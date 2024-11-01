Latest News Editor's Choice


Sophie Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone

If Sophie Mokoena is truly representative of the so-called "journalistic standards" at SABC, then it's no wonder people question the intellectual rigour of South African media as a whole.

A woman in charge of an entire foreign desk at a national broadcaster yet incapable of basic critical thought is a glaring embarrassment. Instead of reporting on the news, she absurdly turns herself into the story! What kind of so-called journalist behaves in such an unprofessional manner?

Yes, everyone knows journalists can be bought, but at least make an effort to disguise it. Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone paying attention. Her open allegiance to Saviour Kasukuwere has turned her coverage into nothing but petty bitterness against Zanu-PF.

Her approach to reporting on Zimbabwe is not only crude but utterly devoid of professionalism.

Source - X
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

