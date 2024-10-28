Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Even Chinamasa knows ED can't be trusted

10 secs ago | Views
In the tumultuous world of Zimbabwean politics, trust is a rare commodity.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the ongoing discourse within ZANU-PF about extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term beyond the constitutional two-term limit, which concludes in 2028.

The just-ended ZANU-PF conference in Bulawayo underscored these tensions, with Patrick Chinamasa-party secretary for legal affairs-delivering a resolution endorsing the so-called "ED 2030" agenda.

Yet, the manner in which Chinamasa presented this resolution raised more questions than answers.

He made the point of mentioning to the gathered delegates that he had inquired from Mnangagwa at least four times (including just before reading out the conference resolutions) about the president's intentions regarding a term extension.

 Why?

This underscores a fundamental lack of trust that even Mnangagwa's closest allies harbor toward his word.

Despite Mnangagwa's public assurances of constitutionalism, Chinamasa felt compelled to question him not once, but four times.

This alone speaks volumes about the political dynamics at play.

If the president's closest confidants need to double-check his stance, what does that say about his credibility and his commitment to upholding constitutional limits?

And why, if Mnangagwa is genuinely uninterested in a third term, did he allow the "ED 2030" agenda to make its way onto the conference agenda and be publicly endorsed?

These questions cut to the heart of a leadership struggle with potentially severe implications for Zimbabwe's political stability and the future of ZANU-PF.

Chinamasa's Repeated Questions: A Signal of Mistrust

The sheer fact that Chinamasa asked Mnangagwa four times whether he truly intended to step down in 2028 reveals a deep-rooted skepticism within ZANU-PF.

Ordinarily, senior members of a political party might take the president at his word, especially when that word has been reiterated on three separate public occasions.

But Chinamasa's repeated inquiries suggest that even among Mnangagwa's inner circle, his commitment to constitutionalism is seen as suspect.

To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08

It's as if Chinamasa is safeguarding himself against the possibility that Mnangagwa might turn on him later, either blaming him for blocking an extension or accusing him of complicity in any attempt to circumvent constitutional limits.

Chinamasa's approach may be more than a mere reflection of doubt; it's likely a calculated act of self-preservation.

By openly documenting his repeated questioning, Chinamasa is effectively creating a paper trail, a line of defense should Mnangagwa pivot in the future.

This safeguard highlights the fragility of the president's inner circle, where loyalty is not assumed but guarded, and where alliances are carefully navigated for potential fallout.

Mnangagwa's Contradictions: The "ED 2030" Campaign

Mnangagwa's public position on his term limit has been clear: as a self-professed constitutionalist, he claims to have no intention of extending his presidency beyond the two-term limit enshrined in Zimbabwe's constitution.

Yet actions speak louder than words.

By allowing the "ED 2030" agenda to persist and accepting its discussion at the conference, Mnangagwa tacitly endorsed the idea.

Why entertain this notion if he has no intention of following through?

This behavior hints at a strategic calculation.

Mnangagwa's history of ambiguous commitments suggests that he may be testing the waters, gauging both public and internal party reactions.

If opposition to a third term appears insurmountable, he can publicly reaffirm his commitment to the constitution. But if he perceives a window of opportunity, he has left himself an escape route, using the party's support as leverage to revisit the issue.

The persistence of the "ED 2030" agenda, therefore, is not merely a blip; it's a calculated move that allows Mnangagwa to keep his options open.

By neither fully endorsing nor outright condemning the campaign, he cultivates a political ambiguity that serves his interests, laying the groundwork for a potential extension of his term should conditions prove favorable.

Why Mnangagwa "Rejected" the Resolution (for Now)

So, why did Mnangagwa ostensibly reject the resolution this time around?

There are several plausible reasons, each rooted in the strategic realities of Zimbabwean politics.

First, Mnangagwa is acutely aware of the political divisions within ZANU-PF.

These divisions would make it challenging, if not impossible, to secure the two-thirds supermajority needed in both Houses of Parliament to pass an amendment to presidential term limits.

