Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Why Zimbabweans must be free to speak about Rhodesia

30 Dec 2024 at 13:06hrs | Views
In the past day, Zimbabwe's Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana, and ZANU-PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi have called for legislation to criminalize what they termed the "romanticization of Rhodesia."

This call followed a resurgence of Zimbabweans expressing frustration with the poverty and suffering endured under ZANU-PF's rule, claiming that life under colonial Rhodesia was better than in so-called "independent Zimbabwe."

Mangwana even posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Rhodesia romanticizers put on notice. They are in the same group as Nazi glorifiers."

In other words, the President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration seeks to equate those who assert that life under colonial Rhodesia was better with those who glorify the Nazi Holocaust.

However, there are significant problems with this reasoning.

To begin with, Germany's Criminal Code, specifically Section 130, addresses "Incitement to Hatred" (Volksverhetzung).

Section 130(3) criminalizes approving, denying, or downplaying the Holocaust only if done in a manner capable of disturbing public peace.

To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08

Penalties for violations include fines or imprisonment of up to five years.

The key qualification here is that context matters.

Approving, denying, or downplaying the Holocaust becomes a criminal offense only when the act is likely to incite hatred, provoke violence, or disturb public order.

For instance, a private discussion in which someone denies the Holocaust might not meet this threshold unless it is later disseminated in a way that could incite public discord.

This nuance ensures that freedom of speech is preserved while combating hate speech and societal unrest.

Germany's historical responsibility for the Holocaust necessitates such laws, but the emphasis is on preventing tangible harm rather than punishing controversial opinions.

As such, merely approving, denying, or downplaying the Holocaust in itself is not a crime in Germany.

People are free to express their views, however regrettable or offensive, provided they do not disturb public peace.

For Mangwana and Togarepi to equate those who compare Rhodesia to independent Zimbabwe with Nazi Holocaust glorifiers is a gross oversimplification.

A better comparison would have been with those who glorify Rhodesian atrocities, such as the massacres at Nyadzonia or Mboroma, during Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.

In fact, if the Mnangagwa administration is serious about criminalizing the glorification of atrocities, they should start by addressing the Gukurahundi genocide of the 1980s, during which the ZANU-PF regime orchestrated the massacre of over 20,000 Ndebele-speaking civilians in Matabeleland and the Midlands provinces.

International organizations, including Genocide Watch and others, now recognize Gukurahundi as a genocide.

Yet, the Mnangagwa government continues to downplay these atrocities, referring to them as "disturbances" or a "moment of madness."

Such dismissive language is an undeniable attempt to minimize the gravity of the crimes committed during that dark chapter of Zimbabwe's history.

In contrast, those comparing Rhodesia to independent Zimbabwe have not glorified the injustices of colonial rule.

They have merely highlighted the stark economic differences between the two periods, particularly the infrastructural and industrial functionality of Rhodesia versus the poverty and suffering under ZANU-PF's misrule.

This is no different from mentioning the technological and economic advancements of Nazi Germany, such as the construction of the Autobahn, advancements in rocket science, and strides in automobile production.

Recognizing these achievements does not equate to celebrating or glorifying the Holocaust.

These are entirely separate discussions.

When Zimbabweans speak of Rhodesia's functional economy, even under the strain of UN sanctions after Ian Smith's 1965 Unilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI), they are not endorsing the racial discrimination or oppression of black people.

Instead, they are stating undeniable facts: Rhodesia had reliable infrastructure, well-maintained roads, functional public hospitals, and consistent water and electricity supply.

Why should comparing this with Zimbabwe's current dire situation be criminalized?

Was the liberation struggle not premised on promises of a better life for the majority?

ZANU-PF promised higher living standards, better jobs, and equitable resource distribution.

They assured the majority of fertile, productive land and socio-economic equality.

Evaluating whether these promises have been fulfilled is not "romanticizing Rhodesia"; it is holding the government accountable.

The unfortunate truth is that independent Zimbabwe, under ZANU-PF's rule, has failed to deliver on these promises.

Poverty is widespread, public infrastructure has crumbled, and millions have been driven into economic exile.

Highlighting this failure does not glorify colonialism but serves as a call for honest introspection.

Instead of suppressing dissent through draconian laws, the Mnangagwa administration itself should lead this discourse.

They should ask themselves: "Is life better for ordinary Zimbabweans today than it was under colonial rule?"

Answering this question honestly is the first step toward addressing the failures of the past four decades.

This is the only way for the nation to evaluate whether what ZANU-PF promised the people of Zimbabwe during the liberation struggle – a better life under independence than colonialism – had been attained.

So far, the signs are undeniable: life for ordinary Zimbabweans in independent Zimbabwe is far worse than what it was under colonial rule.

Equating the discussion of Rhodesia's economic functionality with the glorification of Nazi atrocities is a desperate attempt to silence criticism.

The government must acknowledge that suppressing debate will only perpetuate the destructive policies that have brought Zimbabwe to its knees.

The people of Zimbabwe deserve an open and honest dialogue about the country's trajectory.

Only by confronting uncomfortable truths can the nation begin to rebuild and fulfill the promises of the liberation struggle.

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/

Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

49 mins ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

55 mins ago | 29 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

18 hrs ago | 374 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 731 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 851 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 495 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3109 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 686 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4583 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1042 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1012 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2429 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 631 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1078 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7533 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 876 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 677 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 415 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 674 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 971 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 700 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 727 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 498 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 957 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3127 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 434 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1322 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 132 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views