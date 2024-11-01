Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Will Namibia be next on 27 November 2024?

44 mins ago | Views
THE GODS MUST BE CRAZY: what for former US President Bill Clinton was "It's the Economy, Stupid" in his 1992 election campaign for the White House; is playing out for the Brenthurst Foundation - founded and funded by the Oppenheimers to change targeted regimes in Sadc as, "It's the Elections, Stupid".

After South Africa on 29 May 2024 and Botswana on 30 October 2024, will Namibia be next on 27 November 2024; before Tanzania a year later, on 27 November 2025?

It seems this wave of electoral history, especially in targeted English speaking Sadc countries, is set to keep repeating itself as a series of tragedies until the whole thing becomes a total farce; when or after all and sundry finally realises that the presumed connection between Brenthurst fuelled neoliberal electoral outcomes and development or progress is bogus.


ELECTIONS SHOULD BE ABOUT WHO GETS WHAT WHEN AND HOW: There's something quite outrageous about the drama and circus of 'surprise' or 'shock' elections whose results are more about who has won or lost, than about what has won, and for whose benefit in policy and material terms.

It is for this reason and in this context that China arguably has the best issue and service delivery based elections.

The outcomes or results of Chinese elections enable the objective recording and empirical measurement of what has actually been achieved and the progress that has been made on the back of tangible and measurable societal goals!

Source - x
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Nyamandlovu plots for sale.


Must Read

1 dead, 31 injured as bus carrying school pupils overturns

4 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mental exam for 'prophet' who had a message for Grace Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 453 Views

BREAKING: Pathisa Nyathi dies

4 hrs ago | 2212 Views

DA leader upgrading his matric certificate enrols with Unisa

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Sophie Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone

7 hrs ago | 595 Views

Zimbabwean cow horn artist aims to tap into Chinese market at CIIE

7 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe MPs go 9 months without allowances

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

RBZ hikes limits for mobile money and electronic transactions

7 hrs ago | 617 Views

British Lord lampoons Zimbabwe for congratulating Botswana's opposition

7 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chamisa overjoyed by Botswana's UDC election victory

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

Artisanal miners fingered in Gwanda's rising HIV stats

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Nurse arrested for forgery, theft

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwean activist engages Hichilema to cancel Chivayo linked tender

7 hrs ago | 225 Views

The push to celebrate Joshua Nkomo by declaring July 1 a national holiday

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

How Bulawayo's townships reflect city's rich Ndebele heritage

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

High rainfall recorded in Tsholotsho

7 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates incoming Botswana leader

7 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zanu-PF wants govt to enforce 'use it or lose it policy' in mining

7 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chiwenga visits Rtd Air Chief Marshal Moyo after accident

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Only sports fraud will stop MWOS from PSL promotion

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Ultimate Survivor: The nine lives of Wadyajena

20 hrs ago | 767 Views

Why UDC's victory is not a blueprint for Zimbabwe's opposition

23 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Jonah Moyo of Devera Ngwena gets PhD

01 Nov 2024 at 14:43hrs | 3508 Views

Bulawayo reaches full capacity for Starlink

01 Nov 2024 at 14:31hrs | 2363 Views

Wife basher jailed

01 Nov 2024 at 14:09hrs | 569 Views

Andile Lungisa accuses NPA of 'weaponizing' SA legal system

01 Nov 2024 at 13:26hrs | 777 Views

Kombi driver charged with culpable homicide after horror crash

01 Nov 2024 at 13:15hrs | 870 Views

Protest against neocolonial regime held in Paris

01 Nov 2024 at 10:46hrs | 251 Views

Was Kudzi Keita a diamond dealer and a hustler?

01 Nov 2024 at 10:08hrs | 1296 Views

Human semen harvester sentenced

01 Nov 2024 at 10:07hrs | 1374 Views

UK, Ireland healthcare carers hopefuls lose thousands to scammers

01 Nov 2024 at 10:06hrs | 761 Views

Zifa Village to get a facelift

01 Nov 2024 at 09:12hrs | 324 Views

Botswana President concedes defeat in televised address

01 Nov 2024 at 07:12hrs | 3145 Views

Botswana's ruling party loses power after six decades

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1461 Views

Shona, 14 other African languages added on Google's services

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 518 Views

Zanu-PF title deed bait misfires

01 Nov 2024 at 06:49hrs | 994 Views

Management shake up at RBZ

01 Nov 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1945 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo honoured

01 Nov 2024 at 06:47hrs | 766 Views

Gono company directorship change case takes new twist

01 Nov 2024 at 06:40hrs | 435 Views

Nkosana Moyo wants Zimbabwe to adopt US's coined rules based society

01 Nov 2024 at 06:39hrs | 569 Views

Mutsvangwa's legal troubles could have broader implications

01 Nov 2024 at 06:37hrs | 2641 Views

Zimbabwe opposition on deathbed

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 618 Views

Hailstorm leaves 25 homeless in Beitbridge

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 435 Views

Businessman loses mansion eviction, sale appeal

01 Nov 2024 at 06:35hrs | 532 Views

Tshololotsho North lacks basic social amenities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:34hrs | 94 Views

Cops acquitted of rape

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 294 Views

Mnangagwa demands apology, reparations from Britain for colonial atrocities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 332 Views

Zimbabwe power outages to ease as Hwange Unit 7 returns to operation

01 Nov 2024 at 06:32hrs | 343 Views

More Bulawayo men commit suicide

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 438 Views