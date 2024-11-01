Sophie Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone

Opinion / Columnist

If Sophie Mokoena is truly representative of the so-called "journalistic standards" at SABC, then it's no wonder people question the intellectual rigour of South African media as a whole.A woman in charge of an entire foreign desk at a national broadcaster yet incapable of basic critical thought is a glaring embarrassment. Instead of reporting on the news, she absurdly turns herself into the story! What kind of so-called journalist behaves in such an unprofessional manner?Yes, everyone knows journalists can be bought, but at least make an effort to disguise it. Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone paying attention. Her open allegiance to Saviour Kasukuwere has turned her coverage into nothing but petty bitterness against Zanu-PF.Her approach to reporting on Zimbabwe is not only crude but utterly devoid of professionalism.