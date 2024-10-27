What did the ZANU-PF conference achieve besides trying to do something unconstitutional?

Opinion / Columnist

The recent ZANU-PF National People's Conference in Bulawayo was expected to chart a course for Zimbabwe's pressing challenges.Yet, rather than addressing the nation's economic woes, poverty levels, and infrastructure deficiencies, the conference became a stage for a contentious power play.Today, as we were traveling from a climate change engagement in Hwange, we met quite a number of ZANU-PF vehicles returning from Bulawayo.As thousands of party delegates make their way back to their respective homes, do they genuinely believe their time in Bulawayo was well-spent?Do they truly believe that they accomplished anything of substance that would actually improve the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans?In their heart of hearts, do they sincerely believe that the suffering citizenry is proud of what they managed to achieve at the conference?In what way will half the population living in extreme poverty benefit from a ruling party conference where the delegates were more obsessed with extending the president's time in office than the miserable plight of the majority?As a matter of fact, for the past months, there has been more talk around pushing for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond his constitutional two-term limit of 2028 than issues to address the freefalling local currency or nearly-daily power cuts.So, what did the ZANU-PF conference actually achieve that benefitted the ordinary man, woman, and child on the street?ZANU-PF conference resolutionThe central resolution proposed by ZANU-PF delegates aimed to extend President Mnangagwa's tenure beyond the two-term constitutional limit — a limit set to end in 2028.This proposal's audacity was overshadowed only by Mnangagwa's announcement that he did not intend to extend his term, despite the zealous efforts of his supporters.Why would Mnangagwa allow his supporters to pursue a constitutional amendment he ultimately rejected?This question reveals layers of political strategy, factional conflicts, and potential military influence within Zimbabwe's ruling party.The conference not only exposed ZANU-PF's internal divisions, particularly involving Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, but also highlighted the nation's deep-seated issues that were sidelined for a power struggle.To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08The resulting precedent for constitutional manipulation risks setting Zimbabwe on a path of democratic erosion, leaving citizens to grapple with an economy in freefall.The Term-Extension Proposal and Its Constitutional ImplicationsThe ZANU-PF resolution sought amendments to sections 91 and 95 of Zimbabwe's Constitution, which cap the presidency at two five-year terms, and section 328(7), which prohibits any incumbent from benefiting from changes to term limits.This constitutional safeguard, intended to deter leaders from altering the rules to extend their power, was disregarded by Mnangagwa's supporters.Their push for an amendment was a blatant attempt to prioritize party loyalty and entrenchment over democratic integrity.The proposal, while later dismissed by Mnangagwa, signals a willingness within ZANU-PF to rewrite constitutional rules when politically convenient.The ramifications extend beyond the immediate, creating a framework that future leaders could exploit.By introducing a legal precedent that permits tampering with term limits, Zimbabwe risks normalizing authoritarian practices and undermining its democratic foundations.While Mnangagwa's refusal to endorse this extension might appear as a defense of constitutionalism, it leaves open the troubling question of why he allowed the proposal to gain such traction in the first place.Chiwenga's Opposition and the Influence of the MilitaryVice President Constantino Chiwenga's role adds a complex layer to the narrative.Widely regarded as an influential figure within ZANU-PF and as a leader with significant backing from the military, Chiwenga has long been seen as a rival to Mnangagwa.His opposition to the term-extension resolution is speculated to be both a stance for constitutionalism and a strategic move in his power struggle with Mnangagwa.The military's support for Chiwenga complicates Mnangagwa's position.Zimbabwe's political history has shown the military's sway in determining leadership; in fact, it was a military-backed intervention that brought Mnangagwa to power in 2017.Faced with the possibility of a military-aligned faction opposing his extended rule, Mnangagwa may have decided against the amendment to prevent a confrontation with a powerful adversary.This decision