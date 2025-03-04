Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Tamborinyoka's Corruption List: Fact or Fiction?

18 hrs ago | Views
Luke Tamborinyoka is a name that sunk into political oblivion with the passing of Morgan Tsvangirai. Emmerson Mnangagwa in a display of love and putting country over political differences granted Morgan Tsvangirai a state-assisted funeral. Emmerson Mnangagwa did something that was commendable and we didn't see the likes of Tamborinyoka thanking the President or showing appreciation as the self-appointed Tsvangirai sidekick.

After his dismal electoral failure in Goromonzi West, Tamborinyoka became a political nonentity, cast aside by Nelson Chamisa in favour of younger and more competent voices like Nkululeko Sibanda and Fadzayi Mahere. Desperate to remain relevant, he now claws his way back into the public sphere through the biased media space provided by Lance Guma at Nehanda Radio, where he pens long-winded bastardised articles devoid of any meaningful contribution to Zimbabwe's development.

Tamborinyoka, having failed to secure a seat at Chamisa's right hand, has resorted to attacking President Emmerson Mnangagwa and anyone remotely associated with him, throwing around baseless accusations of corruption without a shred of evidence. Perhaps he assumes that by hiding behind his UK residency, he can spew libellous nonsense without consequence. However, he will soon be in for a rude awakening when faced with the legal repercussions of his defamatory statements.

Tamborinyoka's latest article, which purports to "name and shame" individuals around the President, is nothing more than a regurgitation of unverified rumours and political gossip. His reliance on the Al Jazeera "Gold Mafia" documentary as a source of "evidence" only highlights his lack of journalistic integrity and political mischief. The documentary itself was filled with innuendo and conspiracy theories, deliberately crafted to create sensationalism rather than present factual findings.

Furthermore, his reference to the 2002 UN report conveniently omits a crucial fact: Mnangagwa was never found guilty of any wrongdoing in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). On the contrary, the International Criminal Court (ICC) did find Uganda guilty of looting the DRC, but Tamborinyoka deliberately ignores this fact because it does not serve his personal agenda.

Tamborinyoka's logic is as shallow as his political relevance. To him, merely bearing the surname "Mnangagwa" is enough to be labeled corrupt. He mentions Patrick, Patson, and Chido Mnangagwa but conveniently ignores the numerous instances where their business proposals were turned down or when banks refused them loans. Selective storytelling serves his purpose of scoring cheap political points, but it does not hold up under scrutiny.

If Tamborinyoka were genuinely concerned about corruption, he would not have remained silent when his own allies were embroiled in scandals. Where was his outrage when Happymore Chidziva was gallivanting with underage girls? Why did he not speak out when Nelson Chamisa misused funds raised for his personal vehicle? Where was his investigative prowess when money meant for election observers, monitors, and agents mysteriously disappeared from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) coffers? His silence on these matters exposes his double standards and sheer hypocrisy.

Tamborinyoka's attacks on President Mnangagwa are not rooted in any genuine concern for governance or national development. Instead, they are the desperate rantings of a failed politician seeking to remain relevant in a political landscape that has moved on without him. Zimbabweans deserve a discourse based on truth, not politically motivated distortions.

Tamborinyoka should abandon his campaign of misinformation and instead contribute constructively to national dialogue. Until then, his words will remain nothing more than the bitter cries of a political has-been, echoing in the void of irrelevance.

The President has sent his close allies like Douglas Tapfuma to jail over corruption for anyone to claim that the President entertains corruption they would need to have their head checked for malfunction. The President does not condone corruption while he has an open door policy you could meet the President today and go to jail tomorrow once it is proven that you have a crime or case to answer.



