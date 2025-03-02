Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

No to Fast Track Tolls and Free Parking for MPs, Serve the people first

02 Mar 2025 at 18:13hrs | Views
Recent announcement that Members of Parliament (MPs) in Harare will now enjoy free parking in the Central Business District (CBD) and access to express lanes at toll gates on our highways is just wrong. We as Zimbabweans want all these services. This decision, made by Speaker Jacob Mudenda, raises significant concerns about the priorities of our elected officials and their commitment to serving the people who elected them.

The introduction of free parking and express toll lanes for MPs is a glaring example of self-serving governance. While the government touts this initiative as a pilot project aimed at facilitating the movement of officials, it effectively places the interests of MPs above those of the general public. At a time when Zimbabwe faces severe economic challenges evidenced by an annual inflation rate of 538% and a struggling currency, these perks seem extravagant and disconnected from the realities faced by ordinary citizens.

Zimbabweans are grappling with escalating costs of living and limited access to basic services. The average citizen is already burdened by rising fuel prices, with petrol being sold at Z$36 on the black market. Meanwhile, the number of registered vehicles has surged to over 1.4 million, exacerbating traffic congestion in urban areas. By allowing MPs to bypass toll fees and parking charges, the government sends a message that the elite are above the law, reinforcing socioeconomic divides.

It is imperative that our leaders remain accountable to the electorate. The decision to grant MPs these privileges not only undermines public trust but also diminishes the integrity of our democratic institutions. Elected officials should be leading by example, demonstrating solidarity with the citizens they represent. Instead of indulging in privileges, MPs should focus on addressing the pressing issues facing their constituents such as the high cost of living, power shortages averaging 18 hours a day, corruption and rampant high unemployment.

The fundamental role of an MP is to serve the interests of their constituents. This includes advocating for policies that promote economic stability, social equity, and community welfare. The government must prioritise initiatives that benefit the populace rather than catering to the whims of its members. Policies should be designed to improve public infrastructure, enhance service delivery, and create a more inclusive economy.

The latest developments concerning free parking and express toll lanes for MPs underscore the urgent need for a shift in priorities within our government. It is time for our leaders to truly serve the people first before serving themselves. As citizens, we must demand accountability and transparency from our elected officials and ensure that their actions reflect the needs and concerns of the electorate. Only through genuine commitment to public service can we hope to rebuild trust and foster a more equitable society.

In a nation facing numerous challenges, let us stand united in saying no to privileges for the few while the many continue to struggle. The call for change is clear, serve the people first!

Izvi ndaramba

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Open Campaigning for ZANU-PF Leadership

17 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Forty-Five Years On: The Bitter Aftertaste of a forced colonial marriage

17 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa's attempts at portraying Zimbabwe and Cuba as 'sanctions victims' is absurd as Havana succeeds where Harare fails

17 hrs ago | 340 Views

Tamborinyoka's Corruption List: Fact or Fiction?

17 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Tamborinyoka's rantings border around treason and defamation

18 hrs ago | 679 Views

Hubby bewitches wife using panties

19 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Paedophile jailed 20 years

21 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Democratic Journey for Africa: Elections a Pathway to Progress

04 Mar 2025 at 15:05hrs | 305 Views

Mnangagwa monopolises 2030...as govt extorts servants behind Wi-Fi

04 Mar 2025 at 15:02hrs | 2460 Views

D-Day for sex pestering ZANU PF MP

04 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2458 Views

Chiefs, villagers disown Tungwarara

04 Mar 2025 at 14:58hrs | 3530 Views

Welshman Ncube cries foul

03 Mar 2025 at 19:27hrs | 3270 Views

Geza to give guidance on anti-Mnangagwa protests

03 Mar 2025 at 19:21hrs | 4639 Views

Villager bashes suspected 'witch'

03 Mar 2025 at 14:56hrs | 1855 Views

Zimbabwe's Headman Godzi flew South African soldiers home

03 Mar 2025 at 13:19hrs | 4621 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 team back on campaign trail

03 Mar 2025 at 13:07hrs | 1811 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

03 Mar 2025 at 13:05hrs | 27520 Views

Tagwirei linked wealth managers in OK shares buying spree

03 Mar 2025 at 13:03hrs | 11746 Views

Zimbabweans shine in the UK

03 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 1498 Views

Chimombe dragged to the dock after skipping trial

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 2829 Views

Chinomona takes aim at Chiwenga over Mnangagwa succession

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1721 Views

Woman masterminds release of armed robbers from prison

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 1007 Views

SADC initiates study on regional railway master plan

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 161 Views

Bosso coach makes excuses

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 327 Views

Zimbabwe man fined $120 for insulting police officers

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 417 Views

Zimbabwe police, VID officers under investigation

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 501 Views

Bulawayo City Council installs new elevators at Tower Block

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 193 Views

Bulawayo roads crumble

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 303 Views

Zimbabwe secures US$20 million to construct 120 schools

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 136 Views

Zimbabwean permit holders say life in SA has become intolerable

03 Mar 2025 at 11:57hrs | 1531 Views

Diplomatic Breakdown: The Failed Trump-Zelensky Meeting

02 Mar 2025 at 19:44hrs | 1452 Views

There should never be anything criminal about criticising the president

02 Mar 2025 at 18:16hrs | 1379 Views

The weaponization of the law and relentless persecution of dissent in Zimbabwe's 'Second Republic'

02 Mar 2025 at 18:09hrs | 348 Views

Sir Alex Ferguson visits Victoria Falls

02 Mar 2025 at 16:47hrs | 3142 Views

Duo nabbed for trying to bribe detective

01 Mar 2025 at 22:38hrs | 1309 Views

'All Zanu-PF vehicles must pay toll fees'

01 Mar 2025 at 09:42hrs | 5076 Views

Witnesses in Mutumbuka case in no show again

01 Mar 2025 at 09:42hrs | 1380 Views

Tsikamutanda divides families in Zaka

01 Mar 2025 at 09:35hrs | 1578 Views

Mnangagwa's white ally in land grab scandal?

01 Mar 2025 at 09:31hrs | 3304 Views

Grace Mugabe attends Nujoma burial

01 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1564 Views

Ramaphosa criticizes South Africa's white right-wing groups

01 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1184 Views

Mixed messaging and confusion over Mnangagwa term extension fuel speculation

01 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 955 Views

Ministers, deputies ignore Mnangagwa

01 Mar 2025 at 09:22hrs | 1254 Views

Harare deploys special police unit against vendors

01 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1010 Views

War vets to lead Mnangagwa onslaught

01 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1208 Views

NetOne's OneMoney aims to revolutionise financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 119 Views

Trevor Ncube challenges Zimbabwe police to arrest him

01 Mar 2025 at 09:11hrs | 829 Views

Grace Mugabe reflects on Robert and Nujoma's close bond

01 Mar 2025 at 09:10hrs | 754 Views

Zimbabwean cataract patients regain sight through 'Bright Journey' program

01 Mar 2025 at 09:09hrs | 73 Views