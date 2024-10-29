Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

EDfor2030 is a Zanu PF sting operation to draw attention away from rigged elections and illegitimacy. It is working!

1 min ago | Views
What if I tell you that the EDfor2030 hoo-haaa was a decoy to draw attention away from the more pressing matter that Zanu PF was illegitimate because both SADC and AU had condemned Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections as flawed and illegal. Well the EDfor2030 was indeed a decoy!

"ZANU-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has disclosed that the recent push to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms was largely driven by external forces attempting to destabilize his leadership. Speaking to journalists after the party's 21st Annual National People's Conference in  Bulawayo on Saturday, Mutsvangwa emphasized that the slogan advocating for Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030 was a direct response to these perceived threats," it was reported

"While Mutsvangwa refrained from identifying the specific external actors allegedly seeking to unseat Mnangagwa, he expressed frustration over what he described as unwarranted interference in ZANU-PF's internal affairs. He asserted that party members were outraged by attempts to orchestrate a leadership change from outside the party."

Trust the regime to milk the EDfor2030 campaign for all it is worth!

Still the EDfor2030 campaign was launched soon after the 2023 elections result were out to take the sting out of the political reality that Mnangagwa rigged the election and therefore was illegitimate. The regime did not want the nation asking the awkward questions as to why SADC and the AU had done nothing to punish him although both institutions had publicly accepted the damning elections report.

Mnangagwa knew that as much as people were angry that he had rigged the elections to extend his say in power, the prospect of him seeking to stay on beyond 2028 was unthinkable. The people’s reaction was predictable - they forgot about his current illegitimacy problem is the fight to stop him extending it even further.

The EDfor2030 lure has been so irresistible to the ignorant and gullible they have not only forgotten that Mnangagwa is illegitimate but better still they have given him brownie points each said he will not extend his stay in power beyond 2028.

"I respect the rule of law. I am a constitutionalist!" Mnangagwa has said repeatedly. All nonsense, of course. Where in the constitution does it say one can stage a military coup or blatantly rig elections? It will come as no surprise if Mnangagwa was to brush aside all these legal constrains stopping him staying in power beyond 2028. After all brushing aside a constitutional clause is nothing compared to staging a military coup.

The truth is Zanu PF will rig the 2028 elections whether Mnangagwa or some one else is the party’s presidential candidate. If we had not been so easily lured by the EDfor2030 mantra and kept our eyes fixed of Zanu PF rigged the 2023 elections and is therefore illegitimate, we might have made some progress in getting democratic reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging elections implemented.

So the EDfor2030 lure has worked like a charm for Zanu PF, the people has been focusing on stopping Mnangagwa extending his stay in office beyond 2028 they forgot the regime rigged 2023 elections and, worst of all, that without reforms will rig 2028 elections. As for Mnangagwa standing in 2028; there is nothing the people can do to stop him!

In short, Zimbabweans should have kept their eyes on the ball - condemning Zanu PF for rigging 2023 elections and making sure  all the democratic reforms are finally implemented to stop the regime rigging all future elections.

Sadly, this is not the first time Zanu PF has thrown a meatless bone - stopping Mnangagwa extending his rule beyond 2028 - at us to draw our attention away from what real matters - ensuring free and fair elections. The regime pulled a similar fast one on the nation in 2017 when attention was diverted to Mugabe must go when the nation should have demanding not just the dictator Mugabe to go but that the whole Zanu PF dictatorship itself to be totally dismantled. We never learn!

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

If Smith was an oppressor, then what is Mnangagwa?

4 mins ago | 0 Views

ZimAchievers Awards South Africa announce 2024 nominees

46 mins ago | 20 Views

DNA testing nailed Madzibaba Ishmael

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zimbabwe-China trade hits $3 billion

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chivayo linked company to print Zambia's ballot papers?

