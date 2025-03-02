No to Fast Track Tolls and Free Parking for MPs, Serve the people first

Opinion / Columnist

Recent announcement that Members of Parliament (MPs) in Harare will now enjoy free parking in the Central Business District (CBD) and access to express lanes at toll gates on our highways is just wrong. We as Zimbabweans want all these services. This decision, made by Speaker Jacob Mudenda, raises significant concerns about the priorities of our elected officials and their commitment to serving the people who elected them.The introduction of free parking and express toll lanes for MPs is a glaring example of self-serving governance. While the government touts this initiative as a pilot project aimed at facilitating the movement of officials, it effectively places the interests of MPs above those of the general public. At a time when Zimbabwe faces severe economic challenges evidenced by an annual inflation rate of 538% and a struggling currency, these perks seem extravagant and disconnected from the realities faced by ordinary citizens.Zimbabweans are grappling with escalating costs of living and limited access to basic services. The average citizen is already burdened by rising fuel prices, with petrol being sold at Z$36 on the black market. Meanwhile, the number of registered vehicles has surged to over 1.4 million, exacerbating traffic congestion in urban areas. By allowing MPs to bypass toll fees and parking charges, the government sends a message that the elite are above the law, reinforcing socioeconomic divides.It is imperative that our leaders remain accountable to the electorate. The decision to grant MPs these privileges not only undermines public trust but also diminishes the integrity of our democratic institutions. Elected officials should be leading by example, demonstrating solidarity with the citizens they represent. Instead of indulging in privileges, MPs should focus on addressing the pressing issues facing their constituents such as the high cost of living, power shortages averaging 18 hours a day, corruption and rampant high unemployment.The fundamental role of an MP is to serve the interests of their constituents. This includes advocating for policies that promote economic stability, social equity, and community welfare. The government must prioritise initiatives that benefit the populace rather than catering to the whims of its members. Policies should be designed to improve public infrastructure, enhance service delivery, and create a more inclusive economy.The latest developments concerning free parking and express toll lanes for MPs underscore the urgent need for a shift in priorities within our government. It is time for our leaders to truly serve the people first before serving themselves. As citizens, we must demand accountability and transparency from our elected officials and ensure that their actions reflect the needs and concerns of the electorate. Only through genuine commitment to public service can we hope to rebuild trust and foster a more equitable society.In a nation facing numerous challenges, let us stand united in saying no to privileges for the few while the many continue to struggle. The call for change is clear, serve the people first!Izvi ndarambaEngineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi