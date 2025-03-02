The weaponization of the law and relentless persecution of dissent in Zimbabwe's 'Second Republic'

Opinion / Columnist



THE persecution never appears to end.The recent arrest of and denial of bail to renowned journalist Blessed Mhlanga has brought a disturbing trend in Zimbabwe to the fore.Since the advent of the so-called "Second Republic" in late 2017, there has been a disturbing trend in Zimbabwe where state-sponsored persecution against opposition leaders, civil society activists, and journalists has become a regular occurrence.This wave of repression has been marked by the systematic use of the law as a tool to silence dissent, quash opposition, and intimidate those who dare to challenge the government.Despite numerous high-profile cases of politically motivated arrests, many of those arrested have eventually been acquitted - often after extended periods of detention and legal battles.This pattern reveals a deliberate attempt to use the legal system not for justice, but to punish and silence those who challenge the regime.From the very outset of the "Second Republic," following the coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, the Mnangagwa administration wasted no time in using the apparatus of the state to suppress opposition.Opposition figures such as Job Sikhala, Jacob Ngarivhume, and several activists have been repeatedly targeted, arrested, and subjected to prolonged detentions.The regime has sought to shut down any vocal opposition or dissent, branding critics as threats to national security.The arrest of prominent opposition figures has been a clear message from the government: challenging the status quo can lead to legal and personal consequences.One of the most high-profile examples of such persecution was the arrest of Job Sikhala, a prominent opposition leader.Sikhala was arrested in June 2022 for allegedly inciting violence during protests.He was denied bail multiple times, spending nearly two years in detention, and was subjected to a drawn-out legal process.Eventually, after numerous delays and appeals to the High Court, Sikhala was acquitted of all charges, demonstrating the lack of evidence behind the case.His release, after being unjustly held for so long, underscores a larger trend where the government uses the legal system to harass and silence its critics, even when no actual crime has been committed.It's also worth noting that Sikhala has been arrested over 65 times in the past two-and-a-half decades on various charges, yet has been found not guilty on all.Similarly, Jacob Ngarivhume, leader of the opposition Transform Zimbabwe party, was arrested in 2023 on charges of inciting violence.Like Sikhala, Ngarivhume was denied bail and subsequently sentenced to three years, on charges often described as politically motivated.However, after a prolonged legal battle, Ngarivhume was also acquitted and freed after serving eight months, as the High Court determined that the state lacked prima facie evidence.These high-profile cases demonstrate how the government has weaponized the law against its critics, knowing full well that many of the charges will not stand up to scrutiny in court.The arrests, however, serve the regime's broader goal of creating fear and deterring dissent.The pattern of targeting civil society activists has also been evident.In 2020 and 2021, several activists were arrested for engaging in peaceful protests or for advocating for political and economic reforms.One example is the case of Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri, and Netsai Marova, who were arrested for "publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State" or alternatively, "defeating or obstructing the course of justice".Mamombe, Chimbiri, and Marova were eventually acquitted, after the High Court held that the magistrate's finding of a prima facie case against the human rights activists was grossly unreasonable and attributed to bias and mala fides.These activists had been arrested previously, after staging a demonstration in 2020, and were reportedly abducted from their incarceration and sexually abused.Their case became a focal point for international human rights organizations.The arrests were clearly part of a wider strategy by the government to intimidate and silence activists who challenge the regime's policies.Journalists have also been a key target in the government's crackdown on dissent.Hopewell Chin'ono, a well-known journalist, was arrested in July 2020 for allegedly "communicating false information" through a social media post.Chin'ono had already been detained three times since he backed banned anti-government protests on social media in July 2020, when he was first arrested and charged with inciting public violence.He was denied bail for several months, with the magistrate's court citing a questionable charge related to incitement.However, after a lengthy legal battle, the High Court ruled that Chin'ono had been charged under a law that no longer existed, effectively acquitting him.This case serves as another example of how the government uses the legal system to