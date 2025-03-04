Tamborinyoka's Corruption List: Fact or Fiction?

Opinion / Columnist

Luke Tamborinyoka is a name that sunk into political oblivion with the passing of Morgan Tsvangirai. Emmerson Mnangagwa in a display of love and putting country over political differences granted Morgan Tsvangirai a state-assisted funeral. Emmerson Mnangagwa did something that was commendable and we didn't see the likes of Tamborinyoka thanking the President or showing appreciation as the self-appointed Tsvangirai sidekick.After his dismal electoral failure in Goromonzi West, Tamborinyoka became a political nonentity, cast aside by Nelson Chamisa in favour of younger and more competent voices like Nkululeko Sibanda and Fadzayi Mahere. Desperate to remain relevant, he now claws his way back into the public sphere through the biased media space provided by Lance Guma at Nehanda Radio, where he pens long-winded bastardised articles devoid of any meaningful contribution to Zimbabwe's development.Tamborinyoka, having failed to secure a seat at Chamisa's right hand, has resorted to attacking President Emmerson Mnangagwa and anyone remotely associated with him, throwing around baseless accusations of corruption without a shred of evidence. Perhaps he assumes that by hiding behind his UK residency, he can spew libellous nonsense without consequence. However, he will soon be in for a rude awakening when faced with the legal repercussions of his defamatory statements.Tamborinyoka's latest article, which purports to "name and shame" individuals around the President, is nothing more than a regurgitation of unverified rumours and political gossip. His reliance on the Al Jazeera "Gold Mafia" documentary as a source of "evidence" only highlights his lack of journalistic integrity and political mischief. The documentary itself was filled with innuendo and conspiracy theories, deliberately crafted to create sensationalism rather than present factual findings.Furthermore, his reference to the 2002 UN report conveniently omits a crucial fact: Mnangagwa was never found guilty of any wrongdoing in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). On the contrary, the International Criminal Court (ICC) did find Uganda guilty of looting the DRC, but Tamborinyoka deliberately ignores this fact because it does not serve his personal agenda.Tamborinyoka's logic is as shallow as his political relevance. To him, merely bearing the surname "Mnangagwa" is enough to be labeled corrupt. He mentions Patrick, Patson, and Chido Mnangagwa but conveniently ignores the numerous instances where their business proposals were turned down or when banks refused them loans. Selective storytelling serves his purpose of scoring cheap political points, but it does not hold up under scrutiny.If Tamborinyoka were genuinely concerned about corruption, he would not have remained silent when his own allies were embroiled in scandals. Where was his outrage when Happymore Chidziva was gallivanting with underage girls? Why did he not speak out when Nelson Chamisa misused funds raised for his personal vehicle? Where was his investigative prowess when money meant for election observers, monitors, and agents mysteriously disappeared from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) coffers? His silence on these matters exposes his double standards and sheer hypocrisy.Tamborinyoka's attacks on President Mnangagwa are not rooted in any genuine concern for governance or national development. Instead, they are the desperate rantings of a failed politician seeking to remain relevant in a political landscape that has moved on without him. Zimbabweans deserve a discourse based on truth, not politically motivated distortions.Tamborinyoka should abandon his campaign of misinformation and instead contribute constructively to national dialogue. Until then, his words will remain nothing more than the bitter cries of a political has-been, echoing in the void of irrelevance.The President has sent his close allies like Douglas Tapfuma to jail over corruption for anyone to claim that the President entertains corruption they would need to have their head checked for malfunction. The President does not condone corruption while he has an open door policy you could meet the President today and go to jail tomorrow once it is proven that you have a crime or case to answer.