allowing it to regroup and adapt to Zimbabwe's evolving political landscape.

Yet, Mnangagwa's actions suggest that he is not interested in this path.

Instead, he appears to be pursuing an extension that would undermine his legitimacy, tarnish his legacy, and potentially set Zimbabwe on a course for chaos.

The question remains: why is he willing to risk so much for so little?

Conclusion: The Unintended Consequences of Overreaching

Ultimately, Mnangagwa's pursuit of an extended term raises more questions than it answers.

By risking ZANU-PF's unity, Zimbabwe's security, and his own legacy, Mnangagwa's ambition appears alarmingly shortsighted.

Two more years may seem insignificant on the surface, yet the lengths to which he is willing to go reveal motivations that are troublingly self-serving.

Power-greed, fear of accountability, and a disregard for the suffering of ordinary Zimbabweans all emerge as probable factors driving his actions.

As Zimbabwe watches this saga unfold, one truth becomes increasingly clear: no two-year extension is worth the potential cost of destabilizing the nation.

For Mnangagwa, the price of power may prove far higher than he anticipates, leaving Zimbabwe to pay the ultimate cost.

● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/

Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
