Even Chinamasa knows ED can't be trusted

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer.



In the tumultuous world of Zimbabwean politics, trust is a rare commodity.Nowhere is this more evident than in the ongoing discourse within ZANU-PF about extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term beyond the constitutional two-term limit, which concludes in 2028.The just-ended ZANU-PF conference in Bulawayo underscored these tensions, with Patrick Chinamasa-party secretary for legal affairs-delivering a resolution endorsing the so-called "ED 2030" agenda.Yet, the manner in which Chinamasa presented this resolution raised more questions than answers.He made the point of mentioning to the gathered delegates that he had inquired from Mnangagwa at least four times (including just before reading out the conference resolutions) about the president's intentions regarding a term extension.Why?This underscores a fundamental lack of trust that even Mnangagwa's closest allies harbor toward his word.Despite Mnangagwa's public assurances of constitutionalism, Chinamasa felt compelled to question him not once, but four times.This alone speaks volumes about the political dynamics at play.If the president's closest confidants need to double-check his stance, what does that say about his credibility and his commitment to upholding constitutional limits?And why, if Mnangagwa is genuinely uninterested in a third term, did he allow the "ED 2030" agenda to make its way onto the conference agenda and be publicly endorsed?These questions cut to the heart of a leadership struggle with potentially severe implications for Zimbabwe's political stability and the future of ZANU-PF.Chinamasa's Repeated Questions: A Signal of MistrustThe sheer fact that Chinamasa asked Mnangagwa four times whether he truly intended to step down in 2028 reveals a deep-rooted skepticism within ZANU-PF.Ordinarily, senior members of a political party might take the president at his word, especially when that word has been reiterated on three separate public occasions.But Chinamasa's repeated inquiries suggest that even among Mnangagwa's inner circle, his commitment to constitutionalism is seen as suspect.To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08It's as if Chinamasa is safeguarding himself against the possibility that Mnangagwa might turn on him later, either blaming him for blocking an extension or accusing him of complicity in any attempt to circumvent constitutional limits.Chinamasa's approach may be more than a mere reflection of doubt; it's likely a calculated act of self-preservation.By openly documenting his repeated questioning, Chinamasa is effectively creating a paper trail, a line of defense should Mnangagwa pivot in the future.This safeguard highlights the fragility of the president's inner circle, where loyalty is not assumed but guarded, and where alliances are carefully navigated for potential fallout.Mnangagwa's Contradictions: The "ED 2030" CampaignMnangagwa's public position on his term limit has been clear: as a self-professed constitutionalist, he claims to have no intention of extending his presidency beyond the two-term limit enshrined in Zimbabwe's constitution.Yet actions speak louder than words.By allowing the "ED 2030" agenda to persist and accepting its discussion at the conference, Mnangagwa tacitly endorsed the idea.Why entertain this notion if he has no intention of following through?This behavior hints at a strategic calculation.Mnangagwa's history of ambiguous commitments suggests that he may be testing the waters, gauging both public and internal party reactions.If opposition to a third term appears insurmountable, he can publicly reaffirm his commitment to the constitution. But if he perceives a window of opportunity, he has left himself an escape route, using the party's support as leverage to revisit the issue.The persistence of the "ED 2030" agenda, therefore, is not merely a blip; it's a calculated move that allows Mnangagwa to keep his options open.By neither fully endorsing nor outright condemning the campaign, he cultivates a political ambiguity that serves his interests, laying the groundwork for a potential extension of his term should conditions prove favorable.Why Mnangagwa "Rejected" the Resolution (for Now)So, why did Mnangagwa ostensibly reject the resolution this time around?There are several plausible reasons, each rooted in the strategic realities of Zimbabwean politics.First, Mnangagwa is acutely aware of the political divisions within ZANU-PF.These divisions would make it challenging, if not impossible, to secure the two-thirds supermajority needed in both Houses of Parliament to pass an