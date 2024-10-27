Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'I'll be back!' Chamisa is back to con you to participate in 2028 and perpetuate all our suffering

7 secs ago
"I'll be back!" Nelson Chamisa might as well have said, Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger style, when he resigned as president of CCC in a huff complaining Zanu PF had infiltrated his party. Chamisa is back!

"President Chamisa informed the highly subscribed memorial service, that, "I am still active in politics: we are going to form a powerful 'Cyclone' citizen -centred movement', reported Change Radio.

"President Chamisa's announcement about his next political move has effectively dispelled rumours that he had quit politics. In a bold statement, he reaffirmed his commitment to leading Citizens and championing the interests of the Zimbabwean people. President Chamisa's declaration not only counters misleading narratives but also highlights his strategic focus.

"President Chamisa called for unity and resilience among Citizens, emphasising key issues like economic recovery, social justice, and democratic reforms. This proactive approach is essential in mobilising citizens who are eager for change.

"Furthermore, President Chamisa's active role in the political landscape reflects a renewed energy within Citizens. His leadership and vision are crucial for inspiring a new generation of Citizens committed to democratic governance. As the political climate continues to evolve, his influence will be vital in shaping the future of Zimbabwean politics."

Chamisa "shaping the future of Zimbabwe"! Since when has Chamisa ever had "strategic focus and vision"? What is Change Radio wittering about?

Chamisa and his MDC/CCC friends have been on the political stage for 24 years, including 5 in the 2008 to 2013 GNU, and they have failed to bring about even one token democratic reform. Not a sausage! Worst of all, they have been participating ing flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuate the nation's suffering.

When Chamisa stormed out of CCC in January 2024, claiming the party was infiltrated by Zanu PF, everyone with half a brain knew he would be back. Unlike Terminator who returned to "rescue", Chamisa is back to con his followers to participate in flawed elections giving Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed. Period!

The "Cyclone Citizen Centred Movement" will not any different from the now defunct Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC). In the past, he conned millions of his followers to participate in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuating the dictatorship. Last year he told them that CCC was going to win big because he had plugged all the vote rigging loop holes. It was an idiotic lie and they, being the village idiots they are, believed him. We all know what is coming next!

Chamisa will tell his followers that his psychedelic Cyclone Movement will win big the upcoming flawed 2028 elections. He will assure that this time he has devised winning RIGGED elections strategies. All idiotic lies, of course! What matters here, just as before, the braindead followers believe the idiotic lies! They will participate in their millions giving vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuating the nation's suffering. We are stuck!

Of course, we are stuck! After 44 years of independence, in this day and age, we ares till failing to hold free, fair and credible elections.

We started well enough with the pre-independence rallying call of "One man, one vote!" Alas! Before the ordinary people had the chance to exercise their right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country Mugabe and his Zanu PF cronies made it clear that if the party did not win the 1980 elections they bush war would continue. Of course, the people voted to end the bush war and with that vote, lost their right to free elections because Zanu PF went on to imposed the de facto one party state.

The nation has had many chances to end the Zanu PF dictatorship. The people of Zimbabwe have risked livelihoods, limbs and even human lives to elect MDC/CCC leaders for the primary purpose of implementing the democratic reforms and end the Zanu PF dictatorship. It is a great pity that Chamisa and his MDC/CCC friends have sold out by not only failing to implement even one token reform but in conning the people to participate in flawed elections to perpetuate the dictatorship.

What makes the opposition leaders' betrayal even more intolerable is that the people themselves have clearly failed to grasp the political reality that Chamisa and company are now Zanu PF team B in all but name. They are playing for team A to win and get political legitimacy.

After 24 years, including 5 in the GNU, and not even one token change implemented. How anyone continues to believe Chamisa will believe any democratic change beggars belief!

"I'll be back!" Yes Chamisa is back but only to continue what he and his MDC/CCC friends have been doing these last 24 years - perpetuate the Zanu PF dictatorship!

Democracy as in "government of the people, for the people and by the people" is impossible unless the said people are educated, knowledgeable and diligent in holding those in power to account. We, in Zimbabwe, are an ignorant and gullible lot and hence the reason why we are so easily cheated and conned. We are not yet ready for democracy, free elections and good governance!



Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