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa chairs Extra-Ordinary

9 hrs ago | 990 Views

Motorist collapses during argument with TTI 'clampers'

9 hrs ago | 1118 Views

'Sovereignty ego maintaining Zimbabwe's ailing ZiG'

12 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zanu-PF emergency Politburo meeting raises eyebrows

12 hrs ago | 3008 Views

UDC accuses BDP of 'smuggling' Zimbabweans in buses to rig Botswana vote

12 hrs ago | 638 Views

Britain's former colonies should be thankful for the legacy of empire

12 hrs ago | 442 Views

Retired Chief Air Marshal Elson Moyo injured in road accident

13 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Regime goes after Mogoeng Mogoeng

13 hrs ago | 723 Views

Mnangagwa's driver dies mysteriously at Bulawayo hotel

14 hrs ago | 3672 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe take aim at Reza

14 hrs ago | 580 Views

Fumvudza/ intwasa input scheme in disarray over US$300 million debt to suppliers

14 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF wants to rename Zimbabwe's provinces

14 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Scottland to be promoted into PSL via the backdoor?

14 hrs ago | 616 Views

Coldplay's Chris Martin grew up in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 767 Views

Cigarette stub started fire that destroyed NRZ coaches

14 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mighty Warriors out of COSAFA Cup tournament

14 hrs ago | 76 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael in court over minors' rape

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Ex-employee wins lawsuit against Lobels

14 hrs ago | 341 Views

Willowgate linked minister in another scandal involving 'stolen' millions

14 hrs ago | 493 Views

'Zanu-PF ignores economy over ED2030 agenda'

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chivayo fuels Scottland, promises every player an Aqua

14 hrs ago | 313 Views

One-stop-shop for Victoria Falls road upgrade

14 hrs ago | 618 Views

Harare demolishes Mbare structures

14 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe's gold output surges 33%

14 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe unveils industrial growth blueprint for automotive sector

14 hrs ago | 59 Views

Even Chinamasa knows ED can't be trusted

29 Oct 2024 at 21:43hrs | 1493 Views

Man falsely accuses women of stealing his money …as women claim he attempted to force them into sex

29 Oct 2024 at 21:39hrs | 938 Views

Man murdered, suspects on the run

29 Oct 2024 at 21:35hrs | 660 Views

Doctors should stop gambling with people's lives,

29 Oct 2024 at 21:32hrs | 1095 Views

Zimbabwe ministers convicted for borrowing delinquency

29 Oct 2024 at 16:37hrs | 4402 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu claim high-level corruption in ZEC tender case

29 Oct 2024 at 16:37hrs | 5746 Views

South Africa to cancel IDs of Chidimma Adetshina and her mother

29 Oct 2024 at 15:18hrs | 2907 Views

Reasons why South Africans treat the 13 digit ID number like a qualification

29 Oct 2024 at 14:20hrs | 1248 Views

South Africa plans to say goodbye to cash?

29 Oct 2024 at 13:54hrs | 2447 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for accelerated de-dolarisation

29 Oct 2024 at 13:50hrs | 3104 Views

Devaluation fails to halt ZiG free-fall

29 Oct 2024 at 13:49hrs | 3690 Views

Harare traffic cop in bribery storm

29 Oct 2024 at 11:46hrs | 703 Views

Estranged wife wins landmark judgment

29 Oct 2024 at 11:46hrs | 1685 Views

Harare-Bulawayo road bus accidents leave 15 injured

29 Oct 2024 at 11:34hrs | 733 Views

ZIFA, PSL shed crocodile tears

29 Oct 2024 at 11:33hrs | 697 Views

South Africa's celebrity snake handler dies of snake bite

29 Oct 2024 at 09:24hrs | 2897 Views

Botswana vote shaken up by angry ex-president

29 Oct 2024 at 09:21hrs | 3118 Views

South Africa submits main legal claim to the top UN court accusing Israel of genocide

29 Oct 2024 at 09:21hrs | 362 Views

ANC introduces its version of Chitepo School of Ideology

29 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 529 Views