The divisions reflect not only ideological differences but also personal ambitions, particularly those of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is widely viewed as a contender for the presidency.

Further complicating matters are the national referendums that would be required to ratify such an amendment.

The public, already weary of economic hardship and governance failures, is unlikely to support a move perceived as self-serving and undemocratic.

Mnangagwa understands that his popularity has waned, and a referendum on extending his term could backfire spectacularly, galvanizing opposition both within and outside ZANU-PF.

In light of these obstacles, Mnangagwa's "rejection" of the resolution can be seen as a calculated retreat.

Rather than risk a public defeat in Parliament or a national referendum, he has opted to bide his time, rejecting the resolution while leaving the door open for future consideration.

This approach allows him to avoid a direct confrontation with his opponents within ZANU-PF while keeping the possibility of a term extension alive.

The Silence Speaks Volumes

Perhaps the most telling aspect of Mnangagwa's response to the "ED 2030" resolution is what he didn't say.

During his address to the ZANU-PF delegates, Mnangagwa avoided any mention of the resolution.

This silence is deafening, especially given the high-profile nature of the issue and its potential to divide the party and destabilize the government.

By sidestepping the issue, Mnangagwa may have been trying to downplay its significance, hoping that silence would defuse tensions.

Alternatively, he may have been avoiding a public commitment to a stance that could limit his options later.

Whatever the reason, his silence has only intensified speculation about his intentions, fueling doubts about his commitment to the constitutional framework he claims to uphold.

Chinamasa's Calculated Safeguarding: Insurance Against a Political Pivot

Chinamasa's repeated inquiries may also be a defensive strategy, a form of political insurance.

By emphasizing his questioning of Mnangagwa's intentions, he is distancing himself from any future push for a third term.

Should Mnangagwa attempt to extend his tenure, Chinamasa can point to his inquiries as evidence that he was not complicit in the maneuver.

This positioning is shrewd, signaling to other party members that he is not blindly loyal to the president but is instead aligned with constitutional principles.

This self-preservation tactic underscores the instability within ZANU-PF's leadership.

If a senior figure like Chinamasa feels compelled to protect himself against potential backlash, it suggests that ZANU-PF's leadership dynamics are far from cohesive.

Instead, they are marked by mistrust, caution, and a readiness to deflect blame.

The 2030 Resolution: A Weapon for the Future

The "ED 2030" resolution is more than a statement of intent; it's a tool that Mnangagwa may wield strategically in the future.

By securing the resolution, Mnangagwa has a potential weapon in his arsenal, one he can deploy should the political landscape shift in his favor.

The resolution's existence alone serves as a reminder that, despite his public denials, Mnangagwa's ambitions may extend beyond the constitutional limits he has so often cited.

This resolution, if left unchallenged, could become a rallying point for those within ZANU-PF who support an extended Mnangagwa presidency.

It's a tool of convenience, something Mnangagwa can invoke if he feels the time is right, or quietly ignore if resistance proves too strong.

In either case, the resolution's existence adds a layer of tension to Zimbabwe's political landscape, one that could erupt if Mnangagwa ever attempts to invoke it.

Conclusion: A Test of Trust and Power

The ZANU-PF conference in Bulawayo has cast a spotlight on the precariousness of trust within Zimbabwe's ruling party.

Chinamasa's repeated questioning of Mnangagwa's intentions reveals a profound skepticism that speaks to the nature of leadership in Zimbabwe today.

Mnangagwa's actions-or lack thereof-have only intensified this mistrust, raising questions about his true commitment to constitutionalism and the future of Zimbabwe's democracy.

As Zimbabwe faces an uncertain political future, one thing is clear: the "ED 2030" agenda will not disappear quietly.

Whether Mnangagwa ultimately pursues a third term or not, the very notion has exposed fault lines within ZANU-PF that can not easily be mended.

This struggle, rooted in questions of trust and ambition, will shape the country's political landscape for years to come.

And for those close to the president, like Chinamasa, the game of self-preservation has just begun.

