Gukurahundi perpetrators are exposed and cited to clarify the 2017 coup!

That the General Chiwenga was cited in the genocide atrocities that took place especially in Matabeleland South is not a coincidence but well calculated. The Zanu PF conference was in Bulawayo, curiously the center of genocide atrocities of the early independence. Listening to some dubious communique, it says Chiwenga was in command and therefore responsible of deaths of thousands of people in Matabeleland South; wiped out dissidents and reported directly to the Minister for Security; Mnangagwa. The Ndebele people need to acknowledge the cigarette thin paper between Satan and Lucifer: Chiwenga and Mnangagwa. ZIPRA veterans, we are told, are warming up to Chiwenga more than Mnangagwa. Chiwenga did not stop with the murder of thousands of unarmed civilians, but he went further, got himself a young wife from Matabeleland South. Some people of this region of Math South see this as edge advantage: hence they will welcome Chiwenga as the next president of the third Rep.Abject poverty and long suffering have got its own ramifications. It reduces a people of pride and dignity in them: what determines and dominates decisions is mostly financial benefits albeit temporal, never sustainable ones; a sad development in the history of Matabeleland if it is true. The Bulawayo conference kind of exposed a weak Chiwenga. Unable to speak, he had the microphone switched off to embarrass him. That was the moment Chiwenga should have quit the podium; Throughout the conference the devil Lucifer had the upper hand. The diplomatic language Chiwenga was advised to use under those circumstances, punctuated his defeat. Mnangagwa got away with murder; provinces agreed to change the constitution.Curiously, when Zanu PF infightings spill out openly, they will find it appropriate to expose each other by robbing in Gukurahundi atrocities as the weapon to finish one another's reputation. I followed the coup events in detail: the decision about who to take overpower from Mugabe had nothing to do with Gukurahundi or those accountable for genocide atrocities threatened by regime change. Sekeramai was part of the genocide cabals; He was marked to take over by Mugabe long before the coup.In heated aspersions with Mugabe, Chiwenga was offered by Mugabe to take overpower and he becomes the president and not Mnangagwa. Seven years later, he realizes his stupidity of siding with a sly and unpredictable Mnangagwa. He now wants to be president: with kid gloves he tells Mnangagwa to owner up to the gentlemen agreement. My slender question: Where is the constitution; where are the democratic election processes whereby the constitutional power will be contested through the ballot?We should never be drawn into power squabbles of Chiwenga and Mnangagwa for whatever reason. Lives of the innocent should never be lost in the event Chiwenga and Mnangagwa start fighting each other. Fortune comes once in every person life. After a good seven years Chiwenga realizes his stupidity to hand over power to Mnangagwa, now becoming impossible to force him to adhere to secret arrangement that Mnangagwa was to serve one term and hand over to Chiwenga. In however way one sees this planned power matrix, everything stinks to high heavens. That constitution Chiwenga was shaking high, means nothing if they planned power transfers behind our backs. Where are general elections processes enshrined in the constitution fit in this matrix of sharing power arrangement between them. Chiwenga or Mnangagwa are giving democratic election processes the middle finger in their back sides. And yet, so many people, even the so-called educated Zimbabweans, including some confused Ndebele people prefer Chiwenga to be the next president of the Republic. Zimbabwean politics is bi-polar.Apparently, they have forgotten the role Chiwenga played during the Gukurahundi genocide atrocities. Chiwenga's army murdered, and raped women, maimed men, women, and children: the dead and half dead were thrown in mine shafts to rot and died: to this date they have never been given decent burials. After a killing frenzy, Chiwenga went to report to the then Minister for Security, Mnangagwa how he executed the killings of the Ndebele. The thought itself that Chiwenga is a better devil than Mnangagwa, one gets brain spasm.It is inconceivable that today we are told, the reason of the coup of November 2017 was fear of repercussions the killing cabals would be subjected to. Why was it not spoken about in 2017? Why are Gukurahundi atrocities coming center-stage now as reason for the coupe. Nothing adds up to full total here. They are openly using Gukurahundi to equally expose Chiwenga in Gukurahundi atrocities, rightfully so. Out of the blue Chiwenga is now scoring high as a favourable alternative even in Matabeleland too; he is preferred by the ZIPRA veterans than Mnangagwa. Mr. Max Mkandla should know that it is Mnangagwa who wants to continue his presidency beyond 2030; he has a section of puppies in Zanu PF who bark on his behalf. (ulemi Ndlwane yakhe emkhonkothelayo)The clear divisions, lines of fighting have been drawn between the factions of Chiwenga and Mnangagwa expose the absence of viable opposition in Zimbabwe body politics. Zanu can afford to understand and misunderstand each other because of the absence of opposition. Zanu infiltrated CCC and crushed it with the same methods it crushed Zapu. “Corrupt them, by giving them either political advantages or money and tell them to shut up". I can bet with my last penny; Chamisa will never rise to a formidable opposition leader. Chamisa has been compromised to a point of no return. CCC followers will never know what transpired between Zanu and Chamisa, who told you that politics is a clean trade. What is nauseating about Chamisa; he promised Mnangagwa protection against prosecutions of genocide atrocities he committed in the event there was a regime change: Chamisa's take overpower. That is truly disturbing especially to those who are from the region. Chamisa capable of selling departed souls of genocide in exchange for State House occupancy. His narcissistic tendencies are not in any way different from that of Mnangagwa: these two are cut from the same cloth. However, the gullible many still shout Chete Chete: Did we not hear them shouting BOBO in the 1983s when Mugabe together with Mnangagwa and Chiwenga went on a killing frenzy: acts of genocide were meted on the other side of the tribal divide, some Shona people were happy with the killings. Chamisa was a five-year-old toddler then: he should be exonerated for innocence: cannot relate to the magnitude of loss of life that took place during those dark days: days of madness!