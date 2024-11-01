Opinion / Columnist

THE GODS MUST BE CRAZY: what for former US President Bill Clinton was "It's the Economy, Stupid" in his 1992 election campaign for the White House; is playing out for the Brenthurst Foundation - founded and funded by the Oppenheimers to change targeted regimes in Sadc as, "It's the Elections, Stupid".After South Africa on 29 May 2024 and Botswana on 30 October 2024, will Namibia be next on 27 November 2024; before Tanzania a year later, on 27 November 2025?It seems this wave of electoral history, especially in targeted English speaking Sadc countries, is set to keep repeating itself as a series of tragedies until the whole thing becomes a total farce; when or after all and sundry finally realises that the presumed connection between Brenthurst fuelled neoliberal electoral outcomes and development or progress is bogus.ELECTIONS SHOULD BE ABOUT WHO GETS WHAT WHEN AND HOW: There's something quite outrageous about the drama and circus of 'surprise' or 'shock' elections whose results are more about who has won or lost, than about what has won, and for whose benefit in policy and material terms.It is for this reason and in this context that China arguably has the best issue and service delivery based elections.The outcomes or results of Chinese elections enable the objective recording and empirical measurement of what has actually been achieved and the progress that has been made on the back of tangible and measurable societal goals!