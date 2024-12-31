How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

Opinion / Columnist

This morning 31st December 2024, I received 261 WhatsApp messages from fellow Africans from all walks of life, pleading with me to help prevent a major leak of nudes and intimate photos. I just thought let me guide you on how to safeguard your privacy in such situations.First and foremost, if you have already shared sensitive photos, reach out to the recipient and request them to delete the images immediately. Trust is vital, but it is important to acknowledge that relationships and intentions can change over time.To prevent future risks, consider avoiding taking or sharing intimate photos altogether. If you choose to, use platforms with end-to-end encryption and disappearing message features. Never include identifying details such as your face, tattoos, or unique backgrounds in the images.If a leak does occur, act swiftly. Report the content to the platform where it appears, all social media sites have strict policies against non-consensual sharing. Report to the police and/or seek legal advice if necessary to address the violation of your privacy.Let us all take responsibility for protecting our digital footprint. For more information, please WhatsApp +263772278161. Your privacy and dignity matter!