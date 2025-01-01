Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

Opinion / Columnist

As Zimbabwe steps into 2025, the nation finds itself deeply entangled in a political and economic crisis that has left citizens disillusioned and desperate for meaningful change. The ruling ZANU-PF party, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has increasingly come under fire for failing to uphold democratic principles, protect human rights, and prioritize the welfare of its people. Instead, the government is widely perceived as a self-serving cartel that has turned Zimbabwe's vast natural resources into personal cash cows for the elite.Reports of rampant corruption and looting in the mining sector continue to dominate public discourse. Zimbabwe's mineral wealth—including diamonds in Chiadzwa, lithium in Buhera, and gold from Mutare, Kwekwe, and Shurugwi—should be the foundation for national development. However, these resources have become symbols of greed and exploitation. Connected individuals, such as Wicknell Chivayo, Scott Sakupwanya, and even members of Mnangagwa's family, have been implicated in scandals involving smuggling and illicit trade, with little to no accountability.This systematic plundering of national wealth has exacerbated poverty, widened inequality, and pushed Zimbabweans further into despair. For ordinary citizens, survival has become a daily struggle while the ruling elite enjoy lavish lifestyles. ZANU-PF, rather than addressing the nation's socio-economic woes, has entrenched itself in power through repression, intimidation, and manipulation of electoral processes.On the other side of Zimbabwe's political divide stands Nelson Chamisa, the main opposition figure who commands widespread support. Yet, Chamisa's leadership has been marred by indecisiveness and misplaced optimism. After the disputed 2023 election, Chamisa promised Zimbabweans that regional bodies like SADC would intervene to rectify the electoral theft. That intervention never came, leaving his supporters disillusioned and questioning whether he has a clear strategy to confront ZANU-PF's entrenched rule.Chamisa's reluctance to mobilize mass protests or adopt a more aggressive approach to push for reform has been interpreted as a sign of weakness. While many Zimbabweans still view him as the most credible alternative to ZANU-PF, his failure to capitalize on post-election anger has left his base demoralized.As 2028 approaches, Chamisa must reflect deeply on his leadership and make tough decisions. Zimbabweans cannot afford another cycle of false hopes and empty promises. If Chamisa is to remain relevant, he must prioritize recruitment, grassroots mobilization, and a well-structured strategy to counter ZANU-PF's dominance. Rumors of his clandestine dealings with factions in the party he previously abandoned only fuel suspicion and erode public trust.Zimbabwe stands at a crossroads. The ruling party's continued abuse of power and resources has made it clear that ZANU-PF cannot be trusted to deliver change. At the same time, the opposition's lack of clarity and action raises fears that it may not be prepared to lead effectively, even if given the chance.What Zimbabweans need now is genuine leadership—leaders who prioritize national interests over personal gain. Both ZANU-PF and the opposition must be held accountable for their failures. Citizens are yearning for leaders who are bold enough to challenge corruption, protect democracy, and harness Zimbabwe's resources for the benefit of all.The 2028 elections may seem far off, but preparations must start now. Opposition leaders like Chamisa need to rise to the occasion or step aside and allow new voices to emerge. Zimbabwe cannot afford to waste more time hoping for change that never comes.As we move forward, the message to Zimbabwe's political class is clear: Zimbabweans deserve better. And if the current leaders—both in government and opposition—cannot deliver, the people must demand new leaders who can.