Source - John Mbizvo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Open Campaigning for ZANU-PF Leadership

17 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Forty-Five Years On: The Bitter Aftertaste of a forced colonial marriage

17 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mnangagwa's attempts at portraying Zimbabwe and Cuba as 'sanctions victims' is absurd as Havana succeeds where Harare fails

17 hrs ago | 350 Views

Tamborinyoka's rantings border around treason and defamation

19 hrs ago | 689 Views

Hubby bewitches wife using panties

19 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Paedophile jailed 20 years

22 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Democratic Journey for Africa: Elections a Pathway to Progress

04 Mar 2025 at 15:05hrs | 306 Views

Mnangagwa monopolises 2030...as govt extorts servants behind Wi-Fi

04 Mar 2025 at 15:02hrs | 2464 Views

D-Day for sex pestering ZANU PF MP

04 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2461 Views

Chiefs, villagers disown Tungwarara

04 Mar 2025 at 14:58hrs | 3541 Views

Welshman Ncube cries foul

03 Mar 2025 at 19:27hrs | 3272 Views

Geza to give guidance on anti-Mnangagwa protests

03 Mar 2025 at 19:21hrs | 4648 Views

Villager bashes suspected 'witch'

03 Mar 2025 at 14:56hrs | 1857 Views

Zimbabwe's Headman Godzi flew South African soldiers home

03 Mar 2025 at 13:19hrs | 4625 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 team back on campaign trail

03 Mar 2025 at 13:07hrs | 1812 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

03 Mar 2025 at 13:05hrs | 27575 Views

Tagwirei linked wealth managers in OK shares buying spree

03 Mar 2025 at 13:03hrs | 11751 Views

Zimbabweans shine in the UK

03 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 1498 Views

Chimombe dragged to the dock after skipping trial

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 2831 Views

Chinomona takes aim at Chiwenga over Mnangagwa succession

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1724 Views

Woman masterminds release of armed robbers from prison

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 1009 Views

SADC initiates study on regional railway master plan

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 162 Views

Bosso coach makes excuses

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 327 Views

Zimbabwe man fined $120 for insulting police officers

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 417 Views

Zimbabwe police, VID officers under investigation

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 501 Views

Bulawayo City Council installs new elevators at Tower Block

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 193 Views

Bulawayo roads crumble

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 304 Views

Zimbabwe secures US$20 million to construct 120 schools

03 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 136 Views

Zimbabwean permit holders say life in SA has become intolerable

03 Mar 2025 at 11:57hrs | 1531 Views

Diplomatic Breakdown: The Failed Trump-Zelensky Meeting

02 Mar 2025 at 19:44hrs | 1453 Views

There should never be anything criminal about criticising the president

02 Mar 2025 at 18:16hrs | 1379 Views

No to Fast Track Tolls and Free Parking for MPs, Serve the people first

02 Mar 2025 at 18:13hrs | 612 Views

The weaponization of the law and relentless persecution of dissent in Zimbabwe's 'Second Republic'

02 Mar 2025 at 18:09hrs | 348 Views

Sir Alex Ferguson visits Victoria Falls

02 Mar 2025 at 16:47hrs | 3143 Views

Duo nabbed for trying to bribe detective

01 Mar 2025 at 22:38hrs | 1309 Views

'All Zanu-PF vehicles must pay toll fees'

01 Mar 2025 at 09:42hrs | 5076 Views

Witnesses in Mutumbuka case in no show again

01 Mar 2025 at 09:42hrs | 1380 Views

Tsikamutanda divides families in Zaka

01 Mar 2025 at 09:35hrs | 1578 Views

Mnangagwa's white ally in land grab scandal?

01 Mar 2025 at 09:31hrs | 3305 Views

Grace Mugabe attends Nujoma burial

01 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1564 Views

Ramaphosa criticizes South Africa's white right-wing groups

01 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1184 Views

Mixed messaging and confusion over Mnangagwa term extension fuel speculation

01 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 956 Views

Ministers, deputies ignore Mnangagwa

01 Mar 2025 at 09:22hrs | 1254 Views

Harare deploys special police unit against vendors

01 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1010 Views

War vets to lead Mnangagwa onslaught

01 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1208 Views

NetOne's OneMoney aims to revolutionise financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 119 Views

Trevor Ncube challenges Zimbabwe police to arrest him

01 Mar 2025 at 09:11hrs | 829 Views

Grace Mugabe reflects on Robert and Nujoma's close bond

01 Mar 2025 at 09:10hrs | 754 Views

Zimbabwean cataract patients regain sight through 'Bright Journey' program

01 Mar 2025 at 09:09hrs | 73 Views