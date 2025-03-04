Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's attempts at portraying Zimbabwe and Cuba as 'sanctions victims' is absurd as Havana succeeds where Harare fails

The Zimbabwe regime appears unable to stop ridiculing itself on the global stage.

The recent visit to Zimbabwe by the President of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State of Cuba, Esteban Lazo Hernández, has once again brought the issue of economic sanctions into focus.

The Mnangagwa administration, as it has repeatedly done over the years, sought to draw parallels between the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and those on Cuba, portraying both nations as victims of economic warfare by Western powers.

The government insists that these sanctions are the primary reason for Zimbabwe's continued economic decline.

Yet, when we compare the performance of Cuba under one of the most stringent and comprehensive sanctions regimes in modern history with that of Zimbabwe, the contrast could not be starker.

While Cuba has faced enormous economic challenges over the past six decades, the country has maintained strong social indicators, including an advanced healthcare system and an education sector that rivals those of more developed nations.

In contrast, Zimbabwe, despite facing targeted sanctions that do not constitute a wholesale trade embargo, has seen its economy collapse, its infrastructure decay, and millions of its citizens flee the country in search of better opportunities.

This contradiction demands closer examination.

Cuba has been under a U.S. economic embargo since 1960, which has severely restricted its access to global trade, financial systems, and investment opportunities.

According to the United Nations, the cumulative damage to the Cuban economy due to these sanctions has surpassed a trillion dollars.

Despite this, Cuba has managed to develop a globally recognized healthcare system, producing vaccines, deploying thousands of doctors abroad, and maintaining a strong domestic medical industry.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba successfully manufactured five vaccines without significant external assistance, a remarkable feat for any developing nation.

Furthermore, Cuba has consistently prioritized education, with a literacy rate of 99.8% and a higher education system that has trained thousands of professionals, including Zimbabwean teachers and doctors.

These achievements stand in sharp contrast to Zimbabwe, where underinvestment, corruption, and mismanagement have left the healthcare and education sectors in a state of crisis.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, has been under what are often described as "sanctions," but these are, in reality, targeted financial and travel restrictions imposed on specific individuals and companies accused of human rights violations and undermining democracy.

Unlike Cuba, Zimbabwe has not been subjected to a total trade embargo, meaning the country has always had the opportunity to engage in international commerce and attract investment.

Yet, despite having access to global markets and financial institutions, Zimbabwe's economy has been in freefall since the early 2000s.

The government's narrative that sanctions are to blame does not hold when we consider that other African nations with far fewer natural resources and a comparable history of colonial exploitation have fared much better.

One of the most glaring reasons for Zimbabwe's economic decline has been the widespread corruption that has characterized the country's leadership for decades.

According to Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index, Zimbabwe consistently ranks among the most corrupt nations in the world.

In fact, with a score of 21 out of 100, Zimbabwe now ranks the most corrupt country in southern Africa.

Billions of dollars in public funds have been misappropriated through fraudulent deals, illicit financial flows, and looting of state resources.

For instance, the Auditor-General's reports have repeatedly highlighted massive financial irregularities within government departments and state-owned enterprises, yet little to no action has been taken to hold those responsible accountable.

In contrast, while Cuba also suffers from bureaucratic inefficiencies and economic hardships, the country has not been plagued by the same level of high-level corruption that has crippled Zimbabwe's economy.

The collapse of Zimbabwe's economy cannot be discussed without addressing the disastrous land reform program of the early 2000s.

While the need to address historical land imbalances was legitimate, the chaotic and violent manner in which the reforms were implemented led to a sharp decline in agricultural production.

Commercial farming, which was once the backbone of Zimbabwe's economy, suffered immensely as productive farms were seized and handed over to individuals with little to no farming experience.

In fact, research from the Zimbabwe Land Reform Observatory shows that by 2010, over 60% of redistributed land went to political elites.

The result was a 45% drop in food production and a 29% decrease in manufacturing output by 2005.

The ripple effects of this decline have been felt across all sectors of the economy, contributing to hyperinflation, widespread unemployment, and a deteriorating quality of life for ordinary Zimbabweans.