illustrates how factionalism, rather than democratic principle, likely influenced Mnangagwa's stance.By allowing the proposal to proceed, Mnangagwa may have sought to test loyalty within ZANU-PF and expose where various factions stood, especially among those sympathetic to Chiwenga.However, the risk of alienating a military-backed faction appeared to outweigh any political benefit.Thus, Mnangagwa's eventual rejection of the extension could reflect a tactical retreat rather than a commitment to constitutional limits.The Dangerous Precedent of Constitutional ManipulationThe term-extension debate has set a perilous precedent.ZANU-PF's willingness to push for a constitutional amendment despite clear prohibitions creates an environment where future leaders might feel emboldened to alter the Constitution for self-serving ends.This threatens to weaken the rule of law, diminish checks and balances, and erode public confidence in democratic governance.As economic conditions worsen, Zimbabweans are already grappling with distrust in their government's priorities.An unstable political framework, where leaders can freely manipulate foundational laws, would only exacerbate this disillusionment.Mnangagwa's dismissal of the proposal, while seemingly principled, leaves open the possibility that such tactics may recur, further destabilizing Zimbabwe's democratic institutions.Opportunity Costs: Ignored Economic and Social IssuesThe ZANU-PF conference's preoccupation with a term extension overshadowed Zimbabwe's urgent socio-economic needs.Nearly half the population lives in extreme poverty, according to UN reports, struggling to afford basic necessities amidst a devaluing currency and soaring inflation.Since its introduction in April 2024, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency has experienced drastic devaluation, sending the prices of essential goods beyond the reach of most citizens.Meanwhile, infrastructure is crumbling.Frequent power outages, like those I witnessed during my weekend stay at Hwange Safari Lodge, have become emblematic of Zimbabwe's energy crisis, even impacting tourism — a critical revenue source.The country is reportedly losing around $80 million every month due to lost production in our manufacturing industries.Addressing such issues would require decisive policies and substantial investment, yet ZANU-PF opted to expend its political capital on an unconstitutional power grab.By focusing on Mnangagwa's tenure instead of immediate economic reforms, the ruling party missed an opportunity to address the underlying issues that threaten national stability.Policies targeting inflation control, power infrastructure, and poverty alleviation could have been prioritized.Instead, ZANU-PF's energies were diverted toward internal power consolidation, disregarding the pressing challenges that define the daily lives of millions of Zimbabweans.Public Perception and the Political RamificationsThe ZANU-PF conference's focus on a term extension has likely intensified public cynicism.For many Zimbabweans, the ruling party appears out of touch, prioritizing political maneuvers over the urgent needs of a struggling populace.Social media and public discourse have reflected frustration, as citizens grapple with inflation, poverty, and inadequate services.Politically, the internal ZANU-PF divisions highlighted by Chiwenga's opposition could have far-reaching consequences.The 2028 elections loom, and the ruling party risks alienating not only the public but also internal factions.Chiwenga's challenge to Mnangagwa's authority may galvanize his supporters and potentially increase opposition momentum.If ZANU-PF fails to reconcile these divisions, it could open doors for opposition parties to capitalize on the ruling party's weakened unity.The ZANU-PF National People's Conference has left Zimbabwe at a crossroads.While the resolution to extend Mnangagwa's term was ultimately rejected, the episode exposed the ruling party's willingness to subvert constitutional principles for political advantage.The focus on a divisive term-extension debate diverted critical attention from Zimbabwe's economic plight, showcasing a government prioritizing internal power struggles over national well-being.Moving forward, Zimbabwe's leaders must re-evaluate their priorities.Rather than undermining democratic institutions, they should commit to upholding the Constitution, addressing economic issues, and rebuilding public trust.In a nation where nearly half the population endures extreme poverty, political leaders must act decisively to restore economic stability, enhance infrastructure, and foster inclusive growth.The alternative is a perilous path of democratic erosion, where constitutional manipulation becomes normalized, and the needs of Zimbabwe's citizens remain indefinitely unaddressed.