target journalists and activists, even when the charges are flawed and unsustainable.Fadzayi Mahere, a prominent lawyer and former spokesperson for the opposition CCC, was also arrested in 2020.Mahere was charged on the same charge as Chin'ono of publishing falsehoods after her post on X (formerly Twitter).She was initially denied bail, and like Chin'ono, her case was subjected to a lengthy and often unjust legal process.However, Mahere was acquitted in 2024 after the High Court found that the charges against her were baseless, demonstrating yet again that the government's legal apparatus is being weaponized to silence critics, rather than uphold justice.Tsitsi Dangarembga, a renowned author and activist, was arrested in 2020 for participating in a peaceful protest against corruption and demanding political and economic reforms.Like the others, Dangarembga was denied bail and subjected to a protracted legal process.Due to the lack of evidence supporting the charges against her, Dangarembga was acquitted.The arrest of Dangarembga, an internationally acclaimed figure, brought global attention to the Zimbabwean government's pattern of persecuting even high-profile cultural figures who dare to speak out against the regime.Most recently, the arrest of journalist Blessed Mhlanga is a stark reminder of the Zimbabwean government's continuing assault on freedom of expression.Mhlanga, a well-known journalist, was arrested just days ago for conducting interviews and reporting on press conferences by Blessed Geza, a vocal anti-Mnangagwa war veteran and member of the ZANU-PF Central Committee.Mhlanga is facing charges of transmitting information that allegedly incites violence, yet the statements he reported were made by individuals he interviewed or covered.The absurdity of this charge highlights the government's increasingly desperate attempts to criminalize independent journalism.Mhlanga was denied bail during his initial court appearance, marking yet another instance where the government has denied constitutional rights to individuals simply for doing their job.It is likely that, as with previous cases, Mhlanga will eventually be acquitted, potentially after appealing to a higher court, much like Job Sikhala, Jacob Ngarivhume, Hopewell Chin'ono, and Fadzayi Mahere before him.The government's reliance on politically motivated charges, even when they are bound to fail in court, reveals its broader intent: to use the law as a weapon to intimidate and silence critics, even at the risk of exposing the weakness of their case in the courtroom.These recent arrests - particularly Mhlanga's - serve as a powerful reminder of the lengths to which the Zimbabwean government is willing to go to suppress free speech and political opposition.The consistent denial of bail, despite clear violations of the accused's constitutional rights, reflects an intent to punish individuals for their dissenting views rather than for any legitimate criminal activity.Furthermore, the repeated acquittals following politically motivated arrests demonstrate that, despite the government's best efforts, the High Court still has a degree of independence, and the charges often fail to hold up.However, this should not be seen as a victory for justice in Zimbabwe.The acquittals, while important, do not erase the fact that the accused individuals endured long periods of detention (after being denied their constitutional right to bail), legal costs, and significant personal suffering.The government's strategy is clear: by keeping critics in detention for as long as possible, it hopes to break their resolve, intimidate others, and sow fear within the population.The message is clear: even if you are acquitted, the cost of challenging the government - emotionally, financially, and physically - is high.The government's weaponization of the legal system is not just about suppressing political opposition; it is also a means of consolidating power.By controlling the law and the courts, the Mnangagwa regime has been able to create an environment where the risks of speaking out against the government are heightened.The message is not just about punishment; it is about ensuring that others are too scared to speak out, knowing they could face the same fate.In conclusion, the relentless persecution of opposition leaders, civil society activists, and journalists in Zimbabwe is a symptom of a regime that is willing to use any means necessary to suppress dissent and maintain control.The arbitrary arrests, prolonged detentions, and politically motivated charges reveal the depths to which the Zimbabwe government is willing to go to stifle opposition voices.While many of those arrested have been acquitted after lengthy trials and appeals, the cost of this legal harassment is borne by the individuals who endure unnecessary suffering, and by the Zimbabwean people, who are left with a political environment in which fear and intimidation prevail.The arrest of Blessed Mhlanga only reinforces the continuing use of the law as a weapon of political suppression, one that is likely to continue unless there is a concerted effort to restore justice, rule of law, and freedom of expression in the country.