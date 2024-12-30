Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Rhodesians invested in Rhodesia, Zimbabweans are investing Abroad

30 Dec 2024 at 11:54hrs | Views
Zimbabweans/Rhodesians are debating across social media platforms, focusing on the contrasting legacies of the Rhodesian and Zimbabwean governments and how they have emerged as a focal point of discussion. While both administrations faced their unique challenges, a critical point of comparison lies in their investment strategies and commitment to national development. The Rhodesian government, despite its controversial history, notably prioritised the development of its domestic institutions like healthcare, schools, vocational institutions, universities, financial institutions, industries, etc creating a robust foundation that contributed to its successes. In contrast, the current Zimbabwean leadership often seeks educational and medical opportunities abroad for their families, raising questions about their commitment to national improvement.

One of the most significant aspects of the Rhodesian government was its investment in local infrastructure, particularly in education and healthcare. Rhodesia had some of the best medical institutions and educational facilities in the world, developed to serve its population. Schools and universities were established to cater to local needs, ensuring that students received quality education that prepared them for careers in various industries. This focus on local investment created a skilled workforce and fostered a sense of community ownership over public services. Recruiting the best abroad and bringing them to serve in Zimbabwe.

In stark contrast, many Zimbabwean leaders prioritise sending their children abroad for education and healthcare. This trend raises concerns about the long-term implications for the country. By opting for foreign institutions, these leaders inadvertently signal a lack of faith in the local systems that their government oversees. This practice undermines the potential for Zimbabwe to develop its own world-class institutions, as it perpetuates a cycle of underinvestment in local infrastructure.

The idea that Zimbabwean leaders should be required to utilise local services, whether for education or healthcare, could serve as a catalyst for change. If leaders were mandated to have their families educated and treated in Zimbabwe’s government institutions, it would create a direct incentive for improving the quality of these services. Such a policy could lead to increased investments in schools, vocational institutions, universities and hospitals, as leaders would have a vested interest in ensuring these institutions meet high standards.

Moreover, this shift could foster a renewed sense of national pride and responsibility among Zimbabwean citizens. When leaders demonstrate their commitment to local services, it encourages the public to invest in their communities. A collective effort to enhance the quality of education and healthcare could eventually elevate Zimbabwe to the standards once seen in Rhodesia.

The Rhodesian model, despite its flaws, demonstrates the importance of investing in local capacity. By prioritising domestic development, Rhodesia created an environment where its citizens could thrive, both academically and professionally. In contrast, the Zimbabwean leadership's tendency to look abroad for solutions reflects a disconnection from the realities faced by the average citizen.

For Zimbabwe to reach the heights of development achieved during the Rhodesian era, a fundamental shift in leadership attitudes is necessary. By mandating that leaders invest in and utilise local services, Zimbabwe can cultivate a robust educational and healthcare system. This would not only enhance the quality of life for its citizens but also foster a sense of accountability among those in power. Embracing local investments can ultimately lead to a brighter future for Zimbabwe, aligning it closer to the standards once set by Rhodesia.

With just this analysis Rhodesians were better citizens.

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

25 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

32 mins ago | 14 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

17 hrs ago | 353 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

18 hrs ago | 719 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

18 hrs ago | 834 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 482 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3075 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1861 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 684 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4390 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1037 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1004 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2421 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 628 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1072 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7360 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 868 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 673 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 414 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 724 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 670 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 969 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 699 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 723 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 497 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 953 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3118 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1039 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 432 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1318 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 130 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views