amendment to presidential term limits.The divisions reflect not only ideological differences but also personal ambitions, particularly those of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is widely viewed as a contender for the presidency.Further complicating matters are the national referendums that would be required to ratify such an amendment.The public, already weary of economic hardship and governance failures, is unlikely to support a move perceived as self-serving and undemocratic.Mnangagwa understands that his popularity has waned, and a referendum on extending his term could backfire spectacularly, galvanizing opposition both within and outside ZANU-PF.In light of these obstacles, Mnangagwa's "rejection" of the resolution can be seen as a calculated retreat.Rather than risk a public defeat in Parliament or a national referendum, he has opted to bide his time, rejecting the resolution while leaving the door open for future consideration.This approach allows him to avoid a direct confrontation with his opponents within ZANU-PF while keeping the possibility of a term extension alive.The Silence Speaks VolumesPerhaps the most telling aspect of Mnangagwa's response to the "ED 2030" resolution is what he didn't say.During his address to the ZANU-PF delegates, Mnangagwa avoided any mention of the resolution.This silence is deafening, especially given the high-profile nature of the issue and its potential to divide the party and destabilize the government.By sidestepping the issue, Mnangagwa may have been trying to downplay its significance, hoping that silence would defuse tensions.Alternatively, he may have been avoiding a public commitment to a stance that could limit his options later.Whatever the reason, his silence has only intensified speculation about his intentions, fueling doubts about his commitment to the constitutional framework he claims to uphold.Chinamasa's Calculated Safeguarding: Insurance Against a Political PivotChinamasa's repeated inquiries may also be a defensive strategy, a form of political insurance.By emphasizing his questioning of Mnangagwa's intentions, he is distancing himself from any future push for a third term.Should Mnangagwa attempt to extend his tenure, Chinamasa can point to his inquiries as evidence that he was not complicit in the maneuver.This positioning is shrewd, signaling to other party members that he is not blindly loyal to the president but is instead aligned with constitutional principles.This self-preservation tactic underscores the instability within ZANU-PF's leadership.If a senior figure like Chinamasa feels compelled to protect himself against potential backlash, it suggests that ZANU-PF's leadership dynamics are far from cohesive.Instead, they are marked by mistrust, caution, and a readiness to deflect blame.The 2030 Resolution: A Weapon for the FutureThe "ED 2030" resolution is more than a statement of intent; it's a tool that Mnangagwa may wield strategically in the future.By securing the resolution, Mnangagwa has a potential weapon in his arsenal, one he can deploy should the political landscape shift in his favor.The resolution's existence alone serves as a reminder that, despite his public denials, Mnangagwa's ambitions may extend beyond the constitutional limits he has so often cited.This resolution, if left unchallenged, could become a rallying point for those within ZANU-PF who support an extended Mnangagwa presidency.It's a tool of convenience, something Mnangagwa can invoke if he feels the time is right, or quietly ignore if resistance proves too strong.In either case, the resolution's existence adds a layer of tension to Zimbabwe's political landscape, one that could erupt if Mnangagwa ever attempts to invoke it.Conclusion: A Test of Trust and PowerThe ZANU-PF conference in Bulawayo has cast a spotlight on the precariousness of trust within Zimbabwe's ruling party.Chinamasa's repeated questioning of Mnangagwa's intentions reveals a profound skepticism that speaks to the nature of leadership in Zimbabwe today.Mnangagwa's actions-or lack thereof-have only intensified this mistrust, raising questions about his true commitment to constitutionalism and the future of Zimbabwe's democracy.As Zimbabwe faces an uncertain political future, one thing is clear: the "ED 2030" agenda will not disappear quietly.Whether Mnangagwa ultimately pursues a third term or not, the very notion has exposed fault lines within ZANU-PF that can not easily be mended.This struggle, rooted in questions of trust and ambition, will shape the country's political landscape for years to come.And for those close to the president, like Chinamasa, the game of self-preservation has just begun.