Cuba, despite facing food shortages due to the embargo, has managed to sustain itself through a combination of agricultural innovation, urban farming initiatives, and state-supported cooperatives, demonstrating a level of adaptability that Zimbabwe has failed to replicate.

Infrastructure in Zimbabwe has been another major casualty of mismanagement and neglect.

Roads, power plants, and public utilities have deteriorated to levels where they are barely functional.

The country's power generation capacity is in crisis, with daily load-shedding lasting up to 18 hours, crippling industries and small businesses alike.

This situation is not the result of sanctions but rather decades of poor planning, lack of investment, and corrupt dealings within the energy sector.

The government has repeatedly announced grand infrastructure projects, yet these have largely remained on paper or have been marred by scandals.

In comparison, Cuba, despite having a struggling economy, has maintained relatively functional infrastructure, particularly in public services like transportation and energy distribution.

The mass exodus of Zimbabweans in search of better opportunities as a direct result of poverty is another indicator of the country's economic and social decline.

It is estimated that over five million Zimbabweans have left the country, primarily to South Africa, the UK, and other parts of the world.

Many of these migrants include skilled professionals such as doctors, nurses, engineers, and teachers - individuals whose expertise is desperately needed to rebuild the nation.

The healthcare sector has been particularly hard hit, with hospitals facing acute shortages of doctors and nurses, leading to an increase in preventable deaths.

Meanwhile, Cuba, despite its economic hardships, has managed to retain a significant portion of its skilled workforce, and in many cases, has been able to export medical personnel to other countries as a source of revenue.

The COVID-19 pandemic further exposed the stark differences between Cuba and Zimbabwe.

While Cuba developed its own vaccines and deployed medical teams around the world, Zimbabwe struggled to secure basic medical supplies, relying almost entirely on foreign donations.

The country's healthcare facilities were overwhelmed, and many frontline workers went unpaid for months.

Corruption scandals related to the procurement of COVID-19 supplies, including the infamous Drax International scandal, further eroded public trust in the government's ability to handle crises.

Once again, it was not sanctions that prevented Zimbabwe from responding effectively to the pandemic, but rather poor governance and endemic corruption.

The government's continued use of sanctions as a scapegoat for Zimbabwe's economic woes is not only misleading but also a deliberate attempt to evade accountability.

Countries such as Botswana, Rwanda, and Namibia - none of which have the economic advantages that Zimbabwe once enjoyed - have managed to grow their economies, improve living standards, and attract investment without blaming external factors.

The reality is that Zimbabwe's leadership has failed to implement sound economic policies, curb corruption, and create an environment conducive to growth.

Instead, the focus has been on consolidating power, suppressing dissent, and enriching a small elite at the expense of the broader population.

If Zimbabwe were truly under the kind of sanctions that Cuba has faced for over 60 years, the government would have no access to international financial markets, foreign direct investment, or trade partnerships.

Yet, Zimbabwe continues to do business with China, Russia, South Africa, and many other nations.

The country receives loans from institutions such as the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), and government officials freely travel to numerous global destinations.

Even the gold and lithium exports that have been fueling Zimbabwe's economy in recent years are clear evidence that the country is not under a comprehensive trade embargo.

The visit by Cuban officials should have been an opportunity for Zimbabwean leaders to learn valuable lessons about resilience, innovation, and national development under challenging circumstances.

Instead, the government has once again chosen to use the occasion to push its tired sanctions narrative.

The Cuban people have endured immense hardships, yet their government has remained committed to certain fundamental principles, particularly in education, healthcare, and technological innovation.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, has had every opportunity to build a thriving economy but has squandered it through corruption, poor governance, and short-sighted policies.

Ultimately, Zimbabwe's economic collapse is a self-inflicted wound.

No amount of diplomatic grandstanding or propaganda can obscure the reality that the country's leaders have failed to create a viable economic strategy.

If Cuba, under a full U.S. trade embargo, can develop its own vaccines, maintain a world-class medical training program, and continue to educate its citizens at high standards, then Zimbabwe - rich in natural resources and not subject to a total trade embargo - should be in a far better position.

The problem is not sanctions.

The problem is the government.

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/



Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
