Opinion / Columnist

OFTENTIMES, there are those who have a proclivity for spreading malice in an attempt to mislead people. There are those who are inclined towards creating idealistic and unrealistic situations to serve their own agendas, which can be detrimental to progress. There are some among us who are enemies of progress and have been at the centre of spreading malicious lies about imaginary and non-existent conflicts within our Party's rank and file.Zanu-PF has endured such attacks for the longest time and we are poised to fend them off again and remain united in our quest to achieve our aspirations for the benefit of our people and our nation. We should all take a cue from His Excellency, President Dr ED Mnangagwa who has humbled himself before the people and become the chief servant, championing their cause and moving the nation forward. Only this much is expected of us, serving our people fully.There is nothing to be gained in sideshows or sowing seeds of division. Unity is at the centre of our Party's ideology and we should never for a second deviate from this precondition. We should not be led astray by those who harbour nefarious and harmful agendas detrimental to our cause. The movement we have built and strengthened over the past few decades has the potential to last an eternity for it is a movement that resides within the people's hearts. Our movement is one that is entrenched in constitutionalism and our leader, President Mnangagwa is a staunch and unwavering constitutionalist.The progress we have attained so far has come at a huge cost. We have laboured to ensure that our movement, Zanu-PF, endures for many more decades to come. We inherited this notion, idea and movement from those who came before us. Many perished in the quest to see our country liberated from the jaws of colonialism. Zanu-PF was used as the conduit for ensuring that the task of taking back our land was fulfilled.Our people then yearned for the land, and the land we did deliver. Our people now yearn for prosperity and improved livelihoods. This again we will deliver with Vision 2030. We have done so much, particularly during the tenure of President Mnangagwa in the Second Republic. We still have much more to do. The successful 21st National People's Conference held in Bulawayo recently demonstrated the seriousness with which Zanu-PF takes the business of moving our beloved country forward. The National People's Conference came up with some robust resolutions meant to be implemented by the Government and drive its business forward. Zanu-PF takes the business of governing this country very seriously, that is why maximum effort is placed on coming up with resolutions that will benefit our people and improve their livelihoods. Zanu-PF labours to ensure that the needs of our people are met and their lives are improved. However, Zanu-PF can only perform at its optimum when we are united and pulling in one direction. Those who therefore seek to sow seeds of division among us are enemies of the people and enemies of our great nation, for Zanu-PF is the path to our country's as well as our people's prosperity.Throughout the history of human history, there is no civilisation that was divided among itself that prospered. As a matter of fact, divisions have often-times-than-not resulted in the collapse of many a civilisation. This is why President Mnangagwa has been advocating for home-grown solutions to drive our precious nation forward. Zimbabwe will be developed by Zimbabweans, there is no question about that. But it is the manner in which this will be achieved that is of the utmost importance and it is prudent to highlight that our nation will only prosper if and when our people move in one direction and refuse to be way-led. As demonstrated by the success of the just-ended 21st National People's Conference, there are no divisions within the rank and file of our Party or its leadership. We remain committed and united as ever. The goal has not changed, and it still is to take our precious country forward. There were so many opinions expressed before the 21st National People's Conference concerning the state of our party, and all these were proved to be untrue. Such fallacies, misinformation and disinformation should not for a second be entertained by our people. We should remain focused and keep on working towards meeting our goals as a nation. With unity of purpose, Vision 2030 is upon us, comrades. We should thus not allow ourselves to be led astray at this critical juncture. There is one Zanu-PF, united towards our common end.Dr Obert Moses Mpofu is an academic and the Secretary General of Zanu-PF. He writes in his own capacity.