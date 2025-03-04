Democratic Journey for Africa: Elections a Pathway to Progress

Opinion / Columnist

Nomagugu Sibanda and Nompumelelo P. Masukume are International Relations and Diplomacy students at Africa University, focusing on governance, democracy, and global affairs. They write in their personal capacities

Across Africa, elections serve as a cornerstone of democracy, offering citizens an opportunity to shape the future of their nations. From the vibrant streets of Accra to the avenues of Harare, the electoral process reflects people's aspirations and the progress of democratic institutions.While some countries have built strong traditions of peaceful transitions, others continue to refine their electoral systems to enhance transparency, inclusivity and national unity. The key question remains: How can Africa ensure that elections are a means for stability and development?There are notable examples of electoral success across the continent. Ghana, Botswana and Namibia have demonstrated that peaceful transfers of power strengthen democracy and encourage investor confidence. Ghana's 2016 elections, where former President John Mahama gracefully conceded defeat, reaffirmed the country's commitment to democratic norms. Botswana's political stability has fostered sustained economic growth, while Namibia's democratic governance continues to earn international recognition. These examples highlight the benefits of well-managed electoral processes.In Zimbabwe, elections remain a significant moment in the country's democratic journey. Since its independence in 1980, Zimbabwe has held multiple elections, reflecting the nation's strong political engagement and commitment to constitutional processes. The country has made important strides in expanding political participation, with active voter registration campaigns and increased youth involvement in the electoral process. The introduction of biometric voter registration has been a key step toward enhancing electoral integrity, ensuring that every vote counts and that elections reflect the will of the people.As with many democracies around the world, Zimbabwe has also faced challenges in its electoral process. However, continuous dialogue and electoral reforms provide opportunities for strengthening democratic institutions. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) plays a crucial role in ensuring credible elections, and ongoing efforts to improve transparency and voter confidence are essential for national development. Additionally, increased political participation among women and young people is shaping a more inclusive democracy, in line with broader regional and international democratic trends.One of the most promising developments across the continent is the rising participation of youth and women in governance. Rwanda has set a global example, with over 60% of its parliamentary seats held by women. Zimbabwe, too, has seen growing female representation in politics, with initiatives aimed at supporting women's leadership. Encouraging further inclusivity in governance will ensure that electoral processes reflect the diverse voices of the population.Technology is also reshaping elections in Africa. While digital platforms have expanded access to political information, they have also introduced challenges such as misinformation. Nigeria's 2023 elections saw the rapid spread of false news, highlighting the importance of media literacy and responsible digital engagement. Strengthening fact-checking initiatives and digital governance will help ensure that voters make informed decisions based on credible information.Looking ahead, three key steps can enhance Africa's electoral landscape. First, fostering transparency and accountability through independent electoral commissions and fair legal frameworks will build public trust. Second, promoting political tolerance and national dialogue will help reduce electoral tensions and strengthen democracy. Third, ensuring that elections lead to tangible improvements in people's lives will reinforce confidence in democratic governance.Zimbabwe and other African nations are on an evolving democratic path, continuously working to refine their electoral systems to support stability, development, and inclusive governance. Elections, when conducted with fairness and integrity, can serve as a foundation for national progress and unity. By embracing democratic best practices and fostering dialogue, African nations can ensure that elections are not just a procedural exercise, but a true reflection of the people's will.The future of democracy in Africa lies not only in holding elections but in making them meaningful where every vote contributes to a stronger, more prosperous, and more united society.