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/



Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Man falsely accuses women of stealing his money …as women claim he attempted to force them into sex

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Man murdered, suspects on the run

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Doctors should stop gambling with people's lives,

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe ministers convicted for borrowing delinquency

5 hrs ago | 945 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu claim high-level corruption in ZEC tender case

5 hrs ago | 1734 Views

South Africa to cancel IDs of Chidimma Adetshina and her mother

6 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Reasons why South Africans treat the 13 digit ID number like a qualification

7 hrs ago | 601 Views

South Africa plans to say goodbye to cash?

8 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for accelerated de-dolarisation

8 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Devaluation fails to halt ZiG free-fall

8 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Harare traffic cop in bribery storm

10 hrs ago | 575 Views

Estranged wife wins landmark judgment

10 hrs ago | 949 Views

Harare-Bulawayo road bus accidents leave 15 injured

10 hrs ago | 587 Views

ZIFA, PSL shed crocodile tears

10 hrs ago | 517 Views

South Africa's celebrity snake handler dies of snake bite

12 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Botswana vote shaken up by angry ex-president

12 hrs ago | 2204 Views

South Africa submits main legal claim to the top UN court accusing Israel of genocide

12 hrs ago | 272 Views

ANC introduces its version of Chitepo School of Ideology

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

4 men die after drinking aloe vera 'aphrodisiac'

14 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in soup over unsanctioned US$500m 'loan'

14 hrs ago | 914 Views

Choppies mulls Zimbabwe exit

14 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Chamisa prepares for Presidential bid

14 hrs ago | 1091 Views

CIO trio in court on robbery, extortion charges

14 hrs ago | 709 Views

'US sanctions trapping Zimbabwe to remain second-class'

14 hrs ago | 99 Views

5 in court for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 272 Views

Businesswoman fights off loan shark

14 hrs ago | 353 Views

Businessman challenges High Court ruling after losing US$380k home

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Diasporas gift Tsholotsho with private school

14 hrs ago | 406 Views

'Taxi rank' chaos in Bulawayo CBD

14 hrs ago | 267 Views

7 top rogue cops arrested, dragged to court

14 hrs ago | 556 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo predicted his death?

14 hrs ago | 718 Views

CID detectives use State resources in private dispute

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Bulawayo taxi association demands repeal of route-sharing policy

14 hrs ago | 129 Views

Cops rapes juvenile domestic worker

14 hrs ago | 386 Views

ZPC Hwange joins ZPC Kariba in PSL

14 hrs ago | 135 Views

Bosso CEO dies

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zanu-PF indaba reinforces party supremacy over Zimbabwe govt

14 hrs ago | 75 Views

9 power stations planned for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

RBZ rubbishes Chamisa lawyer's claims on ZiG

14 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwean industry urged to brace for AfCFTA competition

14 hrs ago | 57 Views

'I'll be back!' Chamisa is back to con you to participate in 2028 and perpetuate all our suffering

23 hrs ago | 907 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are exposed and cited to clarify the 2017 coup!

28 Oct 2024 at 20:22hrs | 995 Views

Traditional Healer Gogo Chihoro to Open Office in Bulawayo This Saturday, Answering Calls from Matabeleland

28 Oct 2024 at 20:09hrs | 778 Views

Breaking News: Highlanders FC CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo Reportedly Found Dead in Bulawayo Home

28 Oct 2024 at 17:41hrs | 3971 Views

ZiG remains fully legal and operational, says RBZ

28 Oct 2024 at 17:12hrs | 891 Views

Zimra seizes Hwindi President's car

28 Oct 2024 at 16:01hrs | 8630 Views

Dynamos legend Ernest Kamba passes away

28 Oct 2024 at 14:46hrs | 1375 Views

What did the ZANU-PF conference achieve besides trying to do something unconstitutional?

28 Oct 2024 at 13:12hrs | 947 Views

Ex-ZIPRA Veteran Slams Zanu PF's Push for Mnangagwa to Stay in Power: Calls for National Referendum

28 Oct 2024 at 13:10hrs | 1081 Views