So, it's now 'cool' to be a beggar in Zimbabwe!

This morning, I came across a social media post that left me both astonished and deeply disheartened.

It featured a schoolteacher from rural Zimbabwe, publicly begging the controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo for a car.

What struck me was not just the act of begging itself but how this individual described himself as a "patriotic citizen and ZANU-PF Cyber Cadre."

In simpler terms, he is one of the countless social media trolls deployed by the ruling party to blindly defend President Emmerson Mnangagwa while viciously attacking anyone who dares to question or oppose the government.

For this teacher, his loyalty to ZANU-PF and his online attacks on the regime's critics somehow made him feel entitled to receive a car from Chivayo, who has gained notoriety for dishing out expensive vehicles to various personalities, including musicians, religious leaders, and ZANU-PF loyalists.

What is particularly baffling is the teacher's apparent lack of interest in the source of Chivayo's wealth, which remains shrouded in mystery and mired in scandal.

Chivayo has been implicated in several high-profile corruption cases, such as the $175 million 100 MW Gwanda Solar Power Plant project and a $100 million tender with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

In these scandals, he reportedly received millions of dollars under questionable circumstances, often for projects that never materialized.

Yet, rather than demand accountability, this "Cyber Cadre" shamelessly begs for a "humble vehicle" to ease his transportation woes.

The teacher, who works In Makonde, lamented his arduous daily routine, waking up at 1 a.m. to walk 15 kilometers to the nearest bus station to travel to Chinhoyi.

He also expressed frustration over the high costs of visiting his family in Hurungwe, framing his request for a car as a necessity.

However, what this man failed to grasp is the profound irony of his situation.

The very reason he, as a teacher, finds himself in such dire poverty-unable to afford even the most basic of luxuries-is precisely because of ZANU-PF's decades-long mismanagement of the economy and rampant corruption.

As a child born in 1973, I remember a Zimbabwe where teachers and nurses were among the most respected and well-off members of society.

My father was a teacher, and my mother was a nurse.

Together, they provided our family with a comfortable life.

Each owned a house in a beautiful low-density suburb, drove cars, and ensured I attended excellent schools.

At no point did my parents ever feel the need to beg for anything.

Being a teacher or nurse in those days was a badge of honor, and these professions were held in high esteem.

Their work carried dignity, and they commanded respect in their communities.

Fast forward to today, and we see a starkly different picture.

Professionals like teachers and nurses have been reduced to paupers, barely able to make ends meet.

A once-prestigious teaching career is now looked down upon, and even schoolchildren mock their teachers as belonging to a "low class."

Yet, here we are, with one such teacher proudly identifying as a "ZANU-PF Cyber Cadre" while groveling for a car from someone whose questionable business dealings are part of the reason he lives in abject poverty.

He seems blissfully unaware that his plight is a direct result of the systemic failures and corruption of the regime he so fervently defends.

If this teacher truly considers himself a "patriotic citizen," why is he not holding the ruling elite accountable for their gross mismanagement of the country's resources?

Why is he not demanding answers about Chivayo's $5 million advance payment for the Gwanda Solar Power Plant, a project that remains incomplete?

In a nation plagued by debilitating power outages-sometimes lasting up to 18 hours a day-shouldn't his patriotism compel him to seek justice for such blatant abuses of public funds?

Instead, we see a disturbing trend where those who impoverish Zimbabweans are rebranded as benevolent saviors, doling out crumbs to desperate citizens.

This normalization of begging is a testament to how far our nation has fallen.

Once proud and self-reliant, Zimbabweans now openly solicit handouts, often from the very people responsible for their suffering.

In my childhood, begging was considered shameful.

It was unthinkable for anyone to eat at another home without permission ("kukwata"), let alone publicly plead for help.

Such actions were seen as a disgrace to one's family, undermining its dignity and honor.

Parents instilled a sense of pride in their children, ensuring they never exposed their household's vulnerabilities to outsiders.

Yet today, begging has not only become acceptable but also fashionable.

Social media is flooded with Zimbabweans from all walks of life pleading for assistance-not for basic necessities like food or shelter but for luxuries such as cars.

This is a profound indictment of our collective loss of self-worth.

If we are to restore our dignity as a people, we must start by holding those in power accountable.

We cannot continue to idolize the very individuals who exploit and oppress us.

True patriotism lies in demanding justice and the equitable distribution of national resources, not in bootlicking those in positions of authority.

Teachers and nurses should once again be able to live comfortably and command respect in their communities.

This vision can only be realized if we, as Zimbabweans, stop enabling a corrupt system and start fighting for meaningful change.

Those who label themselves as "patriotic citizens" must redirect their energies toward advocating for transparency and accountability, rather than attacking those who are genuinely working to build a better Zimbabwe.

The teacher who calls himself a "ZANU-PF Cyber Cadre" must recognize the hypocrisy of his actions.

By supporting a regime that has decimated his profession and begging from individuals implicated in corruption, he is perpetuating the very cycle of poverty and dependency that he seeks to escape.

It is time for Zimbabweans to reclaim their pride and demand the respect they deserve.

Begging should never be a substitute for justice, and handouts should never replace accountability.

Only by addressing the root causes of our suffering can we hope to restore our nation to its former glory-a Zimbabwe where teachers, nurses, and all citizens can live with dignity and pride.

● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263815667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/



Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
