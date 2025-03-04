Tamborinyoka's rantings border around treason and defamation

Opinion / Columnist

In the ever-evolving political discourse of Zimbabwe, some voices seek to enlighten while others merely engage in baseless, self-serving tirades. Luke Tamborinyoka's latest opinion piece, titled Named and Shamed: Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Criminals Around Him, falls squarely into the latter category - an emotionally charged, legally questionable diatribe that exposes its author as a failed politician grasping at straws rather than an objective analyst. This response aims to dissect Tamborinyoka's hollow claims, expose his lack of credibility, and highlight the potential legal consequences of his reckless defamation.Tamborinyoka, a former spokesperson for the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, has long been known for his political frustrations rather than his successes. His failed attempts at political office and lack of a significant political platform have seemingly pushed him towards armchair activism, where he mistakes sensationalism for journalism. Instead of offering reasoned arguments, he engages in an ad hominem attack against the Zimbabwean leadership, listing individuals without substantiating his allegations with verifiable evidence.Tamborinyoka's article is not just an exercise in poor journalism; it borders on criminality. He freely names 35 individuals, including the sitting President, accusing them of crimes without providing any tangible proof - an open invitation for defamation lawsuits. Under Zimbabwean law, defamation remains a serious civil offense, and the individuals named have every right to seek legal redress against him.Even more dangerously, his reckless suggestion that the military should "roll out the tanks" echoes sentiments of treason. Calling for military intervention against a democratically elected government is not only unconstitutional but also an outright incitement to insurrection. In any democratic society, such a statement would warrant investigation for sedition, if not outright treason. His flimsy attempt to disguise this as an 'observation' does not negate its criminal implications.Tamborinyoka's primary method of argument is guilt by association. He lists various government officials and businesspeople, claiming they are criminals without presenting a single court ruling to back up his allegations. Zimbabwe's judicial system remains functional, and if there were credible evidence against these individuals, due process would have taken its course. By attempting to act as judge, jury, and executioner through his column, Tamborinyoka undermines the very legal institutions he claims to defend.It is laughable that Tamborinyoka suddenly positions himself as a champion against corruption when his own political affiliations have long been tainted by financial mismanagement and scandals. Where was his moral outrage when MDC-run councils misused public funds, failed to deliver essential services, and were embroiled in land allocation scandals? His selective outrage exposes his political bias rather than a genuine concern for governance and justice.Zimbabwe needs robust political discourse, but this discourse must be anchored in facts, not bitterness. Tamborinyoka's article serves as a textbook example of how not to conduct political analysis. His failure to present credible evidence, his blatant disregard for legal consequences, and his irresponsible calls for military action make him a danger to both journalistic ethics and national stability.If Tamborinyoka wishes to be taken seriously, he must abandon his tired strategy of sensationalism and start engaging in evidence-based critique. Otherwise, his work will remain nothing more than the desperate rantings of a failed politician trying to stay relevant in a political landscape that has moved on without him.